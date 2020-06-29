Centaurus Metals : 2020-06-29 Jaguar Project Maiden High Grade JORC Mineral Resource | 3,391KB

AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

AND MEDIA RELEASE

29 June 2020

MAIDEN JORC MINERAL RESOURCE FOR JAGUAR PROJECT 48.0Mt @ 1.08% Ni FOR 517,500 TONNES OF NICKEL

More than 80% of the Resource is within 200m of surface, making Jaguar an exceptional shallow high-grade nickel sulphide growth and development opportunity

➢ Maiden JORC 2012 Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) confirms Jaguar as an outstanding near-surface nickel sulphide deposit, with the Jaguar MRE estimated to contain (see Table 1): 48.0Mt @ 1.08% Ni for 517,500t of nickel

➢ Importantly, the MRE contains a significant high-grade portion, with the Jaguar High-Grade MRE (Indicated and Inferred) estimated to contain (see Table 2): 20.6Mt @ 1.56% Ni for 321,400t of nickel

➢ 29% of the Jaguar MRE (148,500t of the contained nickel metal at 1.29% Ni) is in the Indicated category as a result of the Company's successful in-fill drilling campaign completed over the last six months.

➢ The Jaguar deposit starts near-surface and mineralisation remains open both at depth and along strike, with significant potential to increase the size of the Mineral Resource with further drilling.

➢ Flotation test work on multiple composites from the various Jaguar and Onça Preta deposits has returned +80% nickel recoveries using a conventional nickel flowsheet and reagents.

➢ This maiden MRE, together with the metallurgical, geotechnical and engineering studies currently underway, will underpin a Scoping Study that is targeted for completion in next 3-4 months.

➢ Strong news flow to continue for the second half of 2020 with: ➢ Two rigs continuing in-fill and extensional drilling at Jaguar with additional rigs planned to be mobilised in the September Quarter to undertake an exciting phase of step-out drilling to test deeper high-grade underground targets and strike extensions of the known deposits. ➢ Exploration team to complete mapping, soil sampling and FLEM surveys on the regional prospects with the aim of working up new targets that can be drill tested within the next 2-3 months; ➢ Scoping Study planned for delivery in next 3-4 months.



Centaurus Metals (ASX Code: CTM) is pleased to announce that it has taken an important step towards becoming a significant global nickel sulphide company with the announcement of a maiden JORC 2012 Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of 48.0Mt at 1.08% Ni for 517,500 tonnes of contained nickel for its 100%-owned Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil.

Importantly, the maiden MRE includes a significant higher-grade component of 20.6Mt grading 1.56% Ni for 321,400 tonnes of contained nickel, forming the cornerstone of the Company's strategy to establish a high-grade, high-margin nickel sulphide project.

Centaurus' Managing Director, Mr Darren Gordon, said the maiden JORC Mineral Resource represented an exceptional outcome for the Company, confirming Jaguar to be a high-quality, large-scale, near-surface nickel sulphide deposit with outstanding potential for continued growth.

"This is a phenomenal starting point confirming Jaguar's status as a new globally-significant nickel sulphide project. With a maiden Resource containing more than 500,000 tonnes of nickel, this is already one of the largest near-surface undeveloped nickel sulphide projects in the world and, as a maiden JORC Resource number, we believe it is up there with some of the best initial JORC Resources ever published by an ASX-listed junior.

"Significantly, the Resource also includes a high-grade core grading 1.56% nickel that contains more than 320,000 tonnes of nickel metal, providing an outstanding platform from which to commence scoping and development studies.

"Importantly, around 80% of the nickel tonnes are less than 200m from surface, with strong potential to further expand the high-grade Resource through systematic extensional and step-out drilling of the known Jaguar and Onça Preta deposits, all of which remain open at depth. Our deepest hole to date extends to a depth of just 300m, which in a nickel sulphide context means we've only just scratched the surface.

