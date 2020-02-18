Centaurus Metals : 2020-02-18 Metallurgical Test Work Shows Increased Recoveries at Jaguar | 755KB

AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

& MEDIA RELEASE

18 February 2020

INITIAL METALLURGICAL TEST WORK DELIVERS STRONG INCREASE IN METAL

RECOVERIES AT JAGUAR NICKEL SULPHIDE PROJECT

25% increase in nickel recoveries achieved compared with historical metallurgical results

Nickel recoveries of over 80% achieved from initial metallurgical float tests for the Jaguar South Deposit.

The Jaguar South composite has been tested using a traditional nickel flowsheet (as used by nickel sulphide mines in Western Australia), achieving a concentrate grading 16% nickel at a nickel recovery of 82%.

Initial results boost metal production by >25% compared to previously announced historical test work.

Samples from the Onça Preta Deposit are being composited for testing and are expected to achieve even higher recoveries due to the coarser crystal nature and favourable non-sulphide gangue composition.

Metallurgical and flowsheet development is ongoing.

Centaurus Metals (ASX Code: CTM) is pleased to announce highly encouraging results from initial metallurgical test work on drill core from the Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project in northern Brazil, with a nickel recovery of 82% and 16% nickel concentrate grade achieved from flotation test work on the first composite from the Jaguar South Deposit.

The Company commenced metallurgical test work on the Jaguar Project on the basis of a focused, high-grade project rather than a bulk tonnage, low-grade operation as historically studied by Vale. The test work has so far included mineralogical understanding, comminution and flotation test work.

Centaurus' Managing Director, Mr Darren Gordon, said the outcomes of the preliminary metallurgical test work for the Jaguar South mineralised zone reflected the benefits of targeting a smaller, high-grade project using industry-standard flotation techniques that are widely used in the WA nickel sulphide industry.

"The recoveries that we are seeing in our first float tests are around 25% better than those previously delivered in historical test work, and this will have a significant positive impact on future project economics. These initial results - coupled with the continued success of our high-gradein-fill drilling program - are the key drivers to developing a robust high-grade nickel operation.

"With shallow, high-grade mineralisation, strong metal recoveries, close proximity to low cost power, an engaged labour force from an experienced mining jurisdiction and ample good quality water, we believe we have all the ingredients for a quality nickel sulphide development and we look forward to progressing the work required to bring this to fruition."