Centaurus Metals : 2020-02-11 New High-Grade Nickel Sulphide Discovery at Jaguar | 1,350KB

AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT & MEDIA RELEASE 11 February 2020 NEW HIGH-GRADE NICKEL SULPHIDE DISCOVERY AT JAGUAR New intercept of 9.3m at 3.13% Nidown-dip from historical drilling confirms significant new zone of mineralisation at Onça Rosa prospect, outside the current resource envelope at Jaguar Highlights: New drilling by Centaurus at the Onça Rosa Prospect, part of the Jaguar Nickel Project, has intersected semi-massive to massive sulphides, returning:

semi-massive to massive sulphides, returning: 9.3m at 3.13% Ni, 0.19% Cu and 0.08% Co from 281.8m in JAG-DD-20-017.

The intersection confirms the continuity of mineralisation 40m down-dip from historical Vale drill hole PKS-JAGU-DH00158, which intersected 7.9m at 5.27% Ni, 0.26% Cu and 0.11% Co from 247.0m.

down-dip from historical Vale drill hole PKS-JAGU-DH00158, which intersected from 247.0m. JAG-DD-20-020, which is more than 100m along strike from JAG-DD-20-017, has intersected 8.0m of semi-massive sulphides, providing further evidence of the strike continuity and significant growth potential of the Onça Rosa Prospect.

which is more than 100m along strike from JAG-DD-20-017, has intersected 8.0m of semi-massive sulphides, providing further evidence of the strike continuity and significant growth potential of the Onça Rosa Prospect. The Onça Rosa Prospect is a largely untested 600m long FLEM conductor plate coincident with a ground magnetic anomaly and high Ni/Cr soil geochemical ratios, which are indicative of nickel sulphides.

Three rigs are on site and are operating on double-shift with drilling ongoing at the Onça Rosa Prospect as well as at the Jaguar South and Onça-Preta Deposits. Centaurus Metals (ASX Code: CTM) is pleased to announce that it has intersected a thick zone of high-gradesemi-massive to massive nickel sulphides at the Onça Rosa Prospect, which forms part of its Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project ("Jaguar" or the "Project") in the Carajás Mineral Province of Northern Brazil. Recent drilling at Onça Rosa, which was designed to test for extensions of high-grade nickel sulphide mineralisation intersected historically at the prospect by Vale, has confirmed a significant down-dip extension of the mineralisation - elevating this area as a high-priority for ongoing exploration and future resource definition. This is the first systematic drilling by Centaurus outside of the current non-JORC mineral resource envelope at Jaguar, with the outstanding new results representing a significant development for the project. Centaurus' Managing Director, Mr Darren Gordon, said the Onça Rosa Prospect was rapidly emerging as a potentially significant high-grade addition to the known deposits at Jaguar. "We are really excited by what we are seeing at Onça Rosa. Our new diamond hole, drilled to confirm the potential for a new discovery, has intersected a thick zone of high-grade mineralisation that correlates extremely well with the shallower intercept reported previously by Vale. The grades in the drilling here are some of the best we have seen on the property. We have now backed up the historical Vale intersection that returned 7.9m @ 5.27% Ni with an outstanding new intercept of 9.3m @ 3.13% Ni some 40m down-dip, confirming Onça Rosa as a new high-grade nickel sulphide discovery." "Onça Rosa has had very limited drilling and does not form part of the historical resource, so with confirmation of this new discovery and extensive drilling of the Prospect to be undertaken over the coming months, we believe that Onça Rosa could now potentially be included in a maiden high-grade nickel sulphide resource estimate targeted for mid-year. "Our geologists have always liked Onça Rosa as they have mapped nickeliferous magnetite float at surface, seen strong EM and magnetic responses over the Prospect area and believe that it is located right at the intersection of two of the most important mineralising structures in the Carajás. "We now have Southern Geoscience on site to commence DHEM survey work, and this will help us to target additional high-grade massive sulphide positions at Onça Rosa. It's a big target with 600m of prospective strike length and we now have four holes at Onça Rosa that we can survey immediately. "In light of this great result, we have decided to dedicate one of the rigs to the Onça Rosa Prospect so that we can test new conductor plates as they're identified and start to investigate the potential strike extensions of these newly identified high-gradesemi-massive to massive sulphide zones." Onça Rosa Prospect Drill hole JAG-DD-20-017 was designed to test the down-dip extension of historical drill hole PKS-JAGU- DH00158, which intersected semi-massive and massive sulphides and returned an intercept of 7.9m at 5.27% Ni from 247.0 metres. The drill