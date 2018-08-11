CenterPoint Energy : August 11 (8/11) serves as a reminder to always call 811 before digging

Log in
08/11/2018 | 12:01pm CEST

HOUSTON, Aug. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today's date of 8/11 is a reminder for everyone to call the national "Call Before You Dig" number – 811 – prior to any digging project. One free call to 811 before digging can prevent injuries, property damage, service disruption and possible costly fines for damaged infrastructure.

CenterPoint Energy logo. (PRNewsFoto)

"It doesn't matter where you're digging in your yard, we encourage everyone to always call 811 before any digging project. On this day and throughout the year, we continue to remind homeowners and professional contractors alike to call before digging to eliminate the risk of striking an underground utility line," said Joe Berry, director of Damage Prevention for CenterPoint Energy. "The cause of many underground utility damages is not digging properly. The only physical way to know what's below is to call and have the buried utilities in your area of excavation marked. Not only is it a free call and service, it is also the law."

By calling 811, a homeowner connects to a One Call Center, which then notifies the appropriate utility companies of the homeowner's intent to dig. Professional locators are sent to the requested digging site to mark the approximate locations of underground lines with flags and spray paint, enabling the homeowner to dig safely.

The depth of utility lines varies and there may be multiple utility lines in a common area. Whether it is a small project like planting a tree, or a larger one such as hiring a professional to install a lawn irrigation system, smart digging means calling 811 before each job. For more information, visit call811.com.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a domestic energy delivery company that includes electric transmission & distribution, natural gas distribution and energy services operations. The company serves more than five million metered customers primarily in Arkansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Texas. The company also owns 54.0 percent of the common units representing limited partner interests in Enable Midstream Partners, a publicly traded master limited partnership it jointly controls with OGE Energy Corp. Enable Midstream Partners owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. With nearly 8,000 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years. For more information, please visit www.CenterPointEnergy.com.

For more information contact:
24-hour Media Access Line
713.619.5143
Media.Relations@CenterPointEnergy.com

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/august-11-811-serves-as-a-reminder-to-always-call-811-before-digging-300695193.html

SOURCE CenterPoint Energy, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
