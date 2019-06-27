CenterPoint Energy : Clogged sewer? Utility companies encourage “Call Before You Clear” for natural gas and sewer line safety

Safety campaign informs about dangers of natural gas and sewer lines intersecting underground

Thursday-June-27-2019

​Minneapolis - June 27, 2019 - If you have a clogged or backed up sewer, natural gas utility companies want to remind you of Call Before You Clear, a safety campaign to raise awareness around intersecting natural gas and sewer lines.



'By promoting awareness of Call Before You Clear, we feel that we can prevent potential accidents by requesting plumbers, sewer cleaning contractors and customers to call the natural gas utility before cleaning a sewer line,' said Tod Norgren, manager of Construction Services for CenterPoint Energy and Call Before You Clear campaign lead.



Some underground natural gas pipes may be unintentionally installed through sewer pipes - a situation known as a cross bore. Cross bores can be dangerous because the mechanical equipment used to unclog sewer pipes can easily penetrate a natural gas pipe and lead to a dangerous natural gas leak.



Before clearing a sewer line using mechanical equipment such as an auger, plumbers, sewer cleaning contractors and customers should first contact the natural gas utility serving the area. Participating utility companies will examine their records to determine if any potential conflicts exist and whether an in-sewer camera inspection is needed. If so, the utility will send a professionally trained sewer camera contractor to the location to complete an inspection at no extra charge to the customer.



Participating utilities include:



To learn more about the Call Before You Clear campaign, please visit www.callbeforeyouclear.com.



About CenterPoint Energy

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. is an energy delivery company with regulated utility businesses in eight states and a competitive energy businesses footprint in nearly 40 states. Through its electric transmission & distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution businesses, the company serves more than 7 million metered customers primarily in Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas. CenterPoint Energy's competitive energy businesses include natural gas marketing and energy-related services; energy efficiency, sustainability and infrastructure modernization solutions; and construction and repair services for pipeline systems, primarily natural gas. The company also owns 53.8 percent of the common units representing limited partner interests in Enable Midstream Partners, LP, a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns, operates and develops strategically located natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. With approximately 14,000 employees and nearly $29 billion in assets, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy.com.

