Centaurus Metals : 2019-08-29 Strong Initial Results from Reprocessing of Jaguar EM Data | 1,117KB

AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

& MEDIA RELEASE

Centaurus Metals (ASX Code: CTM) is pleased to advise that it has confirmed a number of priority drill targets at the Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project ("Jaguar or the "Project"), located in the world-class Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil, after receiving highly encouraging initial results from re-processing of historical electromagnetic (EM) survey data.

Centaurus recently reached agreement with the global mining giant, Vale S.A. ("Vale"), to acquire, subject to final Vale Board approval (which is due imminently), the advanced, large-scale Jaguar Project (see ASX Announcement 6 August 2019), giving it an outstanding exploration and growth opportunity in the highly sought-after nickel sulphide sector.

Jaguar is an at-surface nickel sulphide project with a global non-JORC compliant resource of 40.4Mt at 0.78% Ni (at a 0.5% Ni cut-off)for a total of 315kt of contained nickel metal, underpinned by more than 55,000m of diamond drilling and an extensive geological and geophysical database. Within the historical resource drilling, multiple shallow massive to semi-massive sulphide zones have been identified with outstanding high- grade intersections such as 34.0m at 3.31% Ni from 56m in PKS-JAGU-DH00065.

In light of its exploration focus on high-grade nickel sulphide mineralisation, Centaurus recently engaged leading Perth-based geophysical consulting group Southern Geoscience to re-process historical FLEM and DHEM survey data. Vale completed 72 EM survey lines over 68 fixed-loops and a further 34 DHEM surveys across the project area, assembling an extensive and high-qualitygeophysical dataset.

Re-processing work over the Onça-Preta Deposit and Onça-Rosa Target in the northern part of the Project is now complete. This work comprised the analysis and modelling of eight loops (Loops 69-76).Results to date have been outstanding, demonstrating clearly that the EM conductors identified in both the FLEM and DHEM surveys correlate extremely well with the high-gradenickel sulphide zones intersected in the historical drilling (see Figures 1-3 below and the following technical discussion).

Commenting on the results, Centaurus' Managing Director, Mr Darren Gordon, said:

"It's great to see such positive results from this early stage of work at Jaguar. EM geophysics is the preferred methodology globally for targeting high-grade nickel sulphides, and we are very encouraged to be able to confirm at a very early stage in our exploration program that both surface and down-hole EM works well at Jaguar. This gives us confidence in the data we already have to hand and gives us significant momentum as we head towards our first drill program.

"At the Onça-Rosa Target, we have a 600m long EM conductor plate with only two historical holes into it, one of which returned 7.9m at 5.27% Ni. This is an exceptional nickel sulphide exploration target by any measure, and we are really looking forward to getting some additional holes into it as soon as we possibly can, given the outstanding potential to deliver some high-grade results in the near term.

"Jaguar has 55,000m of drilling and an extensive high-quality database that underpins a near-surface resource of 40.4Mt at 0.78% Ni for 315,000t of contained nickel. Our immediate focus will be on identifying the high-grade portions of the mineralisation - and we expect that EM will be an important tool to help us do this.

"We look forward to delivering more results from the re-processing work over the coming weeks and then from the project ground FLEM and Mag surveys that are planned to start in September. All results will support the company's maiden drill program which is planned to commence towards the end of October."

2