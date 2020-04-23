Centaurus Metals : 2020-04-23 Shallow High-Grade Intercepts at Jaguar South | 2,237KB 0 04/22/2020 | 09:33pm EDT Send by mail :

AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT AND MEDIA RELEASE 23 April 2020 Shallow high-grade intercepts including 37.7m @ 2.11% Ni and 21.8m @ 2.65% Niat Jaguar South Outstanding 1.0m assays up to 15.5% Ni extend Jaguar South Deposit to 600m as continued drilling success puts Centaurus firmly on track for maiden JORC Resource by mid-2020 Shallow drilling at the Jaguar South Deposit, part of the Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project in Brazil, has intersected thick semi-massive to massive nickel sulphides, with significant assays including: Hole JAG-DD-20-034 6.1m at 2.51% Ni , 0.18% Cu and 0.06% Co from 96.3m;

The strike extent of the Jaguar South Deposit now extended to more than 600m with the high-grade mineralisation remaining open in both directions and down-dip.

with the high-grade mineralisation remaining open in both directions and down-dip. Ongoing DHEM surveys have identified multiple new EM conductor plates further to the west that have also been recently tested by drilling, with more nickel sulphides intersected - assays pending.

Two rigs now working at the Project, one at the Jaguar Central Deposit where historical intersections include 31.4m at 2.47% Ni and 26.0m at 2.13% Ni and the other on the Onça Rosa discovery.

Centaurus is well funded with $7.5 million in cash at 31 March 2020. Australian Office Centaurus Metals Limited Level 3, 10 Outram St West Perth WA 6005 AUSTRALIA Brazilian Office ASX: CTM Centaurus Brasil Mineração Ltda ACN 009 468 099 Avenida Barão Homem de Melo, 4391 office@centaurus.com.au Salas 606 e 607 - Estoril T: +61 8 6424 8420 CEP: 30.494.275, Belo Horizonte MG BRAZIL AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT & MEDIA RELEASE Centaurus Metals (ASX Code: CTM) is pleased to advise that it has intersected more thick, shallow zones of high-gradesemi-massive to massive nickel sulphides at the Jaguar South Deposit, which is part of its 100%- owned Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project ("Jaguar" or the "Project") in the Carajás Mineral Province of Brazil. Centaurus' Managing Director, Mr Darren Gordon, said the latest batch of assays included some of the best drilling results generated from the project to date, clearly demonstrating the quality, grade and scale of the mineralisation at the Jaguar South Deposit. "There are very few high-grade nickel sulphide deposits globally that start so close to surface and offer the opportunity for open pit mining of high-quality mineralisation from just 20-30m depth," he said. "This highlights the unique opportunity that we have in front of us at Jaguar and the very exciting opportunity that is now rapidly taking shape. "We continue to intersect broad zones of fresh high-grade nickel sulphide mineralisation from close to surface, with Jaguar South now extended to a strike length of over 600m and to a vertical depth of 300m. Continuity, grade and quality of the mineralisation is clearly evident from the cross-sections below - as evidenced by the two outstanding intercepts of 22m at 2.65% Ni from just 22m and 37m at 2.11% Ni, 80m along strike. "These results are comparable to what we saw at Onça Preta Deposit, where we intersected 14.9m at 2.94% nickel including a high-grade core of almost 10m at over 4.0% nickel from just 57m. It is great to see that we have multiple high-grade, low strip opportunities, across the Project and this bodes extremely well for the future development of the Jaguar Project as an initial open pit and longer-term underground operation. "Recent DHEM survey work shows that Jaguar South remains open along strike and at depth, and we are awaiting assays from drilling further to the west where we have intersected more sulphide mineralisation. The overall resource drilling program is now moving into its final stages, and I think it's fair to say it has significantly exceeded our expectations - putting us firmly on track for a maiden JORC Resource by mid-year." The Jaguar South Deposit In-fill and extensional resource drilling at the Jaguar South Deposit continues to confirm the consistency of the high-grade nickel sulphide mineralisation along strike in both directions and down-dip. The main zone at Jaguar South has now been extended over a strike length of more than 600m (see Figure 1), comprises continuous sub-vertical veins and semi-massive to massive breccia zones (as seen in core photos in Figures 2 and 3 below) that can be up to 20m wide and extend from surface to more than 300m depth. Highlights of the new assay results from the Jaguar South Deposit include the following down-hole intervals (see Table 1 for complete results): Hole JAG-DD-20-034 ➢ 2.6m at 2.43 % Ni, 0.07% Cu and 0.05% Co from 42.2m ➢ 6.1m at 2.51% Ni, 0.18% Cu and 0.06% Co from 96.3m; including o 2.9m at 4.46% Ni, 0.29% Cu and 0.11% Co from 98.0m ➢ 37.7m at 2.11% Ni, 0.28% Cu and 0.04% Co from 109.4m, including: o 3.7m at 8.55% Ni, 0.43% Cu and 0.12% Co from 128.2m; and o 5.9m at 5.45% Ni, 1.15% Cu and 0.11% Co from 141.2m Hole JAG-DD-20-29 ➢ 21.8m at 2.65% Ni, 0.13% Cu and 0.06% Co from 22.2m, including: 2 o 16.1m at 3.07% Ni, 0.14% Cu and 0.07% Co from 26.9m Page AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT & MEDIA RELEASE Hole JAG-DD-20-032 5.2m at 2.75 % Ni , 0.16% Cu and 0.06% Co from 95.1m

