Centaurus Metals : 2019-11-04 Major nickel sulphide drilling program commences | 1,087KB

1 Refer to ASX Announcement of 6 August 2019 for significant historical drill intersections and ASX Announcement of 2 October for DHEM and FLEM survey results.

Figure 1 - Servdrill diamond rig drilling JAG-DD-19-001 at the Onça-Preta Deposit, the Company's first ever drill-hole into Jaguar.

AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

& MEDIA RELEASE

Centaurus Metals (ASX Code: CTM) is pleased to announce that drilling has commenced at its 100%-ownedJaguar Nickel Sulphide Project ("Jaguar or the "Project"), located in the world-class Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil with the first diamond drill-hole collared and underway into the Onça-Pretadeposit (Figure 1). A second rig is also operating at the Jaguar South deposit (Figure 2).

Commenting on the commencement of the major drilling campaign, Centaurus' Managing Director, Mr Darren Gordon, said:

"I'm really pleased that we have been able to commence drilling as planned at Jaguar, with strong contributions being made by the exploration team, local service providers and the local community to achieve the milestone so quickly after securing the Project from Vale in August this year.

"We have two clear objectives with our maiden drill campaign, firstly to extend the known high-grade nickel sulphide intersections and, secondly, to identify new high-grade nickel sulphide zones outside the historical resource limits.

"I'm confident that we can achieve both of these objectives and, in the process, upgrade the current foreign resource estimate to JORC 2012 compliant status and lay the foundations to establish a globally significant high-grade nickel sulphide project."

The Company's maiden drilling program will initially comprise 55 planned drill-holes for a total of 10,000m. The first holes are planned to extend known high-grade nickel sulphide zones and identify new high-grade zones within the Onça-Preta (see Figure 1) and Jaguar South Deposits (Figure 2).

The program also includes drilling at the Jaguar Central, Jaguar North, Jaguar North-eastand Jaguar West Deposits, where leading geophysical consulting group, Southern Geoscience, continues to work on the FLEM and DHEM survey data, with more results from this re-processing work expected over the coming weeks.

Exploration drilling is also planned for the Onça-RosaProspect, which hosts a 600m long FLEM conductor plate which has been tested by only two historical diamond drill-holes - both of which were mineralised with one returning an outstanding intercept of 7.9m @ 5.27% Ni that had no other drilling within 200m of this high-grade intercept.