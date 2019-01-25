CenterPoint Energy : Minnesota Foodservice and Home Energy Squad energy efficiency programs receive national honor

Programs selected for their innovation and effectiveness

​Minneapolis - Jan. 25, 2019 - In a national review, CenterPoint Energy's Minnesota Foodservice and Home Energy Squad programs were selected to receive Exemplary Program awards by the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy (ACEEE), based on their innovation and effectiveness in helping customers achieve greater levels of energy efficiency.

'These programs are delivering energy savings that help customers reduce their costs and maintain comfortable, durable, safe homes and productive businesses. They also make an important environmental contribution by reducing pollution from the use of fossil fuels,' said Rachel Gold, ACEEE's Utilities Program senior manager.

CenterPoint Energy's programs were identified by ACEEE among 53 outstanding programs profiled in the full report.

Minnesota Foodservice program

CenterPoint Energy's Minnesota Foodservice program offers energy efficiency rebates and access to the company's Foodservice Learning Center to commercial, large-volume cooking customers, as well as foodservice trade allies.

'Many foodservice customers do not have the ability to test new, high-efficiency natural gas foodservice equipment prior to purchasing it,' said Todd Berreman, director of Energy Efficiency for CenterPoint Energy. 'CenterPoint Energy's complimentary Foodservice Learning Center presents an opportunity for end-use customers to learn via hands-on and lecture style training about the benefits of high-efficiency equipment.'

This program has a long-standing history of promoting efficient natural gas foodservice equipment to all market segments in the company's Minnesota service territory. As the foodservice industry grows and evolves, CenterPoint Energy has led the way in foodservice, promoting energy efficiencies where possible, saving customers as they invest for today and tomorrow.

'Our Foodservice Learning Center, conveniently located near downtown Minneapolis, is one of only a handful of centers of its kind in the country,' added Berreman.

Home Energy Squad

Home Energy Squad (HES) is a comprehensive energy efficiency program for residential customers of CenterPoint Energy and Xcel Energy. It is jointly administered by the companies, and implemented by the Center for Energy and Environment (CEE).

'HES is a successful example of a utility collaboration to achieve whole-house gas and electric energy savings for a wide range of customers and income levels,' said Berreman.

HES provides a suite of home-visit options, including energy audits (including blower door test and infrared scan), direct installation of energy-efficient measures, and additional engagement services designed to help participants move forward with energy efficiency opportunities identified in the audit.

The program generates immediate savings through direct install services, and drives additional savings by providing an easy channel for customers to move forward with home insulation upgrades and other related services. This customer support, engagement and convenience in a 'one-stop' design has cost-effectively increased implementation of recommended upgrades.