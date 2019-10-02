Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Centaurus Metals Limited    CTM   AU000000CTM4

CENTAURUS METALS LIMITED

(CTM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Centaurus Metals : 2019-10-02 More outstanding walk-up nickel drill targets at Jaguar | 1,689KB

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2019 | 10:03pm EDT

AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

& MEDIA RELEASE

2 October 2019

MORE OUTSTANDING WALK-UP NICKEL DRILL TARGETS AT JAGUAR

Review of existing geophysical data delivers further impressive results ahead of maiden drill campaign

  • Fourteen (14) Down-hole Electromagnetic (DHEM) conductors identified at Jaguar South along a continuous 900m strike length, coincident with historical high-grade nickel sulphide intersections (34.0m at 3.31% Ni from 56m and 42.4m at 2.20% Ni from 76m).
  • Several EM conductors extend below the deepest drilling, showing the mineralisation is open at depth.
  • With historical drilling on 100m line spacings, significant opportunity exists to define new high-grade zones of nickel mineralisation by closing the drill spacing using EM results as a targeting tool.
  • Previously reported results from re-processing of EM survey data include:
  1. Onça-PretaDeposit- A 400m long Fixed-Loop Electromagnetic (FLEM) conductor, coincident with historical high-grade nickel sulphide intersections (18.0m at 2.19% Ni and 7.9m at 2.18% Ni) - the conductor extends >150m below the deepest drill-hole,showing the mineralisation is open at depth; and
    1. Onça-RosaProspect- A 600m long EM conductor plate, which has been tested by only two historical diamond drill-holes - both of which were mineralised with one returning an outstanding intercept of 7.9m @ 5.27% Ni and no other drilling within 200m of this high- grade intercept.
  • Results continue to demonstrate that the EM conductors correlate extremely well with the high- grade nickel sulphide zones intersected in historical drilling - providing exceptional walk-up drill targets, both in areas of known high-grade mineralisation and potential new high-grade zones.
  • Leading geophysical consulting group, Southern Geoscience, continues to work on the FLEM and DHEM survey data from Jaguar Central, Jaguar North, Jaguar Northeastand Jaguar West Deposits,with more results expected in the coming weeks.
  • The Company's maiden diamond drilling program is on track to commence towards the end of October. Planned holes will test the newly identified EM conductor plates.
  • Landowner access agreements signed with the four landowners that cover the Project area.

Centaurus Metals (ASX Code: CTM) is pleased to announce that it continues to identify excellent walk-uphigh-grade nickel sulphide drill targets at the Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project ("Jaguar or the "Project"), after receiving more outstanding results from ongoing re-processing of historical geophysical survey data.

Fourteen (14) conductors have been modelled from previous down-hole EM (DHEM) surveys that correlate very well with existing high-grade nickel sulphide intersections from multiple drill holes along a strike length of around 900m, focused in the central section of the Jaguar South Deposit (see Figures 1 and 2 below).

Australian Office

Brazilian Office

ASX: CTM

Centaurus Metals Limited

Centaurus Brasil Mineração Ltda

ACN 009 468 099

Level 3, 10 Outram St

Avenida Barão Homem de Melo, 4391

office@centaurus.com.au

WEST PERTH WA 6005

Salas 606 e 607 - Estoril

Telephone: +61 8 6424 8420

Belo Horizonte - MG - CEP: 30.494.275

BRAZIL

AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

& MEDIA RELEASE

Located in the world-class Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil, Jaguar is a near-surface nickel sulphide project with a global non-JORC compliant resource of 40.4Mt at 0.78% Ni (at a 0.5% Ni cut-off)for a total of 315kt1 of contained nickel metal, underpinned by more than 55,000m of diamond drilling and a comprehensive geological and geophysical database.

Importantly, within the historical resource drilling, multiple massive to semi-massive sulphide zones have been identified with outstanding high-grade intersections such as 34.0m at 3.31% Ni from 56m in PKS-JAGU- DH00065 and 42.4m at 2.20% Ni from 76m in PKS-JAGU-DH00132, both of which are located within the Jaguar South Deposit (see Figure 2 below).

