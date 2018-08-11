Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Centene Corporation    CNC

CENTENE CORPORATION (CNC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Centene : Health Net Provides Assistance to Holy Fire Evacuees in Riverside County

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/11/2018 | 02:06am CEST

Health Net of California, Inc., one of California’s largest health care service plans, announced today that it is providing assistance to members who are residents of Riverside County and affected by the Holy Fire.

Health Net is helping ensure that plan members who have lost their homes or have been evacuated due to current wildfire activity in Riverside County have access to essential prescription medications, critical Health Net information, and other healthcare services to help them cope with grief, loss, stress or trauma.

On August 9, 2018, Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency in Riverside County due to the effects of the Holy Fire, which has threatened critical infrastructure, thousands of homes and other structures and has caused the evacuation of residents.

Prescription Information

Health Net will approve any essential prescription medications (with current copayments and deductibles) for any Health Net member in Riverside County whose medicine was lost in a fire or remained behind during an evacuation. To obtain an emergency supply, affected members need to return to the pharmacy where the original prescription was filled. If the pharmacy is not open due to the state of emergency, or for questions or assistance, Health Net members should call 1-800-400-8987.

Coping Assistance

Health Net members who have lost their homes or have been evacuated due to the current wildfire should contact MHN, Health Net’s behavioral health subsidiary, for referrals to mental health counselors, local resources or telephonic consultations to help them cope with stress, grief, loss or other trauma resulting from the fire. For the duration of the fire and its immediate aftermath, affected Health Net members should contact MHN 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-800-227-1060.

Information for Healthcare Providers

Health Net is taking steps to help ensure that healthcare providers in areas affected by the wildfire are able to continue providing for Health Net members’ medical needs. Healthcare providers who contract with Health Net should call 1-800-641-7761 for guidance on prescription refill guidelines, length of time to obtain authorizations for treatment, or approval for out-of-network services in the event a contracting provider or facility becomes unavailable.

Other Important Information

Depending on how the fire situation progresses, Health Net may make additional changes to its policies as needed to help ensure members have access to necessary healthcare services.

About Health Net

Health Net of California, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Health Net, Inc. and Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), provides and administers health benefits through group, individual, Medicare (including the Medicare prescription drug benefit commonly referred to as “Part D”), Medi-Cal and dual eligible programs. Health Net also offers access to behavioral health, substance abuse and employee assistance programs, and managed healthcare services related to prescription drugs. For more information on Health Net, please visit the company’s website at HealthNet.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CENTENE CORPORATION
02:08aCENTENE : Health Net Provides Assistance to Holy Fire Evacuees in Orange County
BU
02:06aCENTENE : Health Net Provides Assistance to Holy Fire Evacuees in Riverside Coun..
BU
08/10CENTENE : New Insurance Exchange Plan Preserves Patient Access to Duke Health
AQ
08/10CENTENE : 40,000 people in the Triangle will have to switch doctors or health in..
AQ
08/02No double-digit increases in Missouri Obamacare expected
AQ
08/02No double-digit increases in Missouri Obamacare rates despite efforts to unde..
AQ
07/31CENTENE : Blue Cross, Blue Shield says it will lower its ACA health insurance ra..
AQ
07/31CENTENE : and Ascension Announce Letter of Intent for Medicare Advantage Joint V..
AQ
07/31CENTENE : Health Net Provides Assistance to Steele Fire Evacuees in Napa County
BU
07/30CENTENE : Health Net Provides Assistance to River Fire Evacuees in Lake County
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/10EAA Announces August 2018 Portfolio 
08/08Cigna chief "disappointed" with Icahn's position on ESRX deal 
08/01U.S. health insurers to sell cheaper pared-down coverage in October 
07/31U.S. healthcare spending nearing 20% of GDP 
07/30Centene and Ascension enters into a non-binding letter of intent for Medicare.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 59 686 M
EBIT 2018 2 236 M
Net income 2018 1 026 M
Finance 2018 1 624 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 26,76
P/E ratio 2019 19,32
EV / Sales 2018 0,45x
EV / Sales 2019 0,40x
Capitalization 28 215 M
Chart CENTENE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Centene Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTENE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 149 $
Spread / Average Target 7,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael F. Neidorff Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Claudio Abreu EVP, Specialized Markets & Business Operations
Jeffrey A. Schwaneke Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Mary V. Mason Chief Medial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ken Yamaguchi Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTENE CORPORATION37.26%28 215
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP18.66%248 712
ANTHEM INC16.05%67 728
AETNA7.42%63 336
CIGNA CORPORATION-8.70%46 090
HUMANA30.49%44 639
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.