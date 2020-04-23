Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  CenterState Bank Corporation    CSFL

CENTERSTATE BANK CORPORATION

(CSFL)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CenterState Bank : First Quarter 2020 Earnings Call Presentation

04/23/2020 | 05:08pm EDT

Earnings Call

1Q 2020

Friday, April 24, 2020

1

Forward Looking Statements

Information in this communication, other than statements of historical facts, may constitute forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the benefits of the proposed merger of South State and CenterState, including future financial and operating results (including the anticipated impact of the transaction on South State's and CenterState's respective earnings and tangible book value), statements related to the expected timing of the completion of the merger, the combined company's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "scheduled," "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "expects," "believes," "estimates," "potential," or "continue" or negatives of such terms or other comparable terminology.

All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of South State or CenterState to differ materially from any results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, (1) the risk that the cost savings and any revenue synergies from the merger may not be fully realized or may take longer than anticipated to be realized, (2) disruption to the parties' businesses as a result of the announcement and pendency of the merger, (3) the occurrence of any event, change or other

circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement, (4) the risk that the integration of each party's operations will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected or that the parties are otherwise unable to successfully integrate each party's businesses into the other's businesses, (5) the failure to obtain the necessary approvals by the shareholders of South State or CenterState, (6) the amount of the costs, fees, expenses and charges related to the merger, (7) the ability by each of South State and CenterState to obtain required governmental approvals of the

merger (and the risk that such approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the transaction), (8) reputational risk and the reaction of each company's customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners to the merger, (9) the failure of the closing conditions in the merger agreement to be satisfied, or any unexpected delay in closing the merger, (10) the possibility that the merger may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events, (11) the dilution caused by South State's issuance of additional shares of its common stock in the merger, (12) a material adverse change in the financial condition of South State or CenterState, (13) general competitive, economic, political and market conditions, (14) major catastrophes such as earthquakes, floods or other natural or human disasters, including infectious disease outbreaks, including the recent outbreak of a novel strain of coronavirus, a respiratory illness, the related disruption to local, regional and global economic activity and financial markets, and the impact that any of the foregoing may have on South State or CenterState and its customers and other constituencies, and (15) other factors that may affect future results of CenterState and South State including changes in asset quality and credit risk; the inability to sustain revenue and earnings growth; changes in interest rates and capital markets; inflation; customer borrowing, repayment, investment and deposit practices; the impact, extent and timing of technological changes; capital management activities; and other actions of the Federal Reserve Board and legislative and regulatory actions and reforms. Additional factors which could affect future results of CenterState and South State can be found in the registration statement on Form S-4, as amended, as well as South State's Annual Reports on Form 10-K, as amended, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, and CenterState's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, in each case filed with the SEC and available on the SEC's website at

http://www.sec.gov. CenterState and South State disclaim any obligation and do not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this communication, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by federal securities laws.

Important Information About the Merger and Where to Find It

South State has filed a registration statement on Form S-4 and an amendment thereto with the SEC to register the shares of South State's common stock that will be issued to CenterState's shareholders in connection with the transaction. The registration statement contains a joint proxy statement of South State and CenterState that also constitutes a prospectus of South State. The registration statement on Form S-4, as amended, was declared effective by the SEC on April 20, 2020, and South State and CenterState commenced mailing the definitive joint proxy statement/prospectus to their respective shareholders on or about April 20, 2020. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT AND DEFINITIVE JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS (AS WELL ANY OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC IN CONNECTION WITH THE TRANSACTION OR INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE INTO THE DEFINITIVE JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS) BECAUSE SUCH DOCUMENTS CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION REGARDING THE PROPOSED MERGER AND RELATED MATTERS. Investors and security holders may obtain free copies of these documents and other documents filed with the SEC by South State or CenterState through the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting the investor relations department of South State or CenterState at:

