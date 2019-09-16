Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  CenterPoint Energy, Inc.    CNP

CENTERPOINT ENERGY, INC.

(CNP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. to Host Webcast of Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/16/2019 | 05:31pm EDT

Houston, TX, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Date:  November 7, 2019

Time:  9:00 a.m. Central time or 10:00 a.m. Eastern time

Listen via internet:  http://investors.centerpointenergy.com/

Click "Investors", and click the link "CenterPoint Energy, Inc. Third 2019 Earnings Conference call Webcast"

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. is an energy delivery company with regulated utility businesses in eight states and a competitive energy businesses footprint in nearly 40 states. Through its electric transmission & distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution businesses, the company serves more than 7 million metered customers in Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas. CenterPoint Energy's competitive energy businesses include natural gas marketing and energy-related services; energy efficiency, sustainability and infrastructure modernization solutions; and construction and repair services for pipeline systems, primarily natural gas. The company also owns 53.8 percent of the common units representing limited partner interests in Enable Midstream Partners, LP, a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns, operates and develops strategically located natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. With approximately 14,000 employees and nearly $34 billion in assets, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy.com.

Brandi Summersill - (713) 207-6500

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CENTERPOINT ENERGY, INC.
05:31pCenterPoint Energy, Inc. to Host Webcast of Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Confe..
GL
08/31CENTERPOINT ENERGY : linemen head east to help with aftermath of Hurricane Doria..
PU
08/28CENTERPOINT ENERGY : Vectren Energy Delivery of Ohio receives approval to adjust..
AQ
08/15CENTERPOINT ENERGY, INC. : announces closing of $1.2 billion offering of senior ..
PR
08/14CENTERPOINT ENERGY : Vectren finalizes plan for beneficial reuse for coal ash po..
PU
08/14CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/13CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial S..
AQ
08/12CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
08/12CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
08/09CENTERPOINT ENERGY : August 11 (8/11) serves as a reminder to always call 811 be..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 13 096 M
EBIT 2019 1 330 M
Net income 2019 725 M
Debt 2019 14 865 M
Yield 2019 3,88%
P/E ratio 2019 20,7x
P/E ratio 2020 16,8x
EV / Sales2019 2,28x
EV / Sales2020 2,10x
Capitalization 14 991 M
Chart CENTERPOINT ENERGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
CenterPoint Energy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTERPOINT ENERGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 31,61  $
Last Close Price 29,85  $
Spread / Highest target 17,3%
Spread / Average Target 5,88%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott M. Prochazka President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Milton Carroll Executive Chairman
William D. Rogers Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gary W. Hayes Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Peter S. Wareing Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTERPOINT ENERGY, INC.5.74%14 991
ORSTED AS48.40%40 275
SEMPRA ENERGY30.97%38 904
ENGIE9.14%36 505
NATIONAL GRID PLC8.41%35 904
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-24.38%35 214
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group