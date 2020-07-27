Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Centene Corporation    CNC

CENTENE CORPORATION

(CNC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP : Announce a Notice of Pendency and Proposed Settlement of Class Action Involving Persons and Entities Who Purchased the Centene Corporation Common Stock from May 24, 2016 through July 25, 2016

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/27/2020 | 09:28am EDT

Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP:

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT
EASTERN DISTRICT OF MISSOURI
EASTERN DIVISION

ISRAEL SANCHEZ, Individually and
On Behalf of All Others Similarly Situated,

Case No. 4:17-cv-00806-AGF

 

 

Plaintiff,

 

 

 

v.

 

CENTENE CORP., MICHAEL F. NEIDORFF,

and JEFFREY A. SCHWANEKE,

 

Defendants.

SUMMARY NOTICE OF (I) PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION AND PROPOSED SETTLEMENT; (II) SETTLEMENT FAIRNESS HEARING; AND (III) MOTION FOR ATTORNEYS’ FEES AND LITIGATION EXPENSES

This notice is for all persons and entities who purchased the common stock of Centene Corporation (“Centene”) during the period from May 24, 2016 through July 25, 2016, inclusive, and who were damaged thereby (the “Settlement Class”).

Certain persons and entities are excluded from the Settlement Class by definition as set forth in the full Notice of (I) Pendency of Class Action and Proposed Settlement; (II) Settlement Fairness Hearing; and (III) Motion for Attorneys’ Fees and Litigation Expenses (the “Notice”), available at www.CenteneSecuritiesLitigation.com.

PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY. YOUR RIGHTS MAY BE AFFECTED BY A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT PENDING IN THIS COURT.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri (the “Court”), that the above-captioned litigation (the “Action”) is pending in the Court.

YOU ARE ALSO NOTIFIED that Lead Plaintiff in the Action has reached a proposed settlement of the Action for $7,500,000 in cash (the “Settlement”), that, if approved, will resolve all claims in the Action.

A hearing will be held on October 26, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., before the Honorable Audrey G. Fleissig at the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri, Courtroom 12 South, Thomas F. Eagleton U.S. Courthouse, 111 South 10th Street, St. Louis, MO 63102, to determine whether: (i) the proposed Settlement should be approved as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) for purposes of the proposed Settlement only, the Action should be certified as a class action on behalf of the Settlement Class, Lead Plaintiff should be certified as Class Representative for the Settlement Class, and Lead Counsel should be appointed as Class Counsel for the Settlement Class; (iii) the Action should be dismissed with prejudice against Defendants, and the Releases specified and described in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement dated March 5, 2020 (and in the Notice) should be granted; (iv) the proposed Plan of Allocation should be approved as fair and reasonable; and (v) Lead Counsel’s application for an award of attorneys’ fees and expenses should be approved.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, your rights will be affected by the pending Action and the Settlement, and you may be entitled to a payment from the Settlement. If you have not yet received the Notice and Claim Form, you may obtain copies of these documents by contacting the Claims Administrator at Centene Securities Litigation, c/o JND Legal Administration, P.O. Box 91364, Seattle, WA 98111; 888-964-0670; or info@CenteneSecuritiesLitigation.com. Copies of the Stipulation of Settlement, Notice and Claim Form can also be downloaded from the Settlement website, www.CenteneSecuritiesLitigation.com.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, in order to be eligible to receive a payment from the Settlement, you must submit a Claim Form postmarked no later than October 13, 2020. If you are a Settlement Class Member and do not submit a proper Claim Form, you will not be eligible to receive a payment from the Settlement but you will nevertheless be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action (including the releases provided therein).

If you are a member of the Settlement Class and do not exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action (including the releases provided therein). If you are a member of the Settlement Class and wish to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you must submit a request for exclusion such that it is received no later than October 5, 2020, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice. If you properly exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action and you will not be eligible to receive a payment from the Settlement.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, the proposed Plan of Allocation, or Lead Counsel’s motion for attorneys’ fees and litigation expenses, must be filed with the Court and delivered to Lead Counsel and Defendants’ Counsel such that they are received no later than October 5, 2020, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice.

Please do not contact the Court, the Clerk’s office, Defendants, or their counsel regarding this notice. All questions about this notice, the proposed Settlement, or your eligibility to participate in the Settlement should be directed to the Claims Administrator or Lead Counsel.

Requests for the Notice and Claim Form should be made to:

Centene Securities Litigation
c/o JND Legal Administration
P.O. Box 91364
Seattle, WA 98111
888-964-0670
www.CenteneSecuritiesLitigation.com

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice and Claim Form, should be made to Lead Counsel:

BERNSTEIN LITOWITZ BERGER & GROSSMANN LLP
Jonathan D. Uslaner, Esq.
2121 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 2575
Los Angeles, CA 90067
800-380-8496
settlements@blbglaw.com

BY ORDER OF THE COURT
UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT
EASTERN DISTRICT OF MISSOURI


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on CENTENE CORPORATION
09:28aBERNSTEIN LITOWITZ BERGER & GROSSMAN : Announce a Notice of Pendency and Propose..
BU
07/23CENTENE : Judge nixes Roc Nation subpoena in Centene shareholder suit
AQ
07/23CENTENE CORPORATION : half-yearly earnings release
07/16CENTENE : and Quartet Health expand partnership nationwide to help ensure member..
PR
07/14Hedge fund manager Singh calls Trump's handling of coronavirus 'an incredible..
RE
07/06REMINDER : Centene Corporation's 2020 Second Quarter Financial Results Conferenc..
PR
07/01CENTENE : Insurer Centene plans 3,200 jobs at new N.C. regional hub
AQ
07/01CENTENE : To Establish New East Coast Headquarters In Charlotte
PR
06/30CENTENE : Illinois Subsidiary to Acquire Membership of NextLevel Health Partners
PR
06/17CENTENE : Recommends Stockholders Reject "Mini-Tender" Offer by TRC Capital Inve..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 111 B - -
Net income 2020 1 827 M - -
Net Debt 2020 7 548 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 21,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 39 097 M 39 097 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 56 600
Free-Float 95,5%
Chart CENTENE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Centene Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTENE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 84,02 $
Last Close Price 67,51 $
Spread / Highest target 51,1%
Spread / Average Target 24,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael F. Neidorff Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brandy Burkhalter Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeffrey A. Schwaneke Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Mary V. Mason Chief Medial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ken Yamaguchi Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTENE CORPORATION7.38%39 097
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP2.32%285 263
ANTHEM, INC.-10.44%68 195
CIGNA CORPORATION-11.48%66 793
HUMANA INC.6.99%51 843
WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS5.97%17 611
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group