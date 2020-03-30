Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  CenterPoint Energy, Inc.    CNP

CENTERPOINT ENERGY, INC.

(CNP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CenterPoint Energy : provides updates to Minnesota customers about natural gas service during the coronavirus situation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/30/2020 | 01:33pm EDT

Monday-March-30-2020

Minneapolis - March 30, 2020 - CenterPoint Energy, Minnesota's largest natural gas utility serving more than 860,000 residential and business customers, continues to be committed to providing its customers with safe, reliable service during the current coronavirus emergency.

CenterPoint Energy's natural gas crews will continue to provide essential service by responding to calls and completing work orders. A number of pipeline replacement projects are ongoing, and the disruption to customers during these times will be minimal. If you see CenterPoint Energy employees or contractors performing work, please practice safe social distancing and avoid approaching them.

CenterPoint Energy will continue to work with customers who may need payment assistance, arrangements or extensions during the coronavirus situation. In addition, the company has temporarily suspended natural gas disconnections for nonpayment. Customers can discuss payment options by calling 800-245-2377.

There have been reports of scams that seek to exploit the coronavirus outbreak, so customers are reminded that CenterPoint Energy would never call and demand payment over the phone or by prepaid debit card to avoid disconnection.

As people spend more time at home, energy consumption may increase beyond normal usage. To assist in reducing consumption, CenterPoint Energy encourages customers to take advantage of our energy efficiency tools and resources. For information, visit CenterPointEnergy.com/saveenergy

CenterPoint Energy has implemented additional measures to protect the safety and health of its customers, employees and contractors, as well as to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. These safety measures include:

  • Equipping employees with hand sanitizer in their vehicles as well as latex gloves and shoe covers - in addition to standard personal protective equipment (PPE);
  • Directing field employees to attempt to resolve service issues without entering homes or businesses;
  • Following social distancing guidelines and wearing PPE if entering a customer's home or business to provide service;
  • Implementing telework for employees who can perform their job responsibilities from home or a remote location;
  • Increasing cleaning and disinfecting frequency of facilities and vehicles;
  • Leveraging technology to minimize face-to-face contact and meetings; and
  • Emphasizing good hygiene, including washing and sanitizing hands.

About CenterPoint Energy

Headquartered in Houston, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. is an energy delivery company with regulated utility businesses in eight states and a competitive energy businesses footprint in nearly 40 states. Through its electric transmission & distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution businesses, the company serves more than 7 million metered customers in Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas. CenterPoint Energy's competitive energy businesses include natural gas marketing and energy-related services; energy efficiency, sustainability and infrastructure modernization solutions; and construction and repair services for pipeline systems, primarily natural gas. The company also owns 53.7 percent of the common units representing limited partner interests in Enable Midstream Partners, LP, a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns, operates and develops strategically located natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. With approximately 14,000 employees and nearly $35 billion in assets, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy.com.

Disclaimer

CenterPoint Energy Inc. published this content on 30 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2020 17:32:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CENTERPOINT ENERGY, INC.
01:33pCENTERPOINT ENERGY : provides updates to Minnesota customers about natural gas s..
PU
03/25CENTERPOINT ENERGY : provides updates to Arkansas customers about natural gas se..
PU
03/25CENTERPOINT ENERGY : provides updates to Greater Houston area customers concerni..
PU
03/25CENTERPOINT ENERGY : provides updates to Texas natural gas customers concerning ..
PU
03/19CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhi..
AQ
03/11CENTERPOINT ENERGY : statement regarding cut natural gas line in The Woodlands, ..
PU
03/09CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial St..
AQ
03/06CENTERPOINT ENERGY : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statem..
AQ
03/02CENTERPOINT ENERGY : introduces Carbon Policy committing to reductions in emissi..
PR
02/28CENTERPOINT ENERGY : Reports Full-Year 2019 Earnings of $1.33 per Diluted Share ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8 454 M
EBIT 2020 1 360 M
Net income 2020 704 M
Debt 2020 13 803 M
Yield 2020 7,21%
P/E ratio 2020 11,7x
P/E ratio 2021 11,1x
EV / Sales2020 2,60x
EV / Sales2021 2,86x
Capitalization 8 193 M
Chart CENTERPOINT ENERGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
CenterPoint Energy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTERPOINT ENERGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 23,45  $
Last Close Price 16,30  $
Spread / Highest target 102%
Spread / Average Target 43,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John W. Somerhalder President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Milton Carroll Executive Chairman
Xia Liu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gary W. Hayes Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Peter S. Wareing Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTERPOINT ENERGY, INC.-40.23%8 193
ORSTED A/S-4.27%41 114
NATIONAL GRID PLC-0.77%40 803
SEMPRA ENERGY-20.04%35 418
E.ON SE-3.76%26 499
ENGIE-31.61%26 349
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group