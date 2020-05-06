CenterPoint Energy : urges customers to follow important electric safety tips

Customers play an important role in staying safe at home during COVID-19

Wednesday-May-6-2020

​Houston - May 6, 2020 -CenterPoint Energy continues to be committed to providing customers throughout its service territory with safe and reliable electricity during COVID-19.

'We recognize that customers are facing many challenges resulting from COVID-19. Some of our customers who are staying at home are using this time to do house repairs and work in their yards,' said Randy Pryor, vice president of Distribution Operations for CenterPoint Energy. 'As we continue to work safely to deliver power to our customers' homes and businesses, we ask our customers to always be safe around electric appliances, equipment and power lines.'

CenterPoint Energy is also commemorating National Electric Safety Month in May. The company would like to take this opportunity to share important electric safety tips with customers:

Stay away from downed power lines. Always assume downed lines/wires are live and potentially dangerous if contacted.

Do not go near downed lines or fallen wires. Keep your distance from objects touching downed lines (tree limbs, vehicles, fences, etc.). If someone already made contact with a power line, do not try to rescue them. Report downed power lines to 713-207-2222 or 800-332-7143.



Be aware of and stay at least 10 feet away from overhead lines, including any objects you're holding or touching even when you're on the ground. Contact with overhead electrical lines can cause serious injuries or fatalities.

Before starting an outdoor project, remember to do the following:

Look up and become aware of overhead lines; Carry long objects horizontally, whenever possible; If your project could bring a person, equipment, objects or tools within 10 feet of an overhead power line, you must contact CenterPoint Energy in advance to discuss options for making the worksite safe, which may include temporary de-energization; and Be aware of underground electrical lines. Contact 811 at least 48 hours in advance if you plan to dig so that underground lines owned by utilities can be located. Note that property owners are responsible for locating customer-owned equipment, such as underground electrical drops.

Stay away from damaged or vandalized equipment and report it by calling 713-207-2222 or 800-332-7143.

Don't play near electrical equipment.

Never climb trees close to power lines. Never climb or hang on guy wires, transformers, utility poles or transmission towers. Never enter electrical substations.

Keep toys far from power lines.

Kites can conduct electricity from power lines, electrical wires or lightning. Never place trampolines or swimming pools near overhead electrical lines. Drones, balls, balloons and other airborne toys can damage or short-circuit electrical lines.



'By taking simple precautions, our customers can take advantage of the extra time at home while ensuring the safety of themselves and their family,' added Pryor.

If customers would like to learn more about additional safety steps that the company is taking to protect them and their employees from COVID-19, visit the Safety & Reliability page. For more information and other resources: