CenterPoint Energy : along with HomeServe USA bringing optional home protection plans to Arkansas

07/06/2020 | 05:49pm EDT

Monday-July-6-2020

Houston - July 6, 2020 - Today, CenterPoint Energy (NYSE: CNP) and HomeServe USA Corp. (HomeServe), a provider of emergency home repair programs to homeowners nationwide, are announcing an extension of their business relationship to bring home protection plans to CenterPoint Energy's Arkansas natural gas customers. Since launching June 2018 in other markets, CenterPoint Energy customers have already purchased optional HomeServe plans, saving more than $10.1 million in repair costs.

The program from HomeServe, introduced by CenterPoint Energy, will offer a suite of optional plans covering repairs to a variety of energy-consuming and home systems, including customer-owned natural gas lines, heating and cooling systems, interior and exterior electric lines, water heaters, and exterior water and sewer service lines.

The service plans are designed to protect homeowners from the inconvenience and unexpected expenses associated with repairs to these critical household systems. Another benefit is plans will help repair or maintain energy-consuming appliances, which will help them use energy more efficiently.

'CenterPoint Energy prides itself on being a trusted energy advisor, so we are pleased to work with HomeServe to provide our customers access to these new, optional services,' said James Copeland, CenterPoint Energy's Home Service Business Leader. 'CenterPoint Energy provides high-quality, highly rated energy delivery to our customers. In fact, J.D. Power has ranked us #1 in Customer Satisfaction with Residential Natural Gas Service in the South among Large Utilities, 3 Years in a Row.* These new, optional plans from HomeServe are a natural service extension, and we believe they will provide homeowners with a low-cost, peace-of mind alternative for unexpected repairs to covered systems.'

The Gas Line service plan, for example, will offer homeowners protection against the expense and inconvenience of repairs to the customer-owned natural gas line from the CenterPoint Energy meter up to and including the connectors to each natural gas appliance inside the home. The plan would also cover repairs to the piping leading to connectors to natural gas appliances outside around the property, such as a natural gas grill or natural gas pool heater.

'HomeServe shares the same level of commitment to quality customer service as CenterPoint Energy,' said John Kitzie, CEO of HomeServe. 'Our cost-effective service plans provide a better way for customers to secure and pay for repairs through our reliable network of qualified local contractors.'

For more information on these plans, call CenterPoint Energy at 833-273-4663 or visit ProtectYourPipes.com.

*CenterPoint Energy received the highest score in the South Large segment of the J.D. Power 2017‐2019 Gas Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Studies (tied in 2017) of customers' satisfaction with their residential gas provider. Visit jdpower.com/awards.
For more information:
CenterPoint Energy
Ross Corson
Media Access Line: 713-619-5143
HomeServe USA
Myles Meehan
Phone: 203-356-4259

Disclaimer

CenterPoint Energy Inc. published this content on 06 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2020 21:43:03 UTC
