Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  CenterPoint Energy Inc.    CNP

CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC.

(CNP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. to Host Webcast of First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/25/2019 | 05:31pm EDT

Houston, TX, March 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

 

Date:  May 9, 2019


Time:  10:00 a.m. Central time or 11:00 a.m. Eastern time


Listen via internet:  http://investors.centerpointenergy.com/


Click "Investors", and click the link "CenterPoint Energy, Inc. First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call Webcast"


CenterPoint Energy, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a domestic energy delivery company that includes electric transmission & distribution, natural gas distribution and energy services operations. The company serves more than seven million metered customers primarily in Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas. The company also owns 54.0 percent of the common units representing limited partner interests in Enable Midstream Partners, a publicly traded master limited partnership it jointly controls with OGE Energy Corp. Enable Midstream Partners owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. With approximately 14,000 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years. For more information, please visit www.CenterPointEnergy.com.

Brandi Summersill - (713) 207-6500

CNP high res logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC.
05:31pCenterPoint Energy, Inc. to Host Webcast of First Quarter 2019 Earnings Confe..
GL
03/20CENTERPOINT ENERGY : provides important flood safety tips
PU
03/20CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhi..
AQ
03/14CENTERPOINT ENERGY : sets 2019 annual meeting of shareholders
PR
03/08CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/01CENTERPOINT ENERGY : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statem..
AQ
03/01CENTERPOINT ENERGY : reports full-year 2018 earnings of $0.74 per diluted share
AQ
02/28CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulati..
AQ
02/28CENTERPOINT ENERGY : reports full-year 2018 earnings of $0.74 per diluted share;..
PR
02/28CENTERPOINT ENERGY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 13 053 M
EBIT 2019 1 483 M
Net income 2019 853 M
Debt 2019 11 851 M
Yield 2019 3,81%
P/E ratio 2019 17,68
P/E ratio 2020 16,19
EV / Sales 2019 2,09x
EV / Sales 2020 2,08x
Capitalization 15 404 M
Chart CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC.
Duration : Period :
CenterPoint Energy Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 31,5 $
Spread / Average Target 2,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott M. Prochazka President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Milton Carroll Executive Chairman
William D. Rogers Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gary W. Hayes Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Peter S. Wareing Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC.8.82%15 404
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-9.64%42 418
NATIONAL GRID PLC15.98%39 938
ENGIE5.75%36 642
SEMPRA ENERGY16.53%34 548
ORSTED16.73%32 391
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.