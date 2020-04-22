CNC Bernstein Liebhard Announces an Investigation into Centene Corporation, and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Log in
04/22/2020 | 02:01pm EDT

Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, is investigating potential claims on behalf of shareholders of Centene Corporation ("Centene" or the "Company") (NYSE: CNC) from allegations that Centene’s Board of Directors may have breached their fiduciary duties in the manner they provided health care to prisoners in their correctional facility customers.

If you own Centene securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Centene Corp. Shareholder Investigation or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

Centene is a healthcare enterprise that primarily operates in two segments: managed care and specialty services. Bernstein Liebhard’s investigation focuses on mismanagement in connection with Centene’s healthcare services offered in correctional facilities.

If you own Centene securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/centenecorp-cnc-shareholder-lawsuit-271/apply/ or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2020 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 103 B
EBIT 2020 4 317 M
Net income 2020 1 970 M
Debt 2020 6 835 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 19,3x
P/E ratio 2021 13,8x
EV / Sales2020 0,44x
EV / Sales2021 0,38x
Capitalization 38 870 M
Chart CENTENE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Centene Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTENE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 82,98  $
Last Close Price 66,24  $
Spread / Highest target 41,9%
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael F. Neidorff Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brandy Burkhalter Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeffrey A. Schwaneke Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Mary V. Mason Chief Medial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ken Yamaguchi Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTENE CORPORATION5.36%38 870
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP-6.73%259 775
CIGNA CORPORATION-13.00%66 168
ANTHEM, INC.-17.44%62 875
HUMANA INC.-2.09%47 414
WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS5.97%17 611
