Centene Corporation

CENTENE CORPORATION (CNC)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 02/07 01:32:27 pm
63.96 USD   +1.40%
Summary 
News

Centene : The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Centene Corp.

0
02/07/2019 | 01:02pm EST

The Shuman Law Firm announces that it is investigating potential shareholder claims against certain officers and directors of Centene Corp. (“Centene” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CNC). Centene provides health plans in over twenty states through Medicaid, Medicare, and the Health Insurance Marketplace.

The Firm’s investigation relates to the Company’s approximately $6 billion merger with Health Net, Inc. Following this acquisition, a class action lawsuit was filed against the Company and certain of its senior officers and directors alleging that the Company incorrectly accounted for Health Net’s underperforming health plans, including by understating certain reserves to account for losses in California, Arizona and Oregon. On July 26, 2016, the Company filed a report with the SEC on Form 8K, stating that it was reserving approximately $300 million for losses associated with Health Net’s insurance plan. Following this news, the Company’s share price fell approximately 8%, leading to a market capitalization loss of nearly $1 billion.

If you currently own Centene common stock and are interested in discussing your rights, or have information relating to this investigation, please contact Kip B. Shuman or Rusty E. Glenn toll free at (866) 569-4531 or email Mr. Shuman at kip@shumanlawfirm.com or Mr. Glenn at rusty@shumanlawfirm.com.

The Shuman Law Firm represents investors throughout the nation, concentrating its practice in stockholder litigation.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 70 665 M
EBIT 2019 2 445 M
Net income 2019 1 541 M
Finance 2019 2 206 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 21,50
P/E ratio 2020 17,38
EV / Sales 2019 0,34x
EV / Sales 2020 0,29x
Capitalization 26 012 M
Technical analysis trends CENTENE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 152 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael F. Neidorff Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Claudio Abreu EVP, Specialized Markets & Business Operations
Jeffrey A. Schwaneke Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Mary V. Mason Chief Medial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ken Yamaguchi Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTENE CORPORATION9.42%26 012
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP8.18%259 268
ANTHEM INC18.55%80 531
CIGNA CORP-1.28%71 388
HUMANA5.91%41 399
WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS19.66%14 123
