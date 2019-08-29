Centaurus Metals : 2019-08-29 Strong Initial Results from Reprocessing of Jaguar EM Data | 1,117KB

Log in
CENTAURUS METALS LIMITED

(CTM)
Centaurus Metals : 2019-08-29 Strong Initial Results from Reprocessing of Jaguar EM Data

08/28/2019 | 08:16pm EDT

AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

& MEDIA RELEASE

29 August 2019

OUTSTANDING HIGH-GRADE NICKEL SULPHIDE DRILL TARGETS

CONFIRMED AT JAGUAR PROJECT

Re-modelling of existing EM data confirms large surface and down-hole EM conductors including a 600m long plate coincident with a historical intercept of 7.9m @ 5.27% Ni

  • Exceptional initial results received from re-processing of existing Fixed-Loop Electromagnetic (FLEM) and Down-hole Electromagnetic (DHEM) survey data from the Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project.
  • Re-processingof the data is being undertaken by leading geophysical consulting group, Southern Geoscience, with initial results confirming:
    • A 400m long FLEM conductor,coincident with historical high-grade nickel sulphide intersections (18.0m at 2.19% Ni and 7.9m at 2.18% Ni), at the Onça-Preta Deposit - the conductor extends >150m below the deepest drill-hole,demonstrating that the mineralisation is open at depth; and
    • A 600m long EM conductor plateat the Onça-Rosa Target, which has been tested by only two historical diamond drill-holes - both holes were mineralised with one returning an outstanding intercept of 7.9m @ 5.27% Ni and no other drill holes within 200m of this high-gradeintercept.
  • Results to date demonstrate clearly that the EM conductors correlate extremely well with the high-grade nickel sulphide zones intersected in the historical drilling - providing exceptional walk-up drill targets, both in areas of known high-grade mineralisation and potential new high-grade zones.
  • Southern Geoscience continues to work on the FLEM and DHEM survey data from the remaining Jaguar Deposit area with more results expected in the coming weeks.
  • The Company's maiden diamond drilling program planned to commence towards the end of October with holes to test the newly-identified EM conductor plates.
  • The Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project, located in the world class Carajás Mineral Province, contains a foreign resource estimate of 40.4Mt at 0.78% Ni (0.5% Ni cut-off) for a total of 315,000 tonnes of contained nickel1, based on more than 55,000m of historical diamond drilling by Vale.
  • Significant opportunity exists at the Jaguar Project to establish a high‐grade JORC Mineral Resource over the coming months, with multiple shallow high-grade zones delineated by previous drilling, including:
  1. 34.0m at 3.31% Ni from 56m in PKS-JAGU-DH00065;
  1. 42.4m at 2.20% Ni from 76m in PKS-JAGU-DH00132; and o 31.4m at 2.47% Ni from 15.3m in PKS-JAGU-DH00030.

1 CTM cautions that the mineral resources for the Jaguar Project are not reported in accordance with the JORC Code. A Competent Person has not yet done sufficient work to classify the resources as mineral resources in accordance with the JORC code. It is uncertain that, following evaluation or further work, the foreign estimate will be able to be reported as Mineral Resources in accordance with the JORC Code. Refer to ASX Announcement 6 August 2019 for detail on foreign resource.

Australian Office

Brazilian Office

ASX: CTM

Centaurus Metals Limited

Centaurus Brasil Mineração Ltda

ACN 009 468 099

Level 3, 10 Outram St

Avenida Barão Homem de Melo, 4391

office@centaurus.com.au

WEST PERTH WA 6005

Salas 606 e 607 - Estoril

Telephone: +61 8 6424 8420

Belo Horizonte - MG - CEP: 30.494.275

BRAZIL

AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

& MEDIA RELEASE

Centaurus Metals (ASX Code: CTM) is pleased to advise that it has confirmed a number of priority drill targets at the Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project ("Jaguar or the "Project"), located in the world-class Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil, after receiving highly encouraging initial results from re-processing of historical electromagnetic (EM) survey data.

Centaurus recently reached agreement with the global mining giant, Vale S.A. ("Vale"), to acquire, subject to final Vale Board approval (which is due imminently), the advanced, large-scale Jaguar Project (see ASX Announcement 6 August 2019), giving it an outstanding exploration and growth opportunity in the highly sought-after nickel sulphide sector.

Jaguar is an at-surface nickel sulphide project with a global non-JORC compliant resource of 40.4Mt at 0.78% Ni (at a 0.5% Ni cut-off)for a total of 315kt of contained nickel metal, underpinned by more than 55,000m of diamond drilling and an extensive geological and geophysical database. Within the historical resource drilling, multiple shallow massive to semi-massive sulphide zones have been identified with outstanding high- grade intersections such as 34.0m at 3.31% Ni from 56m in PKS-JAGU-DH00065.

In light of its exploration focus on high-grade nickel sulphide mineralisation, Centaurus recently engaged leading Perth-based geophysical consulting group Southern Geoscience to re-process historical FLEM and DHEM survey data. Vale completed 72 EM survey lines over 68 fixed-loops and a further 34 DHEM surveys across the project area, assembling an extensive and high-qualitygeophysical dataset.

Re-processing work over the Onça-Preta Deposit and Onça-Rosa Target in the northern part of the Project is now complete. This work comprised the analysis and modelling of eight loops (Loops 69-76).Results to date have been outstanding, demonstrating clearly that the EM conductors identified in both the FLEM and DHEM surveys correlate extremely well with the high-gradenickel sulphide zones intersected in the historical drilling (see Figures 1-3 below and the following technical discussion).