The near surface, open pittable high-grade zones of mineralisation will be the initial priority targets that the Company plans to test in its maiden diamond drill program, planned to commence by the end of this month.

Figure 1 - The Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project: showing the Jaguar and Onça-Preta Deposits and Onça-Rosa Prospect with DHEM (red) and FLEM Plates (blue) over the Ground Magnetic Image (AS); DHEM survey hole collars are shown as black triangles.

Centaurus has engaged leading Perth-based geophysical consulting group Southern Geoscience to re-process the historical FLEM and DHEM survey data. Results to date have been outstanding, demonstrating clearly that the EM conductors identified in the FLEM and DHEM surveys correlate extremely well with the high- grade nickel sulphide zones.

1 CTM cautions that the mineral resources for the Jaguar Project are not reported in accordance with the

JORC Code. A Competent Person has not yet done sufficient work to classify the resources as mineral

resources in accordance with the JORC code. It is uncertain that, following evaluation or further work, the

2

foreign estimate will be able to be reported as Mineral Resources in accordance with the JORC Code. Refer

to ASX Announcement 6 August 2019 for detail on foreign resource.

Page

AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

& MEDIA RELEASE

Across all the Jaguar Deposits, the Fixed-Loop Electromagnetic (FLEM) plates from the higher frequency (30Hz) survey modelled by Vale correlate with the broad, disseminated mineralised zones (see Figures 1 and 2 - shown as transparent blue plates).

In order to concentrate on the massive and semi-massive sulphide zones, Southern Geoscience have focused on re-modelling the low frequency (3Hz) Down-Hole Electromagnetic (DHEM) survey data. The initial results stemming from this DHEM work over the Jaguar South Deposit are very impressive, with 14 strong EM plates identified which will greatly assist with the targeting of the Company's upcoming diamond drill program.

Drill holes that have had DHEM surveys completed are identifiable by black triangular collars in Figure 2 below. The DHEM conductor plates generated from these surveys are shown in red.

Southern Geoscience continues to work on the DHEM survey data from the Jaguar Central, Jaguar North and Jaguar Northeast Deposits (see Figure 1 above). DHEM surveys were not conducted within the Jaguar West Deposit and, as such, Southern Geoscience will work on re-processing the FLEM data in this area. Results are expected in the coming weeks.

The Jaguar South Deposit

The Jaguar South Deposit extends over a strike length of +1.4km with continuous sub-vertical mineralised zones up to 30m wide (within broader discontinuous zones up to 200m wide). The deposit is open at depth and along strike to the east. Some of the better historical drill results from the Jaguar South Deposit include:

  • 34.0m at 3.31% Ni from 56m in PKS-JAGU-DH00065;
  • 42.4m at 2.20% Ni from 76m in PKS-JAGU-DH00132;
  • 9.85m at 3.05% Ni from 99.4m in PKS-JAGU-DH00054;
  • 11.8m @ 2.56% Ni from 55.0m in PKS-JAGU-DH00112;
  • 30.6m @ 1.46% Ni from 65.0m in PKS-JAGU-DH00048; and
  • 19.0m @ 1.73% Ni from 183.0m in PKS-JAGU-DH00048.

Located on Section 477940mE (see Figure 2 below), drill hole PKS-JAGU-DH00065 returned an intercept of 34.0m at 3.31% Ni from 56m. Although no DHEM surveys were completed on this section, conductive plates generated from DHEM surveys on sections 100m to the west and east correlate extremely well with the historical drilling.

This indicates continuity of the semi-massive and massive sulphides across multiple sections that will require drill testing in the upcoming program.

Drill sections 477940mE and 478350mE, shown in Figure 3 below, are over 400m apart with more than 100m separating each drill section.