South State Corporation

CenterState Bank Corporation

520 Gervais Street

1101 First Street South, Suite 202

Columbia, SC 29201-3046

Winter Haven, FL 33880

Attention: Investor Relations

Attention: Investor Relations

(800) 277-2175

(863) 293-4710

Participants in Solicitation

South State, CenterState and certain of their directors and executive officers may be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies from the shareholders of each of South State and CenterState in connection with the merger. Information regarding the directors and executive officers of South State and CenterState and other persons who may be deemed participants in the solicitation of the shareholders of South State or of CenterState in connection with the merger is contained in the definitive joint proxy statement/prospectus related to the proposed merger. Information about the directors and executive officers of South State and their ownership of South State common stock can also be found in South State's definitive proxy statement in connection with its 2019 annual meeting of shareholders, as filed with the SEC on March 6, 2019, and other documents subsequently filed by South State with the SEC, including, but not limited to, Amendment No. 1 to South State's Annual Report on Form 10-K/A, as filed with the SEC on March 6, 2020. Information about the directors and executive officers of CenterState and their ownership of CenterState common stock can also be found in CenterState's definitive proxy statement in connection with its 2020 annual meeting of shareholders, as filed with the SEC on March 10, 2020, and other documents subsequently filed by CenterState with the SEC. Additional information regarding the interests of such participants is included in the definitive joint proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant documents regarding the merger filed with the SEC.

2

Customers
• Began offering loan payment deferrals, fee waivers for
ATMs and CD withdrawals
• Increased mobile deposit

COVID-19 Response

Employees

• Over 90% of non-branch employees working remotely

• Increased paid leave for employees unable to work

• Increased paid leave for employees unable to work due to lack of child or dependent care

  • Branches restricted to drive through traffic
  • Additional compensation for employees with essential in- office jobs
  • PPP loan ramp up for our small business clients

3

COVID-19 Impact

  • Branches limited to drive-through beginning 3/20
  • 12 branches without drive-through open by appointment only beginning 3/20
  • Over 90% of non-branch employees working from home

Alabama

Alabama

Shelter in Place until 4/30 10 of 10 branches open

title style

Georgia

Shelter in Place until 4/30 18 of 18 branches open

Florida

Shelter in Place until 4/30 120 of 121 branches open

Information as of 4/21/20

4

Stay at home orders for various States per New York Times

Merger Update

Progress

Next Steps

1/28-2/9

Town Halls with Executive Leadership

reached ~50% of employees

February

Integration Kickoff and Team selection

to edit Master title style

Weekly

Integration Team Meetings

Weekly

Executive Team Meetings

March

All Regulatory Applications Filed

Edit Master text styles

3/5/20

Core Provider Selected

3/5/20

Named Line of Business and Market Leaders

4/20/20

S-4 Became Effective

5/21/20

Shareholder Vote

3Q 20

Anticipated Close

2Q 21

Expected System Conversion

5

Credit Update

6

Payroll Protection Program (PPP)

  • Secured SBA PPP funding for nearly 7,000 loans totaling $1.1
    billionClick(1) to edit Master title style
  • Funding for PPP through liquidity on hand, deposit growth,

and potential use of FRB PPP facility

Edit Master text styles

  • Capacity to accommodate additional demand should program be expanded

(1) As of 4/16/20

7

Loan Portfolio Summary

  • Actively managing exposures in Lodging, Restaurants, and
    RetailClick to edit Master title style
  • Less than 1% total exposure to SNC's, Leveraged Lending, Oil

& Gas, and Aviation

Edit Master text styles

  • 99% of loan portfolio is in footprint
  • Granular loan portfolio with average loan size of $230,000

8

Industry Exposures(1)

Consumer

Selected Industries (% of total loan portfolio)

(% of total loan portfolio)