"We also see significant regional potential, with additional drilling planned at the emerging Onça Rosa discovery and across numerous untested adjacent prospects. This highlights the potential to add more tonnes and grade to what is an already globally-significant nickel Resource. Our drill planning is being driven by DHEM and FLEM surveys, which have been extremely successful so far in targeting the semi-massive and massive sulphide zones.

"We have been fortunate to be able to work through the COVID-19 pandemic with minimal impact on drilling activity while ensuring the health and safety of our team. We intend to safely ramp-up drilling over the next few months to continue building on this maiden Resource estimate.

"In-fill drilling is already in progress with a view to further lifting the proportion of higher-confidence Indicated Resources in the MRE. We will also now begin to step-out quite aggressively and test new areas to see how quickly we can add tonnes and potentially make new discoveries both along strike and at depth. This multi-pronged approach should ensure that we can continue to grow the resource as we advance this exceptional project towards development."

"We also expect to complete a Scoping Study and deliver a further Resource upgrade this year, providing shareholders with strong news flow over the coming months.

Mineral Resource Estimate

The Company's maiden JORC 2012 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) was completed by independent resource specialists Trepanier Pty Ltd. The maiden Jaguar MRE is based on more than 65,000m of diamond drilling including 218 diamond drill holes.

The Jaguar Deposit is unique in the nickel sulphide space as the high-grade nickel sulphide mineralisation comes almost to surface and continues at depth. More than 80% of the nickel metal in the maiden MRE is within 200m of surface, demonstrating the strong open pittable potential of the Project.

Over 97% of the Resource is comprised of fresh sulphides, with no oxide material being reported as Resources (see Table 1).

Table 1 - The Jaguar JORC Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE)

Tonnes Grade Classification Ore Type Mt Ni % Cu % Co ppm Transition Sulphide 0.3 1.09 0.09 310 Indicated Fresh Sulphide 11.2 1.29 0.09 392 9,800 Total Indicated 11.5 1.29 0.09 390 10,100 Transition Sulphide 0.8 0.99 0.08 287 700 Inferred Fresh Sulphide 35.6 1.01 0.07 255 24,800 Total Inferred 36.4 1.01 0.07 255 25,500 Total 48.0 1.08 0.07 288 35,600 Contained Metal Tonnes

Ni 3,500

Cu

Co

300 100

145,000 4,400

148,500 4,500

8,200 200

360,800 9,100

369,000 9,300

517,500

13,800

* Within 200m of surface cut-off grade 0.5% Ni; more than 200m from surface cut-off grade 1.0% Ni; Totals are rounded to reflect acceptable precision, subtotals may not reflect global totals.

To account for the shallow nature and open pit potential of the mineralisation in the various deposits at Jaguar, a 0.5% Ni cut-off grade was applied to material less than 200m vertical depth from surface, while a 1.0% Ni cut-off grade was applied below 200m from surface to reflect the need for this mineralisation to be mined via underground mining methods.

Importantly, successful in-fill drilling at the various Jaguar and Onça deposits means that around 30% of the maiden resource has been classified in the higher-confidence Indicated category at this early stage. This higher level of Resource confidence will underpin mine optimisation and planning studies as part of the Jaguar Scoping Study.

Within the Jaguar MRE there is a significant high-grade component of 20.6Mt grading 1.56% Ni for 321,400 tonnes of contained nickel metal (High-Grade MRE), which has been estimated using a 1.0% nickel cut-off grade across the total Mineral Resource with no depth constraints on cut-off (see Table 2).

Within the High-Grade MRE, around 70% of the nickel metal sits less than 200m from surface, demonstrating the potential for any future open pit operation to run at a very high-grade in the early years of mining and generate strong cash-flows to support early capital payback.

