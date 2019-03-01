Log in
Centene : Health Net Assisting Members in 25 California Counties During State of Emergency

03/01/2019 | 03:21pm EST

The California governor’s state of emergency includes Amador, Calaveras, El Dorado, Glen, Humboldt, Lake, Los Angeles, Marin, Mendocino, Modoc, Mono, Monterey, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Mateo, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Shasta, Sonoma, Tehama, Trinity, Ventura, and Yolo Counties

Health Net, LLC is providing special assistance in 25 California counties affected by severe winter storms in conjunction with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s declared state of emergency.

Health Net is helping to ensure that members who may lose or be evacuated from their homes have access to essential prescription medications, critical Health Net information and other healthcare services to help them cope with grief, loss, stress or trauma.

Prescription information

During evacuations, people may lose or leave behind their medication. Affected Health Net members in the impacted counties can now obtain an emergency supply. Members will need to return to the drug store where the original prescription was filled. If the drug store is not open, members should call Health Net at 1-800-400-8987 for assistance.

Help with coping

Health Net members can call MHN for coping support. MHN can offer referrals to mental health counselors, local services or phone consultations. These services can help members cope with grief, loss, stress or trauma related to the storms. MHN operates their hotline 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Their phone number is 1-800-227-1060.

Information for Healthcare Providers

Doctors and nurse practitioners can call Health Net at 1-800-641-7761 for help with:

  • Emergency prescription refill guidelines
  • Escalating approvals to reduce approval turnaround times
  • Approval for out-of-network treatments when in-network resources are unavailable

Other Important Information

Depending on how long the winter storms persist, the company may take additional steps to help ensure its members have access to necessary healthcare services.

About Health Net

At Health Net, we believe every person deserves a safety net for their health, regardless of age, income, employment status or current state of health. Founded 40 years ago, we remain dedicated to transforming the health of our community, one person at a time. Today, Health Net’s 3,000 employees and 85,000 network providers serve more than three million Californians. That’s one in 13 residents throughout every county in the State. We provide health plans for individuals, families, employers, people with Medicare and people with Medi-Cal — coverage for every stage of life. We also offer access to behavioral health services, substance abuse prevention programs, managed healthcare services for prescription drugs and employee assistance programs. We offer these health plans and services through Health Net, LLC and its subsidiaries: Health Net of California, Inc., Health Net Life Insurance Company and Health Net Community Solutions, Inc. These entities are wholly owned subsidiaries of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC). For more information, visit HealthNet.com.


© Business Wire 2019
