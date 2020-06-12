CenterPoint Energy : statement

Friday-June-12-2020

​HOUSTON - June 12, 2020 - CenterPoint Energy has well-trained, experienced crews at the scene of the explosion at Almeda and Southmore.

The company is ready to assist emergency officials to ensure the area is safe and to assess our natural gas system to ensure the integrity of the system was not compromised as a result of the incident.

Always be alert for the smell of natural gas. If you smell gas, leave the area immediately on foot and tell others to leave, too. Once safely away from the area, call 911 and CenterPoint Energy.