Commenting on the results, Centaurus' Managing Director, Mr Darren Gordon, said:

"It's great to see such positive results from this early stage of work at Jaguar. EM geophysics is the preferred methodology globally for targeting high-grade nickel sulphides, and we are very encouraged to be able to confirm at a very early stage in our exploration program that both surface and down-hole EM works well at Jaguar. This gives us confidence in the data we already have to hand and gives us significant momentum as we head towards our first drill program.

"At the Onça-Rosa Target, we have a 600m long EM conductor plate with only two historical holes into it, one of which returned 7.9m at 5.27% Ni. This is an exceptional nickel sulphide exploration target by any measure, and we are really looking forward to getting some additional holes into it as soon as we possibly can, given the outstanding potential to deliver some high-grade results in the near term.

"Jaguar has 55,000m of drilling and an extensive high-quality database that underpins a near-surface resource of 40.4Mt at 0.78% Ni for 315,000t of contained nickel. Our immediate focus will be on identifying the high-grade portions of the mineralisation - and we expect that EM will be an important tool to help us do this.

"We look forward to delivering more results from the re-processing work over the coming weeks and then from the project ground FLEM and Mag surveys that are planned to start in September. All results will support the company's maiden drill program which is planned to commence towards the end of October."

AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

& MEDIA RELEASE

Figure 1 - The Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project: Onça-Preta Deposit and Onça-Rosa Target FLEM Plates (Aeromagnetic Images (AS) and

Ni/Cr Ratio in soils geochemistry).

Southern Geoscience continues to work on the FLEM and DHEM survey data from the Jaguar Deposit area to the south (see Figure 1 above), with results expected in the coming weeks.

Onça-Preta Deposit

At the Onça-PretaDeposit, a strong 400m long FLEM conductor has been modelled that correlates very well with existing nickel sulphide intersections from multiple drill holes within the deposit (see Figure 2 below).

PKS-JAGU-DH00014, the deepest historical drill hole into the deposit, returned intercepts of 18.0m at 2.19% Ni and 7.9m at 2.18% Ni. The FLEM plates, shown below in blue, extend more than 150m below the deepest drill hole, demonstrating that the deposit remains continuous and open at depth.

The FLEM conductor plates are supported by the results from the DHEM (3Hz) survey of drill hole PKS-JAGU- DH00003, the only DHEM survey completed on the Onça-Preta Deposit. The DHEM plates, shown in red below, indicate strong edge hit anomalies (+2000 s/m) with significant off-hole extent. The plates correlate well within historical high-grade nickel sulphide intersections as well as identifying additional in-fill and extensional targets that remain to be tested.

AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

& MEDIA RELEASE

Figure 2 - The Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project: Onça-Preta Deposit Cross-Section showing FLEM (blue) and DHEM (red) conductor plates.

It is important to note that FLEM Loop 69 over the eastern part of the Onça-Preta Deposit is the only 3 Hz FLEM survey. All other surveys were completed using 30Hz. Significantly, Loop 69 gave the strongest conductance of 775 s/m. Use of higher frequency 30 Hz data for the FLEM identifies areas of increased conductivity which could be related to stringer and disseminated nickel sulphide mineralisation, suitable for the historical bulk tonnage targets.

It is the 3Hz data, however, where the strength of the conductors represents a more reliable indication of mineralisation and is better suited to ranking targets with respect to the probability that they consist of semi- massive and massive nickel sulphides. All future FLEM and DHEM work to be completed by Centaurus will use a lower frequency setting of 3Hz.

Onça-Rosa Target

Especially exciting are the results from the Onça-Rosa Target, which is located 500m west of the Onça-Preta Deposit. Southern Geoscience has modelled a 600m long EM conductor plate, which is coincident with a magnetic anomaly and high Ni/Cr soil geochemical ratios which are indicative of nickel sulphides.

AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

& MEDIA RELEASE

The Onça-Rosa Target was tested by Vale with only three drill holes. Two of the holes intersected the EM conductor plate and both returned nickel sulphide mineralisation with the best result coming from PKS-JAGU- DH00158, which returned an outstanding intercept of 7.9m at 5.27% Ni, 0.26% Cu and 1,096ppm Co from 247m down-hole (see Figure 3 below).

Figure 3 - The Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project: Onça-Preta Deposit and Onça-Rosa Target Long-Section.

The Onça-Rosa Target presents an outstanding walk up high-grade nickel sulphide drill target for Centaurus. The Company is confident that it can generate similar high-grade intercepts to the historical intersection of 7.9m at 5.27% Ni by targeting the 600m long continuous EM conductor plate.

Multiple new targets similar to Onça-Rosa and Onça-Preta have also been identified where discrete magnetic anomalies are coincident with high Ni/Cr soil geochemical ratios and which remain completely untested. The Leão target and un-named magnetic anomalies east of Onça-Preta are examples of this (see Figure 1).

Northern Limit Conductor Targets

At the northern limit of the project area, three moderate to weak FLEM conductors have been modelled. The conductors are between 300m to 580m long, dip steeply to the north and are coincident with discrete magnetic anomalies and moderate Ni/Cr ratios.

The conductors are located close to the Puma Ultramafic suite which makes them of significant geological

interest to the Company. The Puma Ultramafic is understood to be the source of the remobilised nickel

sulphides, and therefore EM targets located around it may be proximal conduits for the nickel sulphides and

will require further investigation.



Disclaimer

Centaurus Metals Limited published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 00:15:04 UTC
