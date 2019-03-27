Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Centene Corporation    CNC

CENTENE CORPORATION

(CNC)
My previous session
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Centene : Health insurer Centene to buy smaller rival WellCare for $15.27 billion

03/27/2019 | 06:34am EDT
Michael F. Neidorff, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Centene Corporation, attends the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos

(Reuters) - U.S. health insurer Centene Corp will buy smaller rival WellCare Health Plans Inc for $15.27 billion (11.57 billion pounds) in a cash-and-stock deal to bulk up its government-backed healthcare plans.

The companies said on Wednesday the deal, including debt, was valued at $17.3 billion. The offer of $305.39 per share represents a premium of about 32 percent to WellCare's closing price on Tuesday.

Shares of WellCare rose 23 percent to $284 in premarket trading.

The acquisition will give Centene access to WellCare's Medicare business and will help it expand its health plans to the Medicaid market, the companies said.

A deal for WellCare would help reduce Centene's dependence on Obamacare's healthcare exchanges and compete better against larger rivals UnitedHealth Group Inc and CVS Health Corp.

After the deal, the company would have about 22 million members in the United States and would generate about $500 million of annual cost savings by the second year of the closing, the companies said.

Reuters on Tuesday reported the companies were in advanced talks over a merger.

(Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CENTENE CORPORATION -3.86% 54.85 Delayed Quote.-4.86%
WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS -3.93% 231.27 Delayed Quote.-2.04%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 70 886 M
EBIT 2019 2 483 M
Net income 2019 1 594 M
Finance 2019 2 206 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 15,42
P/E ratio 2020 13,17
EV / Sales 2019 0,29x
EV / Sales 2020 0,24x
Capitalization 22 663 M
Chart CENTENE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Centene Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTENE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 78,5 $
Spread / Average Target 43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael F. Neidorff Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Claudio Abreu EVP, Specialized Markets & Business Operations
Jeffrey A. Schwaneke Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Mary V. Mason Chief Medial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ken Yamaguchi Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTENE CORPORATION-4.86%22 663
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP-2.30%236 872
ANTHEM INC13.37%76 525
CIGNA CORP-15.36%62 179
HUMANA-5.70%36 644
WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS-2.04%12 035