Multiple strong DHEM conductor plates transverse these sections, coincident with outstanding high-grade intersections such as 42.4m at 2.20% Ni from 76m in PKS-JAGU-DH00132 which is located 100m along strike from PKS-JAGU-DH00054, which returned 9.85m at 3.05% Ni from 99.4m within a broader zone of 16.6m at 1.98% Ni.

These two intersections are located within the same modelled DHEM conductor plate that extends over a strike length of 200m and remains open down-dip.

3

Page

AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

& MEDIA RELEASE

Figure 2 - The Jaguar South Deposit: showing new DHEM (red) and historical FLEM (transparent blue) conductor plates.

Figure 3 - The Jaguar South Deposit: Cross-Sections 477940mE (left) and 478350mE (right) showing the DHEM

conductor plates (red).

4

Page

AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

& MEDIA RELEASE

Historical drilling by Vale focused on the broad, bulk tonnage, medium grade mineralisation and, as such, no follow-up targeted drilling of the high-grade zones of mineralisation was undertaken, creating a significant opportunity for Centaurus.

As shown in the sections in Figure 3 above, the semi-massive to massive high-grade zones often appear sub- parallel to drilling, suggesting that the historical drill orientation was not optimal for delineating the high- grade zones. The Company therefore plans to adjust the drill orientation to better test the high-grade zones of mineralisation in its upcoming drill program.

Onça-Preta Deposit and Onça-Rosa Prospect

Onça-Preta Deposit

As previously announced on 29 August 2019, Southern Geoscience has completed the re-processing work over the Onça-Preta Deposit and Onça-Rosa Prospect in the northern part of the Project area. At the Onça- Preta Deposit, a strong 400m long FLEM conductor was modelled that correlates very well with existing nickel sulphide intersections from multiple drill holes within the deposit (see Figure 4 below).

Figure 4 - Onça-Preta Deposit: Section 476840mE, showing FLEM (blue) and DHEM (red) conductor plates (looking East).

5

Page

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Centaurus Metals Limited published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 02:02:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CENTAURUS METALS LIMITED
10:03pCENTAURUS METALS : 2019-10-02 More outstanding walk-up nickel drill targets at J..
PU
09/10CENTAURUS METALS : 2019-09-10 $10M Capital Raising to Advance Nickel Sulphide Ex..
PU
08/28CENTAURUS METALS : 2019-08-29 Strong Initial Results from Reprocessing of Jaguar..
PU
08/06CENTAURUS METALS : 2019-08-06 Presentation - Diggers & Dealers 2019 | 5,792KB
PU
08/05CENTAURUS METALS : 2019-08-06 Salobo West Royalty Interest Conversion | 231KB
PU
08/05CENTAURUS METALS : 2019-08-06 Option Secured To Acquire Nickel Sulphide Project ..
PU
07/07CENTAURUS METALS : 2019-07-08 Jambreiro Iron Ore Project - Ore Reserve Estimate ..
PU
07/04CENTAURUS METALS : 2019-07-05 Jambreiro Iron Ore Project - Pre-Feasibility Study..
PU
05/30CENTAURUS METALS : 2019-05-31 Chairman's Address to Shareholders | 131KB
PU
05/28CENTAURUS METALS : 2019-05-29 New PreFeasibility Study Underway on 1Mtpa Jambrei..
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2014 -
EBIT 2014 -
Net income 2014 -
Debt 2014 -
Yield 2014 -
P/E ratio 2014 -
P/E ratio 2015 -
Capi. / Sales2014 -
Capi. / Sales2015 -
Capitalization 50,8 M
Chart CENTAURUS METALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Centaurus Metals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTAURUS METALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,02  AUD
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Darren Peter Gordon Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Didier Marcel Murcia Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Paul A. Bridson Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Bruno R. Scarpelli Executive Director
Mark David Hancock Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTAURUS METALS LIMITED128.57%37
VALE-6.55%58 770
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED110.50%18 265
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED43.16%7 925
NMDC LTD-9.49%3 844
XUANHUA CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.--.--%1 349
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group