, 0.08% Cu and 0.03% Co from 213.0m, including: , 0.11% Cu and 0.05% Co from 213.0m; 3.3m at 1.19% Ni , 0.08% Cu and 0.03% Co from 225.8; Figure 1 - The Jaguar South Deposit with DHEM conductor plates (blue) overlaid on the Ground Magnetics Survey results (Analytic Signal) with location of the cross-sections in Figures 4 and 5 shown. New results on section 478350mE (see Figure 4) from drill hole JAG-DD-20-034 returned 37.7m at 2.11% from 109.4m, including a high-grade zone of 3.7m at 8.55% Ni (core photos in Figure 2). Interestingly, the copper values appear to be increasing in this and another high-grade zone in JAG-DD-20-034 that returned 5.9m at 5.45% Ni with 1.15% Cu and 0.11% Co (core photos in Figure 3). Page 3 AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT & MEDIA RELEASE Figure 2 - Core photos from drill hole JAG-DD-20-034; 128.2.2 to 131.9m: Semi-massive and massive sulphides (metallic bronze/yellow colour) with magnetite (black colour) mineralisation hosted in altered dacite. Sulphides comprising pyrite, pentlandite, millerite, chalcopyrite and minor sphalerite. This interval returned 3.7m at 8.55% Ni, 0.43% Cu and 0.12% Co from 128.2m with outstanding 1.0m assays up to 15.5% Ni. Figure 3 - Core photos from drill hole JAG-DD-20-034; this interval returned 5.9m at 5.45% Ni, 1.15% Cu and 0.11% Co from 141.2m. At Jaguar South, the base of oxidation is between 15m and 25m depth. The shallow, fresh high-grade sulphides zones, as seen at both Jaguar South and Onça Preta, will require minimal waste strip for access and present excellent start-up open pit mining opportunities. New results from drill hole JAG-DD-20-029 on section 478270mE (see Figure 4 below), 80m to the west of 478350mE, returned an outstanding fresh nickel sulphide intercept of 21.8m at 2.65% from just 22.2m down- hole, including a high-grade zone of 16.1m at 3.07% Ni from 26.9m (core photos can be found in Figure 7). 4 Page AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT & MEDIA RELEASE Figure 4 - The Jaguar South Deposit: Cross-Sections 478270mE (left) and 478350mE (right) showing the new drill intersections (in yellow) with DHEM conductor plates in blue. All drilling completed to date by Centaurus at the Jaguar South Deposit (19 diamond drill holes) has intersected stringer and semi-massive to massive nickel sulphides. The drilling continues to be relatively shallow as the program to date has only drilled down to 260m. Importantly, DHEM surveys carried out by Centaurus, coupled with historical DHEM conductor plates, indicate that the mineralisation is continuous at depth and along strike in both directions (see blue EM conductor plates in Figures 1 and 4-5). More drilling has been completed along strike in both directions to test new EM plates generated by Centaurus' survey work (see green holes "Awaiting Assays" in Figure 1). Three holes tested the western extension of a strong EM conductor plate generated by the DHEM survey of JAG-DD-19-002 on section 477940mE as seen in Figure 5 below. The drill holes have intersected multiple zones of nickel sulphides with assays due in the next 3-4 weeks. 