Centaurus Metals : 2019-09-10 $10M Capital Raising to Advance Nickel Sulphide Exploration | 243KB

AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

& MEDIA RELEASE

10 September 2019

$10M CAPITAL RAISING TO ADVANCE NICKEL SULPHIDE EXPLORATION

Key Points:

$10m raised via strongly supported placement at $0.01 per share.

Several new Australian and international institutional investors to join CTM register.

Company now fully funded for exploration, resource definition and pre-development activities at recently acquired Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project, Brazil.

Centaurus Metals (ASX Code: CTM) is pleased to announce that it has raised $10.0 million to underpin an aggressive exploration and development program at the recently acquired Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project in Brazil.

The share placement received strong support from a number of small-cap institutional investors in Australia and overseas, including clients and affiliates of the Sprott Group ("Sprott"), as well as new and existing sophisticated high net worth (HNW) investors.

The proceeds of the capital raising will ensure that Centaurus can maintain significant exploration and development momentum at Jaguar, which it is acquiring from global mining giant Vale S.A. in a transaction that was recently approved by the Vale Board. The funds raised will underpin the Company's maiden exploration campaign, including resource definition drilling and other pre-development activities.

The Jaguar Project comes with an extensive geological and geophysical data base including over 55,000m of diamond drill core and numerous Fixed Loop EM (FLEM) and Down Hole EM (DHEM) surveys, immediately propelling Centaurus to the forefront of the nickel sulphide development sector with an asset capable of delivering a JORC compliant Mineral Resource in the near term plus an exceptional pipeline of exploration and growth opportunities.

Recent re-processing of the EM survey data over the Onça Preta Deposit and Onça Rosa Prospect by Southern Geoscience has shown excellent correlation between the location of the EM plates at these Deposit/Prospect areas and known high-grade nickel mineralisation seen in historical Vale drilling (see ASX Release of 29 August 2019). Reprocessing of the EM survey data is ongoing in the southern portion of the tenement over the Jaguar Deposits.

Centaurus' Managing Director, Darren Gordon, said:

"The exceptional response to this raising, including from several new sophisticated and small-cap institutional investors reflects the quality, scale and potential of the Jaguar asset. This is a transformational acquisition for Centaurus, and has been acknowledged as such by the incoming investors - who share our view that this is a rare exploration and development opportunity in the nickel sulphide sector globally.

"We are particularly pleased to have been able to attract Sprott to the register given their North American presence and global reach. I would like to thank them and several other prominent Australian HNW and institutional investors for their support and welcome them to our share register."