CenterPoint Energy, Inc. to Host Webcast of Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

06/19/2019 | 05:31pm EDT

Houston, TX, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Date:  August 7, 2019

Time:  10:00 a.m. Central time or 11:00 a.m. Eastern time

Listen via internet:  http://investors.centerpointenergy.com/

Click "Investors", and click the link "CenterPoint Energy, Inc. Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference call Webcast"

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. is an energy delivery company with regulated utility businesses in eight states and a competitive energy businesses footprint in nearly 40 states. Through its electric transmission & distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution businesses, the company serves more than 7 million metered customers in Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas. CenterPoint Energy's competitive energy businesses include natural gas marketing and energy-related services; energy efficiency, sustainability and infrastructure modernization solutions; and construction and repair services for pipeline systems, primarily natural gas. The company also owns 53.8 percent of the common units representing limited partner interests in Enable Midstream Partners, LP, a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns, operates and develops strategically located natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. With approximately 14,000 employees and nearly $34 billion in assets, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy.com.

Brandi Summersill - (713) 207-6500

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
