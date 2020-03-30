CenterPoint Energy : provides updates to Minnesota customers about natural gas service during the coronavirus situation

Monday-March-30-2020

​Minneapolis - March 30, 2020 - CenterPoint Energy, Minnesota's largest natural gas utility serving more than 860,000 residential and business customers, continues to be committed to providing its customers with safe, reliable service during the current coronavirus emergency.

CenterPoint Energy's natural gas crews will continue to provide essential service by responding to calls and completing work orders. A number of pipeline replacement projects are ongoing, and the disruption to customers during these times will be minimal. If you see CenterPoint Energy employees or contractors performing work, please practice safe social distancing and avoid approaching them.

CenterPoint Energy will continue to work with customers who may need payment assistance, arrangements or extensions during the coronavirus situation. In addition, the company has temporarily suspended natural gas disconnections for nonpayment. Customers can discuss payment options by calling 800-245-2377.

There have been reports of scams that seek to exploit the coronavirus outbreak, so customers are reminded that CenterPoint Energy would never call and demand payment over the phone or by prepaid debit card to avoid disconnection.

As people spend more time at home, energy consumption may increase beyond normal usage. To assist in reducing consumption, CenterPoint Energy encourages customers to take advantage of our energy efficiency tools and resources. For information, visit CenterPointEnergy.com/saveenergy

CenterPoint Energy has implemented additional measures to protect the safety and health of its customers, employees and contractors, as well as to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. These safety measures include:

Equipping employees with hand sanitizer in their vehicles as well as latex gloves and shoe covers - in addition to standard personal protective equipment (PPE);

Directing field employees to attempt to resolve service issues without entering homes or businesses;

Following social distancing guidelines and wearing PPE if entering a customer's home or business to provide service;

Implementing telework for employees who can perform their job responsibilities from home or a remote location;

Increasing cleaning and disinfecting frequency of facilities and vehicles;

Leveraging technology to minimize face-to-face contact and meetings; and

Emphasizing good hygiene, including washing and sanitizing hands.

