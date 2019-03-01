Centene : Health Net Assisting Members in 25 California Counties During State of Emergency

Health
Net, LLC is providing special assistance in 25 California counties
affected by severe winter storms in conjunction with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s
declared state of emergency.
Health Net is helping to ensure that members who may lose or be
evacuated from their homes have access to essential prescription
medications, critical Health Net information and other healthcare
services to help them cope with grief, loss, stress or trauma.
Prescription information
During evacuations, people may lose or leave behind their medication.
Affected Health Net members in the impacted counties can now obtain an
emergency supply. Members will need to return to the drug store where
the original prescription was filled. If the drug store is not open,
members should call Health Net at 1-800-400-8987 for assistance.
Help with coping
Health Net members can call MHN for coping support. MHN can offer
referrals to mental health counselors, local services or phone
consultations. These services can help members cope with grief, loss,
stress or trauma related to the storms. MHN operates their hotline 24
hours a day, seven days a week. Their phone number is 1-800-227-1060.
Information for Healthcare Providers
Doctors and nurse practitioners can call Health Net at 1-800-641-7761
for help with:
-
Emergency prescription refill guidelines
-
Escalating approvals to reduce approval turnaround times
-
Approval for out-of-network treatments when in-network resources are
unavailable
Other Important Information
Depending on how long the winter storms persist, the company may take
additional steps to help ensure its members have access to necessary
healthcare services.