hole intersected a continuous zone of semi-massive and massive sulphides including pyrite, pentlandite, millerite and chalcopyrite along with intense magnetite alteration, returning an intercept of 9.3m at 3.13% Ni, 0.19% Cu and 0.08% Co from 281.8m (see Figure 1). Figure 1 - The Onça Rosa Prospect: Cross-Sections 476040mE showing the new drill intersection in yellow and historical intersections in grey along with the FLEM conductor plate in blue. Page 2 AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT & MEDIA RELEASE The Onça Rosa Prospect is highlighted by a 600m long FLEM conductor plate, which is coincident with a magnetic anomaly and high Ni/Cr soil geochemical ratios which are indicative of nickel sulphides and locally nickeliferous magnetite float. Importantly, drill hole JAG-DD-20-020, designed to test the central zone of the Onça Rosa Prospect, has just intersected an 8.0m semi-massive sulphide zone between 157.0m to 165.0m down-hole. JAG-DD-20-020 is located over 100m along strike to the west from JAG-DD-20-017 and provides further evidence for the continuity of the sulphide mineralisation along strike and the significant growth potential of the Onça Rosa Prospect. Onça Rosa is not part of the foreign resource estimate of 40.4Mt at 0.78% Ni (0.5% Ni cut-off) for a total of 315,000 tonnes of contained nickel1. As such, further positive intersections of high-grade nickel sulphides at Onça Rosa have excellent potential to be included in the maiden high-grade nickel JORC Resource estimate planned for the middle of 2020. Figure 2 - The Onça Rosa Deposits with FLEM Plates (blue) overlaid on the preliminary Ground Magnetics Survey results (Analytic Signal) with location of Figure 1 section shown. Drill hole JAG-DD-20-015 was drilled at the north-western limit of the Onça Rosa Prospect, targeting the western limit of the FLEM plate and a ground magnetic anomaly (see Figure 2). 1 Centaurus cautions that the mineral resources for the Jaguar Project are not reported in accordance with the JORC Code. A Competent Person has not yet done sufficient work to classify the resources as mineral resources in accordance with the JORC code. It is uncertain that, following evaluation or further work, 3 the foreign estimate will be able to be reported as Mineral Resources in accordance with the JORC Code. Refer to ASX Announcement 6 August 2019 for detail Page on foreign resource. AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT & MEDIA RELEASE The hole intersected zones of intense alteration that are commonly associated with the Onça Rosa style of mineralisation, but no semi-massive or massive sulphides were observed. Intervals of disseminated sulphides were identified and samples are awaiting assays. This hole will be one of the first holes to be DHEM surveyed. Any off-hole conductor plates will be followed up immediately. A Southern Geoscience geophysicist is now on site to commence new DHEM survey work and also to undertake operator training of their equipment by Centaurus personnel (see Figure 7). The survey work will focus initially on the Onça Rosa Prospect area, where four holes are now ready to be surveyed. The Onça Rosa mineralisation lends itself extremely well to EM surveys. The highly conductive semi-massive to massive sulphides are set within a largely resistive granitic basement host rock. The DHEM plates generated from the Vale surveys at Onça Preta have demonstrated how effective the DHEM can be as a targeting tool in this setting. Drilling is ongoing at the Jaguar South and Onça Preta Deposits with semi-massive to massive sulphides continuing to be seen in the core. Further assay results are expected in the coming weeks. Figure 3 - The Onça Preta Deposits and Onça Rosa Prospect with DHEM (red) and FLEM Plates (blue) overlaid on the preliminary Ground Magnetics Survey results (Analytic Signal). -ENDS- For further enquiries please contact: Authorised for release by: Nicholas Read Darren Gordon Read Corporate Managing Director 4 M: +61 419 929 046 Centaurus Metals Ltd Page T: +61 8 9388 1474 T: +61 8 6424 8420 AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT & MEDIA RELEASE Competent Persons Statement The information in this report that relates to new Exploration Results is based on information compiled by Roger Fitzhardinge who is a Member of the Australasia Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Roger Fitzhardinge confirms that the historical information in this market announcement that relates to the Exploration Results and Mineral Resource provided under ASX Listing Rules 5.12.2 to 5.12.7 is an accurate representation of the available data and studies supplied to Centaurus as a foreign estimate. Roger Fitzhardinge is a permanent employee of Centaurus Metals Limited. Roger Fitzhardinge has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Roger Fitzhardinge consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears. Table 