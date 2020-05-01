Log in
Centennial Resource Development, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

05/01/2020 | 07:49pm EDT

DENVER, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (“Centennial” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CDEV) announced today that it will report first quarter 2020 financial and operating results after the market closes for trading on May 4, 2020.  Management will host an earnings conference call on May 5, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Mountain (10:00 a.m. Eastern).  Interested parties are invited to participate on the call by dialing (800) 789-3525, or (442) 268-1041 for international calls, (Conference ID: 6939844) at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call or via the internet at www.cdevinc.com.  A replay of the call will be available on Centennial’s website or by phone at (855) 859-2056 (Conference ID: 6939844) for a 14-day period following the call.

About Centennial Resource Development, Inc.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The Company’s assets and operations, which are held and conducted through Centennial Resource Production, LLC, are concentrated in the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. For additional information about the Company, please visit www.cdevinc.com.

Contact:

Hays Mabry
Director, Investor Relations
(832) 240-3265
ir@cdevinc.com 

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
