Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  CenterPoint Energy, Inc.    CNP

CENTERPOINT ENERGY, INC.

(CNP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CenterPoint Energy : statement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/12/2020 | 08:38am EDT

Friday-June-12-2020

HOUSTON - June 12, 2020 - CenterPoint Energy has well-trained, experienced crews at the scene of the explosion at Almeda and Southmore.

The company is ready to assist emergency officials to ensure the area is safe and to assess our natural gas system to ensure the integrity of the system was not compromised as a result of the incident.

Always be alert for the smell of natural gas. If you smell gas, leave the area immediately on foot and tell others to leave, too. Once safely away from the area, call 911 and CenterPoint Energy.

Disclaimer

CenterPoint Energy Inc. published this content on 12 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2020 12:37:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CENTERPOINT ENERGY, INC.
08:38aCENTERPOINT ENERGY : statement
PU
06/08CENTERPOINT ENERGY : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K/A)
AQ
06/08CENTERPOINT ENERGY : subsidiary closes on $300 million of general mortgage bonds
AQ
06/05CENTERPOINT ENERGY : subsidiary closes on $300 million of general mortgage bonds
PR
06/03Corporate activists flex muscles again with more campaigns in May - Lazard da..
RE
06/02CENTERPOINT ENERGY : and Energy Capital Partners Complete Sale of CenterPoint En..
AQ
06/01CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Reg..
AQ
05/20CENTERPOINT ENERGY, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/19CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05/08CENTERPOINT ENERGY : Reports First Quarter 2020 Loss of $2.44 per Diluted Share,..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8 703 M - -
Net income 2020 117 M - -
Net Debt 2020 13 456 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 66,4x
Yield 2020 3,68%
Capitalization 9 679 M 9 679 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,66x
Nbr of Employees 14 262
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart CENTERPOINT ENERGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
CenterPoint Energy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTERPOINT ENERGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 20,18 $
Last Close Price 17,77 $
Spread / Highest target 35,1%
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John W. Somerhalder President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Milton Carroll Executive Chairman
Kristie L. Colvin Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Gary W. Hayes Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Susan O. Rheney Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTERPOINT ENERGY, INC.-32.56%9 679
ORSTED A/S8.27%47 828
NATIONAL GRID PLC-4.08%40 212
SEMPRA ENERGY-15.13%36 122
ENGIE-25.17%29 608
E.ON SE2.71%29 043
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group