Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP : Announce a Notice of Pendency and Proposed Settlement of Class Action Involving Persons and Entities Who Purchased the Centene Corporation Common Stock from May 24, 2016 through July 25, 2016

Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP:

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

EASTERN DISTRICT OF MISSOURI

EASTERN DIVISION

ISRAEL SANCHEZ, Individually and

On Behalf of All Others Similarly Situated, Case No. 4:17-cv-00806-AGF Plaintiff, v. CENTENE CORP., MICHAEL F. NEIDORFF, and JEFFREY A. SCHWANEKE, Defendants.

SUMMARY NOTICE OF (I) PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION AND PROPOSED SETTLEMENT; (II) SETTLEMENT FAIRNESS HEARING; AND (III) MOTION FOR ATTORNEYS’ FEES AND LITIGATION EXPENSES

This notice is for all persons and entities who purchased the common stock of Centene Corporation (“Centene”) during the period from May 24, 2016 through July 25, 2016, inclusive, and who were damaged thereby (the “Settlement Class”).

Certain persons and entities are excluded from the Settlement Class by definition as set forth in the full Notice of (I) Pendency of Class Action and Proposed Settlement; (II) Settlement Fairness Hearing; and (III) Motion for Attorneys’ Fees and Litigation Expenses (the “Notice”), available at www.CenteneSecuritiesLitigation.com.

PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY. YOUR RIGHTS MAY BE AFFECTED BY A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT PENDING IN THIS COURT.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri (the “Court”), that the above-captioned litigation (the “Action”) is pending in the Court.

YOU ARE ALSO NOTIFIED that Lead Plaintiff in the Action has reached a proposed settlement of the Action for $7,500,000 in cash (the “Settlement”), that, if approved, will resolve all claims in the Action.

A hearing will be held on October 26, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., before the Honorable Audrey G. Fleissig at the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri, Courtroom 12 South, Thomas F. Eagleton U.S. Courthouse, 111 South 10th Street, St. Louis, MO 63102, to determine whether: (i) the proposed Settlement should be approved as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) for purposes of the proposed Settlement only, the Action should be certified as a class action on behalf of the Settlement Class, Lead Plaintiff should be certified as Class Representative for the Settlement Class, and Lead Counsel should be appointed as Class Counsel for the Settlement Class; (iii) the Action should be dismissed with prejudice against Defendants, and the Releases specified and described in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement dated March 5, 2020 (and in the Notice) should be granted; (iv) the proposed Plan of Allocation should be approved as fair and reasonable; and (v) Lead Counsel’s application for an award of attorneys’ fees and expenses should be approved.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, your rights will be affected by the pending Action and the Settlement, and you may be entitled to a payment from the Settlement. If you have not yet received the Notice and Claim Form, you may obtain copies of these documents by contacting the Claims Administrator at Centene Securities Litigation, c/o JND Legal Administration, P.O. Box 91364, Seattle, WA 98111; 888-964-0670; or info@CenteneSecuritiesLitigation.com. Copies of the Stipulation of Settlement, Notice and Claim Form can also be downloaded from the Settlement website, www.CenteneSecuritiesLitigation.com.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, in order to be eligible to receive a payment from the Settlement, you must submit a Claim Form postmarked no later than October 13, 2020. If you are a Settlement Class Member and do not submit a proper Claim Form, you will not be eligible to receive a payment from the Settlement but you will nevertheless be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action (including the releases provided therein).

If you are a member of the Settlement Class and do not exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action (including the releases provided therein). If you are a member of the Settlement Class and wish to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you must submit a request for exclusion such that it is received no later than October 5, 2020, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice. If you properly exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action and you will not be eligible to receive a payment from the Settlement.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, the proposed Plan of Allocation, or Lead Counsel’s motion for attorneys’ fees and litigation expenses, must be filed with the Court and delivered to Lead Counsel and Defendants’ Counsel such that they are received no later than October 5, 2020, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice.

Please do not contact the Court, the Clerk’s office, Defendants, or their counsel regarding this notice. All questions about this notice, the proposed Settlement, or your eligibility to participate in the Settlement should be directed to the Claims Administrator or Lead Counsel.

Requests for the Notice and Claim Form should be made to:

Centene Securities Litigation

c/o JND Legal Administration

P.O. Box 91364

Seattle, WA 98111

888-964-0670

www.CenteneSecuritiesLitigation.com

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice and Claim Form, should be made to Lead Counsel:

BERNSTEIN LITOWITZ BERGER & GROSSMANN LLP

Jonathan D. Uslaner, Esq.

2121 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 2575

Los Angeles, CA 90067

800-380-8496

settlements@blbglaw.com

BY ORDER OF THE COURT

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

EASTERN DISTRICT OF MISSOURI

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200727005001/en/