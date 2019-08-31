Log in
CENTERPOINT ENERGY, INC.

CENTERPOINT ENERGY, INC.

(CNP)
CenterPoint Energy : linemen head east to help with aftermath of Hurricane Dorian

08/31/2019 | 12:37pm EDT

Utilities in storm's path request assistance in anticipation of widespread outages

Saturday-August-31-2019

Houston - Aug. 31, 2019 - This morning, more than 180 CenterPoint Energy linemen, vegetation management crews, contractors and support personnel departed for Florida to assist Florida Power & Light with anticipated power outages resulting from Hurricane Dorian.

Crews are expected to arrive at a safe pre-staged destination in Florida on Sunday and will wait for the hurricane to pass. Once their working location is determined, they will work 12- to 16-hour days restoring power. 'Our thoughts are with those in the path of Hurricane Dorian,' said Randy Pryor, vice president of Distribution Operations for CenterPoint Energy. 'Once the storm has passed, our dedicated team will work to restore service as safely and quickly as possible.'

CenterPoint Energy is also sending transmission crews to help Duke Energy with repairs. 'Our transmission crews will help repair high-voltage power lines so electricity can be distributed to homes and businesses in the impacted areas,' said Martin Narendorf, vice president of High Voltage Operations for CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy is part of electric utility mutual assistance programs which provide access to thousands of linemen and tree trimmers from around the country to lend a hand during widespread power outage emergencies. CenterPoint Energy has been the beneficiary of this assistance several times. After Hurricane Harvey, the company received the assistance of thousands of workers from 20 states, who helped the company's crews restore power to customers within 10 days.

Over the years, CenterPoint Energy crews have restored power to hundreds of thousands of customers throughout the country who were left in the dark following hurricanes, ice storms, tornadoes and severe thunderstorms.

For updates, follow CenterPoint Energy on Facebook and Twitter.

###

Disclaimer

CenterPoint Energy Inc. published this content on 31 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2019 16:36:02 UTC
