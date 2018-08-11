CenterPoint Energy : August 11 (8/11) serves as a reminder to always call 811 before digging

HOUSTON, Aug. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today's date of 8/11 is a reminder for everyone to call the national "Call Before You Dig" number – 811 – prior to any digging project. One free call to 811 before digging can prevent injuries, property damage, service disruption and possible costly fines for damaged infrastructure.

"It doesn't matter where you're digging in your yard, we encourage everyone to always call 811 before any digging project. On this day and throughout the year, we continue to remind homeowners and professional contractors alike to call before digging to eliminate the risk of striking an underground utility line," said Joe Berry, director of Damage Prevention for CenterPoint Energy. "The cause of many underground utility damages is not digging properly. The only physical way to know what's below is to call and have the buried utilities in your area of excavation marked. Not only is it a free call and service, it is also the law."

By calling 811, a homeowner connects to a One Call Center, which then notifies the appropriate utility companies of the homeowner's intent to dig. Professional locators are sent to the requested digging site to mark the approximate locations of underground lines with flags and spray paint, enabling the homeowner to dig safely.

The depth of utility lines varies and there may be multiple utility lines in a common area. Whether it is a small project like planting a tree, or a larger one such as hiring a professional to install a lawn irrigation system, smart digging means calling 811 before each job. For more information, visit call811.com.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a domestic energy delivery company that includes electric transmission & distribution, natural gas distribution and energy services operations.