1 - Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project -New Significant Intersection (Weighted averaging of grade/thickness; A minimum Cut-off grade of 0.5 % Ni; A maximum of 3 continuous metres of internal dilution (<0.5% Ni)). Significant Intersections Hole ID Target Easting Northing mRL Azi Dip EOH Depth From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Ni % Cu % Co % JAG-DD-19-017 Onca Rosa 476040 9284981 238 180 -60 315 281.75 291.10 9.35 3.13 0.19 0.08 Figure 4 - Core from drill hole JAG-DD-19-017; 281.75 to 291.1m: 9.35m of semi-massive and massive sulphides with intense magnetite mineralisation - 10-30% sulphides comprising pyrite, pentlandite, millerite, chalcopyrite and sphalerite. This interval returned 9.3m at 3.13% Ni, 0.19% Cu and 0.08% Co. Page 5 AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT & MEDIA RELEASE Figure 5 - Core from historical Vale drill hole PKS-JAGU-DH00158; 247.0 to 254.9m: 7.9m of semi-massive and massive sulphides with intense magnetite mineralisation - 20-50% sulphides comprising pyrite, pentlandite, millerite, chalcopyrite and sphalerite. This interval returned 7.9m at 5.27% Ni, 0.26% Cu and 0.11% Co. 6 Page AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT & MEDIA RELEASE Figure 6 - Core from current Onça Rosa drill hole JAG-DD-20-020; 157.0m to 165.0m; 8.0m of semi-massive sulphides with intense magnetite mineralisation - 10-20% sulphides comprising pyrite, pentlandite, millerite, chalcopyrite and sphalerite. Assays are pending for this interval. Figure 7 - Southern Geoscience Geophysicist training the Centaurus EM team at the Jaguar Project 7 Page AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT & MEDIA RELEASE APPENDIX A - Compliance Statements for the Jaguar Project The following Tables are provided for compliance with the JORC Code (2012 Edition) requirements for the reporting of Exploration Results at the Jaguar Project. SECTION 1 - SAMPLING TECHNIQUES AND DATA (Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections). Criteria Commentary Sampling techniques • Historical soil sampling was completed by Vale. Samples were taken at 50m intervals along 200m spaced north-south grid lines. • Surface material was first removed, and sample holes were dug to roughly 20cm depth. A 5kg sample was taken from the subsoil. The sample was placed in a plastic sample bag with a sample tag before being sent to the lab. • Surface rock chip/soil samples were collected from in situ outcrops and rolled boulders and submitted for chemical analysis. • The historical drilling is all diamond drilling. Drill sections are spaced 100m apart and generally there is 50 to 100m spacing between drill holes on sections. • Core was cut and ¼ core sampled and sent to commercial laboratories for physical preparation and chemical assay. • At the laboratories, samples were dried (up to 105°C), crushed to 95% less than 4mm, homogenized, split and pulverized to 0.105mm. A pulverized aliquot was separated for analytical procedure. • Sample length along core varies between 0.3 to 4.0m, with an average of 1.48m; sampling was done according to lithological contacts and generally by 1m intervals within the alteration zones and 2m intervals along waste rock. • Current drilling is being completed on spacing of 100m x 50m or 50m x 50m. Sample length along core varies between 0.5 to 1.5m • Core is cut and ¼ core sampled and sent to accredited independent laboratory (ALS). Drilling techniques • Historical drilling was carried out between 2006 to 2010 by multiple drilling companies (Rede and Geosol), using wire-line hydraulic diamond rigs, drilling NQ and HQ core. • Vale drilled 173 drill holes for a total of 58,024m of drilling on the project. All drill holes were drilled at 55⁰-60⁰ towards either 180⁰ or 360⁰. • Current drilling is a combination of HQ and NQ core (Servdrill). Drill sample recovery • Diamond Drilling recovery rates are being calculated at each drilling run. • For all diamond drilling, core recoveries were logged and recorded in the database for all historical and current diamond holes. To date overall recoveries are >98% and there are no core loss issues or significant sample recovery problems. • To ensure adequate sample recovery and representivity a Centaurus geologist or field technician is present during drilling and monitors the sampling process. • No relationship between sample recovery and grade has been demonstrated. No bias to material size has been demonstrated. Logging • Historical outcrop and soil sample points were registered and logged in the Vale geological mapping point database. • All drill holes have been logged geologically and geotechnically by Vale or Centaurus geologists. • Drill samples are logged for lithology, weathering, structure, mineralisation and alteration among other features. Logging is carried out to industry standard and is audited by Centaurus CP. • Logging