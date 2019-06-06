Log in
CENTENE CORPORATION

(CNC)
06/06 04:03:13 pm
53.89 USD   +0.04%
Centene : To Present At Goldman Sachs Healthcare Conference

06/06/2019 | 04:12pm EDT

ST. LOUIS, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) announced today it will present at the Goldman Sachs 40th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, to be held June 11-13, 2019, at The Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA. Centene will present on Tuesday, June 11th, at 9:20 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time (PDT). A simultaneous live audio webcast is also available at: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1247885&tp_key=08a2ed7381&tp_special=8.    

A webcast replay of all the presentation will be available afterwards via the Company's website at www.centene.com under the Investors section.

About Centene Corporation
Centene Corporation, a Fortune 100 company, is a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides a portfolio of services to government sponsored and commercial healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. Many receive benefits provided under Medicaid, including the State Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), as well as Aged, Blind or Disabled (ABD), Foster Care and Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), in addition to other state-sponsored programs, Medicare (including the Medicare prescription drug benefit commonly known as "Part D"), dual eligible programs and programs with the U.S. Department of Defense. Centene also provides healthcare services to groups and individuals delivered through commercial health plans. Centene operates local health plans and offers a range of health insurance solutions. It also contracts with other healthcare and commercial organizations to provide specialty services including behavioral health management, care management software, correctional healthcare services, dental benefits management, commercial programs, home-based primary care services, life and health management, vision benefits management, pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy and telehealth services.

Centene uses its investor relations website to publish important information about the Company, including information that may be deemed material to investors. Financial and other information about Centene is routinely posted and is accessible on Centene's investor relations website, http://www.centene.com/investors.           

 

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/centene-to-present-at-goldman-sachs-healthcare-conference-300863615.html

SOURCE Centene Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
