Centaurus Metals : 2019-10-02 More outstanding walk-up nickel drill targets at Jaguar | 1,689KB

AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

& MEDIA RELEASE

Across all the Jaguar Deposits, the Fixed-Loop Electromagnetic (FLEM) plates from the higher frequency (30Hz) survey modelled by Vale correlate with the broad, disseminated mineralised zones (see Figures 1 and 2 - shown as transparent blue plates).

In order to concentrate on the massive and semi-massive sulphide zones, Southern Geoscience have focused on re-modelling the low frequency (3Hz) Down-Hole Electromagnetic (DHEM) survey data. The initial results stemming from this DHEM work over the Jaguar South Deposit are very impressive, with 14 strong EM plates identified which will greatly assist with the targeting of the Company's upcoming diamond drill program.

Drill holes that have had DHEM surveys completed are identifiable by black triangular collars in Figure 2 below. The DHEM conductor plates generated from these surveys are shown in red.

Southern Geoscience continues to work on the DHEM survey data from the Jaguar Central, Jaguar North and Jaguar Northeast Deposits (see Figure 1 above). DHEM surveys were not conducted within the Jaguar West Deposit and, as such, Southern Geoscience will work on re-processing the FLEM data in this area. Results are expected in the coming weeks.

The Jaguar South Deposit

The Jaguar South Deposit extends over a strike length of +1.4km with continuous sub-vertical mineralised zones up to 30m wide (within broader discontinuous zones up to 200m wide). The deposit is open at depth and along strike to the east. Some of the better historical drill results from the Jaguar South Deposit include:

34.0m at 3.31% Ni from 56m in PKS-JAGU-DH00065;

from 56m in PKS-JAGU-DH00065; 42.4m at 2.20% Ni from 76m in PKS-JAGU-DH00132;

from 76m in PKS-JAGU-DH00132; 9.85m at 3.05% Ni from 99.4m in PKS-JAGU-DH00054;

from 99.4m in PKS-JAGU-DH00054; 11.8m @ 2.56% Ni from 55.0m in PKS-JAGU-DH00112;

from 55.0m in PKS-JAGU-DH00112; 30.6m @ 1.46% Ni from 65.0m in PKS-JAGU-DH00048; and

from 65.0m in PKS-JAGU-DH00048; and 19.0m @ 1.73% Ni from 183.0m in PKS-JAGU-DH00048.

Located on Section 477940mE (see Figure 2 below), drill hole PKS-JAGU-DH00065 returned an intercept of 34.0m at 3.31% Ni from 56m. Although no DHEM surveys were completed on this section, conductive plates generated from DHEM surveys on sections 100m to the west and east correlate extremely well with the historical drilling.

This indicates continuity of the semi-massive and massive sulphides across multiple sections that will require drill testing in the upcoming program.

Drill sections 477940mE and 478350mE, shown in Figure 3 below, are over 400m apart with more than 100m separating each drill section.

Multiple strong DHEM conductor plates transverse these sections, coincident with outstanding high-grade intersections such as 42.4m at 2.20% Ni from 76m in PKS-JAGU-DH00132 which is located 100m along strike from PKS-JAGU-DH00054, which returned 9.85m at 3.05% Ni from 99.4m within a broader zone of 16.6m at 1.98% Ni.

These two intersections are located within the same modelled DHEM conductor plate that extends over a strike length of 200m and remains open down-dip.

3