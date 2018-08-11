Centene : Health Net Provides Assistance to Holy Fire Evacuees in Orange County

Health
Net of California, Inc., one of California’s largest health care
service plans, announced today that it is providing assistance to
members who are residents of Orange County and affected by the Holy Fire.
Health Net is helping ensure that plan members who have lost their homes
or have been evacuated due to current wildfire activity in Orange County
have access to essential prescription medications, critical Health Net
information, and other healthcare services to help them cope with grief,
loss, stress or trauma.
On August 9, 2018, Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency in
Orange County due to the effects of the Holy Fire, which has threatened
critical infrastructure, thousands of homes and other structures and has
caused the evacuation of residents.
Prescription Information
Health Net will approve any essential prescription medications (with
current copayments and deductibles) for any Health Net member in Orange
County whose medicine was lost in a fire or remained behind during an
evacuation. To obtain an emergency supply, affected members need to
return to the pharmacy where the original prescription was filled. If
the pharmacy is not open due to the state of emergency, or for questions
or assistance, Health Net members should call 1-800-400-8987.
Coping Assistance
Health Net members who have lost their homes or have been evacuated due
to the current wildfire should contact MHN, Health Net’s behavioral
health subsidiary, for referrals to mental health counselors, local
resources or telephonic consultations to help them cope with stress,
grief, loss or other trauma resulting from the fire. For the duration of
the fire and its immediate aftermath, affected Health Net members should
contact MHN 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-800-227-1060.
Information for Healthcare Providers
Health Net is taking steps to help ensure that healthcare providers in
areas affected by the wildfire are able to continue providing for Health
Net members’ medical needs. Healthcare providers who contract with
Health Net should call 1-800-641-7761 for guidance on prescription
refill guidelines, length of time to obtain authorizations for
treatment, or approval for out-of-network services in the event a
contracting provider or facility becomes unavailable.
Other Important Information
Depending on how the fire situation progresses, Health Net may make
additional changes to its policies as needed to help ensure members have
access to necessary healthcare services.
About Health Net
Health Net of California, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Health Net,
Inc. and Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), provides and administers
health benefits through group, individual, Medicare (including the
Medicare prescription drug benefit commonly referred to as “Part D”),
Medi-Cal and dual eligible programs. Health Net also offers access to
behavioral health, substance abuse and employee assistance programs, and
managed healthcare services related to prescription drugs. For more
information on Health Net, please visit the company’s website at HealthNet.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180810005458/en/