Mortgage

Total

Lodging

$389

3.3%

21%

Edit Master text styles

Portfolio

Commercial

69%

Restaurants

$307

2.6%

$11.8 Billion

Retail CRE

$1,632

13.8%

Dollars in millions, unless otherwise noted

9

(1) Excludes held-for-sale loans

Loan Deferral Requests*

Consumer

$119

Proactively offered to customers

$1.9 billion in customer deferrals in process

Commercial

Mortgage

$198

$1,551

• Standard deferral is 90 days principal and interest

Daily Request Volume

Edit Master text styles

$200

$173

$150

$148

$132

$116

$129

$119

$105

$109

$96

$106

$100

$100

$77

$77

$75

$38

$47

$47

$56

$50

$30

$20

$27

$4

$2

$2

$15

$2

$14

$2

$-

Dollars in millions, unless otherwise noted

10

* Information as of April 17th, 2020

Line of Credit Usage Has Been Relatively Stable

100%

90%

80%

70%

60%

50%

40%

30%

20%

10%

0%

Consumer

Commercial

45.4%

44.6%

Master

58.8%57.4%

text

54.6%55.4%

41.2%42.6%

Dec 2019 -

March 2020

-

Dec 2019 -

March 2020 -

Consumer

Consumer

Commercial

Commercial

Drawn

Available

11

Lodging Portfolio

Best Western national brands

Marriott $14

Other

• 54% weighted average loan to value

$24

brands

$42

• Underwriting policy is 65% loan to value; 1.5x DSC

Boutique

Choice $67

Edit Master text styles

based on a 20-year amortization

$30

• Lodging is $389 million or 3.3% of loan portfolio

Wyndham $37

Waterfront

• Average loan amount $1.7 million

resorts $69

Hilton

$44

  • 69% of portfolio under deferral(1)

• Top 3 MSA's: Tampa, Jacksonville, Atlanta

IHG $62

Dollars in millions, unless otherwise noted

12

(1) Includes approved/processed and considered deferrals

Restaurant Portfolio

CDL $11

Click to edit Master title style

• 55% weighted average loan to value

Non-RE

• Underwriting policy is 75% loan to value; 1.4x DSC

Secured $43

Occupied Real

Edit Master text styles

based on a 20-year amortization

Owner

• Restaurant is $307 million or 2.6% of loan portfolio

Estate $144

• Average loan amount $453 thousand

Non-Owner

Occupied Real

Estate $109

  • 35% of portfolio under deferral(1)

Dollars in millions, unless otherwise noted

13

(1) Includes approved/processed and considered deferrals

Retail CRE Portfolio

Click to edit Master title style

CDL $27

• 58% weighted average loan to value

  • Underwriting policy is 75% loan to value; 1.3x DSC

based on a 20-year amortizationEdit Master text styles

Owner

• Retail CRE is $1.63 billion or 13.8% of loan portfolio

Non-Owner

Occupied Real

Estate $298

Occupied Real

Estate $1,308

  • Average loan amount $1.0 million
  • 23% of portfolio under deferral(1)

Dollars in millions, unless otherwise noted

14

(1) Includes approved/processed and considered deferrals

1Q20 Financial Highlights

15

Highlights - Linked Quarter

4Q19

1Q20

GAAP

Net Income

$71.1

$35.4

EPS (Diluted)

$0.56

$0.28

Return on Average Assets

1.63%

0.82%

Non-GAAP*

Return on Average Tangible Equity

18.77%

9.87%

Non-GAAP, Adjusted*

Net Income

$72.2

$35.5

EPS

$0.57

$0.28

Return on Average Assets

1.66%

0.82%

Return on Average Tangible Equity

19.05%

9.88%

Cash dividend per common share

$0.11

$0.14

* Adjusted is a Non-GAAP financial measure that excludes the impact of merger related expenses,

16

deferred tax asset write down, tax benefit adjustments (CARES Act) and AFS securities gains or losses.

Net Interest Margin

$175.0

$145.0

$115.0

$85.0

$55.0

$25.0

$158.7 $154.9 $157.9 $153.4

$143.1

$141.4

$139.8

$137.5

$114.2

Edit Master text styles

$101.3

4.40%

4.45%

4.19%

4.25%

4.17%

1Q 2019

2Q 2019

3Q 2019

4Q 2019

1Q 2020

Net Interest Margin*

NII - Excluding Accretion

Net interest Income

10.00%

9.00%

8.00%

7.00%

6.00%

5.00%

4.00%

3.00%

2.00%

1.00%

0.00%

Dollars in millions

17

* Net interest margin is tax equivalent.