Table 2 - The Jaguar High-Grade JORC Mineral Resource Estimate (High-Grade MRE)

Tonnes Grade Classification Ore Type Mt Ni % Cu % Co ppm Co Transition Sulphide 0.2 1.45 0.10 380 100 Indicated Fresh Sulphide 7.0 1.62 0.10 477 7,100 3,300 Total Indicated 7.1 1.61 0.10 474 7,200 3,400 Transition Sulphide 0.2 1.69 0.15 457 400 100 Inferred Fresh Sulphide 13.2 1.53 0.10 369 12,800 4,900 Total Inferred 13.4 1.54 0.10 372 13,200 5,000 Total 20.6 1.56 0.10 407 20,500 8,400 Contained Metal Tonnes

Ni 2,300 113,000 115,200 4,200 201,900 206,100 321,400

Cu 200

* Cut-off grade 1.0% Ni; Totals are rounded to reflect acceptable precision, subtotals may not reflect global totals.

The Jaguar MRE at various cut-off grades is shown in Table 3, with the Jaguar MRE and Jaguar High-Grade MRE highlighted in dark grey.

Table 3 - The Jaguar JORC Indicated and Inferred MRE at various Ni% Cut-Off Grades

* Totals are rounded to reflect acceptable precision, subtotals may not reflect global totals.

Mineral Resource Growth

The maiden JORC MRE for the Jaguar Nickel Project is for the six Jaguar deposits and two Onça deposits. There is significant potential to expand both the shallow and deeper high-grade Resources within the Project.

Figure 1 - The Jaguar MRE Block Model (Ni %) and drilling

Drilling in the second half of 2020 will focus on the following target areas ahead of the next Resource upgrade:

➢ Jaguar South o Step-out drilling is planned to test the DHEM conductors and potential down-dip extensions of the high-grade mineralisation within the main zones; and o Drilling is planned along strike to test an interpreted high-grade plunge to the east-northeast, targeting new DHEM conductors.

➢ Jaguar Central o Step-out drilling is planned to test the DHEM conductors and potential down-dip extensions of the high-grade mineralisation; and o Drilling is planned along strike to test new DHEM and FLEM conductors to the west and east where drilling on historical sections is wide spaced (over 100m between holes).

➢ Jaguar North o Step-out drilling is planned to test the DHEM conductors and potential down-dip extensions of the high-grade mineralisation; and o Drilling is planned along strike to test new FLEM conductors coincident with large ground magnetic anomalies to the northwest, an area previously untested by historical drilling.

➢ Jaguar West & Jaguar Northeast o Maiden in-fill and extensional drilling is planned to target historical high-grade zones and EM conductor plates.

➢ Onça Preta & Onça Rosa o Step-out drilling is planned to test DHEM conductors and potential down-dip extensions of the high-grade mineralisation.



The Company currently has two diamond rigs operating on day-shift only, with a third rig on standby at site. The Company plans to ramp-up back to three rigs on double-shift and mobilise an RC rig in Q3 2020 as part of a strategy to unlock the full potential of the Jaguar Project as quickly as possible. Management of the field team size and activities in relation to COVID-19 are principal drivers in the timing of the planned drilling ramp-up. The Company will only ramp-up drilling when it is satisfied that it can do so in a safe and sustainable manner.

Exploration Upside

The Jaguar Project sits at the intersection of two of the most important mineralising structures in the Carajás Mineral Province, the Canãa and McCandless Faults. There are multiple prospects and targets that have yet to be drill-tested within the Jaguar Project, characterised by magnetic and/or electromagnetic (EM) anomalies coincident with significant soil geochemical support.

The Company has started detailed soil sampling and a campaign of FLEM surveys so that it can work up new priority drill targets. The mobilisation of an RC rig is planned for the coming months, with this rig to provide quick low-cost first-past drilling of the greenfields targets. Drilling of any newly-defined regional targets is planned to commence before the end of Q3 2020.

Development Studies

The MRE will underpin the completion of a Scoping Study, which will provide the Company with its first comprehensive assessment of the potential economics of the Jaguar Project development. The Company is in contact with a number of engineering groups and expects to finalise the preferred group in the coming weeks.