Centene : John Muir Middle School and Health Net Celebrate National No One Eats Alone Day

Students, professional athletes and a corporate leader came together at
John Muir Middle School in Los Angeles today to celebrate a positive
prevention initiative designed to promote inclusion.
Representatives from Health
Net, LLC (Health Net) hosted an assembly in honor of National No
One Eats Alone® Day, created by the non-profit Beyond
Differences™. Students participated in activities designed to teach
them about social isolation and the negative impact it can have on a
student’s health and academic performance.
The students also heard from Chargers Nick Dzubnar and Isaac Rochell who
addressed the issue and challenged the students to make a difference at
their school. Together, the students then demonstrated inclusion and sat
with classmates at lunch who they didn’t know, or who may feel left out.
To help, they were given ice breaker topics to discuss to highlight
their commonalities.
“For nearly four decades, Health Net has been dedicated across
California, in transforming the health of our communities, one person at
a time,” said Carol Kim, vice president of community investments and
government and public affairs for Health Net. “With local and national
partners, we’re raising awareness of social isolation as it is often a
root cause of bullying. Teaching children to look for these signs is
critical to breaking the cycle of violence.”
Social isolation affects millions of students and has been identified as
a precursor to bullying, self-harm and community violence. Students have
shown that if they are given the tools, they will stand up for others as
empathetic and caring activists, not passive bystanders.
“Social isolation is a preventable public health problem,” said Laura
Talmus, co-founder and executive director of Beyond Differences. “We’ve
learned through teachers and families that No One Eats Alone Day
is a powerful step and positive initiative that can change the culture
in schools to be a more welcoming place for all.”
The Los Angeles Chargers are partnering with Health Net for National
No One Eats Alone Day to raise awareness of social isolation.
Health Net also partners with the Chargers for the Chargers’ Play60
camps, which are free youth football camps in the Los Angeles community.
John Muir Middle School was one of more than 2,250 schools across the
country that celebrated National No One Eats Alone Day. The
initiative reached more than one million students in all 50 states.
This is the third consecutive year that Health Net has partnered with
Beyond Differences™ and California schools for No One Eats Alone Day,
which is sponsored by the Centene Charitable Foundation.