Average Interest Earning Assets

Average Balance

% of Earning

4Q 2019

% of Earning

1Q 2020

Net

Assets

Assets

Change

Short-Term Investments

4.6%

$682

4.5%

$674

($8)

Investment Securities

13.7%

2,025

14.2%

2,116

91

Loans - Acquired

42.3%

6,254

39.6%

5,887

(367)

Loans - Non-acquired

39.4%

5,819

41.7%

6,196

377

Total Loans

81.7%

$12,073

81.2%

$12,083

$10

Total Interest Earning Assets

$14,780

$14,873

$93

Dollars in millions

Quarterly averages

18

Loans include loans held-for-sale

Acquired Loans

15%

13.1%

12%

10.4%

9.7%

9.0%

9%

8.8%

7.4%

6%

Edit Master text styles

1Q18

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

Accretion / Total Interest Income

Income Statement

Contractual

Accretion

Total Income

Contractual

Total Yield

(Yields Annualized)

Interest

Yield

1Q 2020

$

72.3

$

15.9

$

88.2

4.95%

6.03%

4Q 2019

$

78.8

$

18.1

$

96.9

5.00%

6.15%

Dollars in millions

19

Acquired Loan Portfolio

As of March 31, 2020

Discount(A)

Carrying

Acquired Loans

UPB

Value

Percentage

Credit Deteriorated

$187.0

($36.7)

$150.3

19.6%

Non-Credit Deteriorated

5,589.5

(44.5)

5,545.0

0.8%

Total

$5,776.5

($81.2)

$5,695.3

1.4%

(A) Represents a non-credit discount

Dollars in millions

20

1st Quarter 2020 Highlights

Non-Interest Income

4Q 2019

1Q 2020

Net Change

Correspondent banking revenue

$

23.3

$

27.8

$

4.5

Mortgage banking revenue

9.1

11.0

1.9

SBA revenue

1.8

1.4

(0.4)

Wealth management related revenue

0.9

0.8

(0.1)

Service charges on deposit accounts

8.0

7.5

(0.5)

Debit, prepaid, ATM and merchant card related fees

3.1

3.7

0.6

Other non-interest income

4.1

3.6

(0.5)

Total Non-Interest Income

$

50.3

$

55.8

$

5.5

Dollars in millions

21

1st Quarter 2020 Highlights (continued)

Non-Interest Expense

4Q 2019

1Q 2020

Net Change

Salaries, wages and employee benefits

$

73.0

$

77.1

$

4.1

Occupancy expense

7.3

7.3

-

Depreciation of premises and equipment

4.2

4.1

(0.1)

Marketing expenses

1.9

2.2

0.3

Data processing expenses

5.2

5.6

0.4

Legal, auditing and other professional fees

2.9

2.7

(0.2)

Bank regulatory related expenses

0.7

1.8

1.1

Debit, ATM and merchant card related expenses

1.4

1.6

0.2

Credit related expenses

0.9

0.9

-

Amortization of intangibles

4.6

4.5

(0.1)

Impairment on bank property held for sale

0.8

-

(0.8)

Credit loss expense for unfunded commitments

-

1.0

1.0

Other non-interest expenses

10.4

10.9

0.5

Total Adjusted* Non-Interest Expense

$

113.3

$

119.7

$

6.4

Merger-related expenses

0.2

3.1

2.9

Total Non-Interest Expense

$

113.5

$

122.8

$

9.3

Dollars in millions

22

* Adjusted is a Non-GAAP financial measure that excludes the impact of merger related expenses.

Efficiency Ratio

70.0%

60.0%

50.0%

40.0%

30.0%

20.0%

10.0%

0.0%

58.7%

61.9%

62.3%

58.5%

52.3%

54.3%

54.9%

51.7%

51.9%

52.1%

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Efficiency Ratio*

Adjusted Efficiency Ratio*

* Efficiency and Adjusted Efficiency ratios are Non-GAAP financial measures. Efficiency ratio is defined as Efficiency Ratio is

23

defined as follows: [non-interest expense - nonrecurring expense] / [net interest income (fully tax equivalent) + non-

interest income - nonrecurring income]; Adjusted efficiency ratio also excludes the impact of merger related expenses and amortization of intangibles and is fully tax equivalent.

Tangible Book Value

$12.08$12.17

$12.76$12.68

$12.32

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

24

John C. Corbett

Chief Executive Officer

CenterState Bank

Corporation

Stephen D. Young

Chief Operating Officer

CenterState Bank

Corporation

William E. Matthews V

Chief Financial Officer

CenterState Bank

Corporation

Richard Murray IV

Chief Executive Officer

CenterState Bank

Dan Bockhorst

Chief Credit Officer

CenterState Bank

Disclaimer

Centerstate Bank Inc. published this content on 23 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2020 21:07:04 UTC
