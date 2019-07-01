CenterPoint Energy : releases 2018 Corporate Responsibility Report

Report details company's environmental, social and governance performance

Houston - July 1, 2019 - CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) today announced the release of its 2018 Corporate Responsibility Report, Shared Impact. The report, which provides an overview of the company's environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance and strategy, follows the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) framework and was prepared in accordance with the GRI Standards: Core option. The company has also incorporated both the American Gas Association's and Edison Electric Institute's Version 1 ESG template into its annual reporting activities to better serve its stakeholders.

'Our 2018 Corporate Responsibility Report focuses on how we engage with our stakeholders, approach environmental stewardship, support our communities, and provide a safe, inclusive workplace,' said Scott Prochazka, president and chief executive officer of CenterPoint Energy. 'We continue to make progress in these areas since our first Corporate Responsibility Report was published in 2016.'

Highlights include:

Environmental: Filed a proposal with the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission seeking approval to introduce a renewable natural gas (RNG) green tariff pilot program to Minnesota customers. If approved, the company would be one of the first natural gas providers in the United States to offer RNG as part of its commitment to sustainability.



Social: Employees supported more than 400 nonprofit boards and advisory councils through approximately 300 employees serving in volunteer leadership positions. Employees also contributed more than 130,000 employee volunteer hours, which equates to $2.78 million in labor when calculated using the Independent Sector's value of $24.69 for a volunteer hour.



Governance: Established an ESG Council to identify, evaluate and recommend strategic direction and opportunities on an ongoing basis that promote ESG objectives aligned with CenterPoint Energy's vision and long-term strategic plan.

Merger with Vectren



In April 2018, CenterPoint Energy and Vectren Corporation announced their plans to merge and the transaction was successfully completed on Feb. 1, creating a combined company with a unified set of values, vision, strategy and culture. While CenterPoint Energy's 2018 Corporate Responsibility Report covers CenterPoint Energy's legacy activities as of year-end 2018, the 2019 report is expected to include data for the combined company. Legacy Vectren's 2018 GRI Index is available on the Investors section of www.CenterPointEnergy.com.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. is an energy delivery company with regulated utility businesses in eight states and a competitive energy businesses footprint in nearly 40 states. Through its electric transmission & distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution businesses, the company serves more than 7 million metered customers in Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas. CenterPoint Energy's competitive energy businesses include natural gas marketing and energy-related services; energy efficiency, sustainability and infrastructure modernization solutions; and construction and repair services for pipeline systems, primarily natural gas. The company also owns 53.8 percent of the common units representing limited partner interests in Enable Midstream Partners, LP, a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns, operates and develops strategically located natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. With approximately 14,000 employees and nearly $34 billion in assets, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years. For more information, visit www.CenterPointEnergy.com.



