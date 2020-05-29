Centaurus Metals : 2020-05-29 Chair's Address - 2020 AGM | 552KB

AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

& MEDIA RELEASE

29 May 2020

CHAIR'S ADDRESS - 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

I am pleased to report on what has been standout year for Centaurus Metals. The past nine months in particular have seen the Company substantially repositioned, refreshed and reinvigorated as an international nickel sulphide developer and is now on a clear growth trajectory that we believe will see us rapidly elevated into the ranks of mid- tier ASX-listed miners over the next couple of years.

At the heart of this transformation was the successful acquisition, in September last year, of the advanced Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project, located in the world-class Carajás Province of north-eastern Brazil, from the global mining giant Vale S.A.

I hasten to add that our ability to transact successfully with one of the world's top mining companies is a direct reflection of our decade-long presence in the Brazilian mining industry; our strong track record in successfully identifying, acquiring, exploring and permitting resource projects; and the credentials of our in-country team.

Our developing relationship with Vale builds on our past achievements in having brought the Jambreiro Iron Ore Project to the cusp of development, and in more recent years, in securing the Salobo West copper-gold exploration project - which proved to be an asset of strategic significance and assisted us in securing the acquisition of the Jaguar Project.

At the risk of once again invoking the well-worn cliché of the junior mining sector, the Jaguar acquisition was a transformational transaction, with acquisition terms - the Salobo tenement swap, a small upfront payment and the bulk of consideration payable on a deferred basis plus a production royalty - ideally structured for a junior company like Centaurus.

Located in the western portion of the premier Carajás mining province, the Project came with a non-JORC global foreign resource of 40.4Mt at 0.78% nickel (using a 0.5% nickel cut-off grade) for 315,000 tonnes of contained nickel, based on more than 55,000m of high-quality diamond drilling completed by Vale from 2006-2010.

As we have articulated to the market over the past few months, Vale was targeting a very large, Tier-1 scale bulk tonnage nickel operation based on disseminated mineralisation. While Jaguar may not have quite lived up to Vale's parameters, we could see that it had clear potential for a slightly smaller-scale,higher-grade development opportunity.

And when we say "smaller scale", we mean a nickel sulphide resource capable of sustaining a long-life,high-grade operation of similar scale to those targeted by many highly successful ASX-listed nickel miners - companies like Jubilee Mines, Western Areas, Mincor Resources, Panoramic, Sirius Resources and IGO.

Historical drilling focused on bulk tonnage, low- to medium-grade mineralisation and Vale did not follow-up any of the many high-grade massive and semi-massive sulphide intercepts, several of which highlighted exceptional opportunity for shallow, open pit mineralisation followed by potential longer-term underground mining.

The scale and potential of the Jaguar Project provided the perfect springboard for the Company to raise $10 million in September last year, attracting the support of a number of institutional investors including affiliates of the Sprott Group, and to launch a 10,000m diamond drilling program.