for drilling is qualitative and quantitative in nature. • All historical and new diamond core has been photographed. Sub-sampling techniques and • Diamond Core (HQ/NQ) was cut using a core saw, ¼ core was sampled. Sample length along core sample preparation varies between 0.3 to 4.0m, with an average of 1.48m; sampling was done according to lithological contacts and generally by 1m intervals within the alteration zones and 2m intervals along the waste rock. • There is no non-core sample within the historical drill database. • QAQC: Standards (multiple standards are used on a rotating basis) are inserted every 20 samples. Blanks have been inserted every 20 samples. Field duplicates are completed every 30 samples. Additionally, there are laboratory standards and duplicates that have been inserted. • Centaurus has adopted the same sampling QAQC procedures which are in line with industry standards and Centaurus's current operating procedures. • Sample sizes are appropriate for the nature of the mineralisation. • All historical geological samples were received and prepared by SGS Geosol or ALS Laboratories as 8 0.5-5.0kg samples. They were dried at 105°C until the sample was completely dry (6-12hrs), crushed Page to 90% passing 4mm and reduced to 400g. The samples were pulverised to 95% passing 150µm and AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT & MEDIA RELEASE Criteria Commentary split further to 50g aliquots for chemical analysis. • New samples are being sent to ALS Laboratories. The samples are dried, crushed and pulverised to 85% passing 75µm and split further to 250g aliquots for chemical analysis. • During the preparation process grain size control was completed by the laboratories (1 per 20 samples). Quality of assay data and • Chemical analysis for drill core and soil samples was completed by multi element using Inductively laboratory tests Coupled Plasma ICPAES (multi-acid digestion); ore grade analysis was completed with Atomic Absorption (multi-acid digestion); sulphur analysis was completed with Leco, and Au and PGEs completed via Fire Assay. • New samples are being analysed for 33 elements by multi element using ICP-AES(multi-acid digestion) at ALS Laboratories; ore grade analysis was completed with ICP-AES(multi-acid digestion); sulphur analysis was completed with Leco, and Au and PGEs completed via Fire Assay. • ALS Laboratories insert their own standards at set frequencies and monitor the precision of the analysis. The results reported are well within the specified standard deviations of the mean grades for the main elements. Additionally, ALS perform repeat analyses of sample pulps at a rate of 1:20 (5% of all samples). These compare very closely with the original analysis for all elements. • Vale inserted standard samples every 20 samples (representing 5%). Mean grades of the standard samples are well within the specified 2 standard deviations. • All laboratory procedures are in line with industry standards. Analysis of field duplicates and lab pulp duplicates have returned an average correlation coefficient of over 0.98 confirming that the precision of the samples is within acceptable limits. • Vale QAQC procedures and results are to industry standard and are of acceptable quality. Verification of sampling and • All historical samples were collected by Vale field geologists. All assay results were verified by assaying alternative Vale personnel. The Centaurus CP has verified the historical significant intersections. • Centaurus Exploration Manager and Senior Geologist verify all new results and visually confirm significant intersections. • No twin holes have been completed. • All primary data is now stored in the Centaurus Exploration office in Brazil. All new data is collected on Excel Spreadsheet, validated and then sent to independent database administrator (MRG) for storage (DataShed). • No adjustments have been made to the assay data. Location of data points • All historical collars were picked up using DGPS units. Centaurus has checked multiple collars in the field and has confirmed their location. All field sample and mapping points were collected using a Garmin handheld GPS. • An aerial survey was completed by Esteio Topografia and has produced a detailed surface DTM at (1:1000 scale). • The survey grid system used is SAD-69 22S. This is in line with Brazilian Mines Department requirements. • New drill holes are sighted with handheld GPS and will be picked-up by an independent survey consultant periodically. Downhole survey is being completed using Reflex digital down-hole tool, with readings every metre. Data spacing and • Soil samples were collected on 50m spacing on section with distance between sections of 200m distribution and 400m depending on location. • Sample spacing was deemed appropriate for geochemical studies. • The historical drilling is all diamond drilling. Drill sections are spaced 100m apart and