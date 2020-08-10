Log in
CenterPoint Energy, Inc. to Host Webcast of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

08/10/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

Houston, TX, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

 

Date:  November 5, 2020


Time:  7:00 a.m. Central time or 8:00 a.m. Eastern time


Listen via internet:  http://investors.centerpointenergy.com/


Click "Investors", and click the link "CenterPoint Energy, Inc. Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call Webcast"

 

As the only investor owned electric and gas utility based in Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) is an energy delivery company with electric transmission and distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution operations that serve more than 7 million metered customers in Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas. As of June 30, 2020, the company owned approximately $32 billion in assets and also owned 53.7 percent of the common units representing limited partner interests in Enable Midstream Partners, LP, a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns, operates and develops strategically located natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. With approximately 9,600 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy.com.












Brandi Summersill - (713) 207-6500

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