5 Page AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT & MEDIA RELEASE Figure 5 - The Jaguar South Deposit: Cross-Sections 478140mE (left) and 477940mE (right). New DHEM conductor plates (Blue) indicating mineralisation continuing at depth. Additional DHEM surveys are still to be undertaken at Jaguar South. Until these surveys are complete, the Jaguar South drill rig has been moved to the Jaguar Central Deposit (see Figure 6). Jaguar Central has some outstanding high-grade near surface targets with historical intersections such as 31.4m at 2.47% Ni from 81m (PKS-JAGU-DH00030) and 26.0m at 2.13% Ni from 66m (PKS-JAGU-DH00033). Figure 6 - The Jaguar Nickel Project - Deposit and Prospect Locations overlain on the Ground Magnetics Survey (Analytic Signal). 6 Page AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT & MEDIA RELEASE COVID-19 Impact on Assay Turnaround Times Due to the COVID-19 lockdown imposed by the Peru Government, which has been in place for the last five weeks, the ALS laboratory in Lima has not been able to receive or process samples for assay, including those from Jaguar. As a consequence, assays have been delayed beyond normal turnaround times. To rectify this situation, ALS are now sending the Company's drilling samples from Jaguar to Vancouver (Canada) for assay. Jaguar sample batches that were stuck in Lima at the time of the lockdown have now be re-split and sent to Vancouver. Results from Onça Preta and Onça Rosa are now expected in the coming weeks. Two rigs continue on site on day-shift only. They are currently located at Jaguar Central and Onça Rosa. DHEM surveys are currently being undertaken at Jaguar South and Onça Rosa. Trading Halt This announcement brings to an end the Company's current Trading Halt. -ENDS- For further enquiries please contact: Authorised for release by: Nicholas Read Darren Gordon Read Corporate Managing Director M: +61 419 929 046 Centaurus Metals Ltd T: +61 8 9388 1474 T: +61 8 6424 8420 Competent Persons Statement The information in this report that relates to new Exploration Results is based on information compiled by Roger Fitzhardinge who is a Member of the Australasia Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Roger Fitzhardinge confirms that the historical information in this market announcement that relates to the Exploration Results and Mineral Resource provided under ASX Listing Rules 5.12.2 to 5.12.7 is an accurate representation of the available data and studies supplied to Centaurus as a foreign estimate. Roger Fitzhardinge is a permanent employee of Centaurus Metals Limited. Roger Fitzhardinge has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Roger Fitzhardinge consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears. 7 Page AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT & MEDIA RELEASE Table 1 - Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project - New Significant Intersection (Weighted averaging of grade/thickness; A minimum cut-off grade of 0.3% Ni; A maximum of 3 continuous metres of internal dilution (<0.3% Ni)). * indicates oxide interval. 8 Page AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT & MEDIA RELEASE Figure 7 - Core photos from drill hole JAG-DD-20-029; 26.9 to 44.0m: Semi-massive and massive sulphides (metallic bronze/yellow colour) with magnetite (black colour) mineralisation hosted in altered dacite. Sulphides comprising pyrite, pentlandite, millerite, violarite, minor chalcopyrite and sphalerite. 