generally there is 50 to 100m spacing between drill holes on sections. Centaurus plans to close the drill spacing to 100m x 50m or 50m x 50m. • No sample compositing was applied to the drilling Orientation of data in • Historical drilling was oriented at 55⁰-60⁰ to either 180⁰ or 360⁰. This orientation is generally relation to geological perpendicular to the main geological sequence along which broad scale mineralisation exists. structure • Mineralisation is sub-vertical; the majority of the drilling is at low angle (55-60⁰) in order to achieve intersections at the most optimal angle. Sample security • All historical and current samples are placed in pre-numbered plastic sample bags and then a sample ticket was placed within the bag as a check. Bags are sealed and then transported by courier to the ALS laboratories in Parauapebas, PA. • All remnant Vale diamond core has now been relocated to the Company's own core storage facility in Tucumã, PA. Audits or reviews • The Company is not aware of any audit or review that has been conducted on the project to date. 9 Page AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT & MEDIA RELEASE SECTION 2 REPORTING OF EXPLORATION RESULTS (Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section). Criteria Commentary Mineral tenement and land • The Jaguar project includes one exploration licence (856392/1996) for a total of circa 30km2. A tenure status Mining Lease Application has been lodged that allows for ongoing exploration and project development ahead of project implementation. • The tenement is part of a purchase agreement with Vale SA. Centaurus has committed to an upfront cash payment of US$250,000, the transfer of the Salobo West tenements to Vale, two deferred consideration payments totalling US$6.75M and a production royalty of 0.75%. Completion of the acquisition remains subject to approval by the Brazilian National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) for the assignment of BNDES' royalty interest in the Project. • Mining projects in Brazil are subject to a CFEM royalty, a government royalty of 2% on base metal revenue. • Landowner royalty is 50% of the CFEM royalty. • The project is covered by a mix of cleared farm land and natural vegetation. • The project is not located within any environmental protection zones and exploration and mining is permitted with appropriate environmental licences. Exploration done by other • Historically the Jaguar Project was explored for nickel sulphides by Vale from 2005 to 2010. parties Geology • Jaguar Nickel Sulphide is a hydrothermal nickel sulphide deposit located near Tucumã in the Carajás Mineral Province of Brazil. • The deposit setting is interpreted as an extensional fault with the Itacaiúnas Supergroup down thrust southwards over the Xingu basement resulting in the development of a ductile mylonite zone along the Canãa Fault. • Iron rich fluids were drawn up the mylonite zone causing alteration of the host felsic volcanic and granite units and generating hydrothermal ironstones. Late stage brittle-ductile conditions triggered renewed hydrothermal fluid ingress and resulted in local formation of high-grade nickel sulphide zones within the mylonite and as tabular bodies within the granite. Drill hole Information • Refer to Figures 1 to 7. • Refer to previous ASX Announcements for significant intersections from Centaurus drilling. • Refer to ASX Announcement 6 August 2019 for all significant intersections from historical drilling. Data aggregation methods • Continuous sample intervals are calculated via weighted average using a 0.5 % Ni cut-off grade with 3m minimum intercept width. • There are no metal equivalents reported. Relationship between • Mineralisation is sub-vertical; the majority of the drilling is at low angle (55-60⁰) in order to achieve mineralisation widths and intersections at the most optimal angle. intercept lengths • The results in ASX Announcement 6 August 2019 reflect individual down hole sample intervals and no mineralised widths were assumed or stated. Diagrams • Refer to Figures 1-7 Balanced reporting • All exploration results received by the Company to date are included in this or previous releases to the ASX. Other substantive • The Company has received geophysical data from Vale that is being processed by an independent exploration data consultant Southern Geoscience. Refer to ASX Announcements for geophysical information. Further work • A Ground Magnetic survey is underway and the Company's own Electro-magnetic (EM) geophysical surveys are planned to start in early February. • In‐fill and extensional drilling within the known deposits to test the continuity of high-grade zones is ongoing. There are currently three drill rigs at the Project working double shifts. Resource samples are being sent in batches of 150-300 sample and will be reported once the batches are completed. 10 Page Attachments Original document

