CenterState Bank : Third Quarter 2019 Investor Presentation

0
11/04/2019 | 09:35am EST

3rd Quarter 2019

Investor Presentation

1

Forward Looking Statements

Information in this presentation, other than statements of historical facts, may constitute forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, CenterState's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, and other statements that are not historical facts.

Forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "scheduled," "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "expects," "believes," estimates," "potential," or "continue" or negative of such terms or other comparable terminology. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other facts that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of CenterState to differ materially from any results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the impact on failing to implement our business strategy, including our growth and acquisition strategy, including the merger with National Commerce Corporation ("NCOM") and its integration; the ability to successfully integrate our acquisitions, including that of NCOM; additional capital requirements due to our growth plans; the impact of an increase in our asset size to over $10 billion; the risks of changes in interest rates and the level and composition of deposits; loan demand, the credit and other risks in our loan portfolio and the values of loan collateral; the impact of us not being able to manage our risk; the impact on a loss of management or other experienced employees; the impact if we failed to maintain our culture and attract and retain skilled people; the risk of changes in technology and customer preferences; the impact of any material failure or breach in our infrastructure or the infrastructure of third parties on which we rely including as a result of cyber-attacks; or material regulatory liability in areas such as BSA or consumer protection; or other areas of legal or other liability as a result of law suits, other legal proceedings, or information- gathering requests, investigations and other proceedings by government and self-regulatory agencies, reputational risks from such failures or liabilities or other events; legislative and regulatory changes; general competitive, political, legal, economic and market conditions and developments; financial market conditions and the results of financing efforts; changes in commodity prices and interest rates; weather, natural disasters and other catastrophic events that may or may not be caused by climate change; and other factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Exchange Act.

Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements can be found in CenterState's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and otherwise in our SEC reports and filings, which are available in the "Investor Relations" section of CenterState's website, http://www.centerstatebanks.com. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. You should not expect us to update any forward-looking statements.

2

Overview of Franchise

Franchise Overview

Best Growth Markets in the Southeast (1)

  • Established in 2000
  • Ticker Symbol: CSFL (NASDAQ)

Huntsville

59 85

Birmingham

20

Atlanta MSA

$1.6B

  • Headquartered in Winter Haven, FL on the I-4 Corridor
    • $17.4B in assets
    • $11.9B in loans
    • $13.4B in deposits

Montgomery Auburn

Columbus

16

Jacksonville

MSA

65

$0.9B

Mobile

75

95

Tallahassee 10

Jacksonville

Treasure

I-4 Corridor

Coast MSA

MSAs

$1.0B

Beach

$4.8B

4

Tampa, Lakeland-Winter Haven,

Orlando

Orlando, Daytona Beach

Tampa

St. Petersburg

Sarasota

  • 149 branches

'19 - '24

Miami MSA

Proj. Pop. Growth

$1.3B

75

Fort Lauderdale

< 0.0%

Miami

0.0%

- 5.0%

5.0%

- 10.0%

(1) Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence

Deposit data as of 6/30/19; 2019 pro forma estimates

Note: Dollar amounts denote pro forma deposits in stated markets

3

Demographics versus Peers

'19 - '24 Projected Population Growth

10.0%

7.5%

5.6% 5.9% 6.5%

5.0%

3.9% 4.1% 4.2%

4.5% 4.7% 4.9%

5.1% 5.1% 5.2% 5.2%

3.5%

2.5% 2.9%

2.5%

1.1%

1.3%

0.2%

0.0%

'19 - '24 Projected Median HHI Growth

Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence

Deposit data as of 6/30/18; pro forma for all announced transactions Demographic data deposit weighted by county

Pro forma peers consist of major exchange traded banks with total assets between $10 bn and $50 bn in AL, AR, FL, GA, KY, LA, MS, NC, 4 SC, TN, VA and WV; excludes merger targets

M&A Has Driven Branch Optimization

2009 …..………………...…………………….……… Q3 2019

37

Branches

219 Branches

117 Branches

149 Branches

Acquired(1)

Plus

Average Size

Consolidated or

Average Size

10 De-novo

$27M

Sold

$90M

Branches

37 229 117 149

233% growth in deposits per branch

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Centerstate Bank Inc. published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 740 M
EBIT 2019 325 M
Net income 2019 220 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,75%
P/E ratio 2019 14,2x
P/E ratio 2020 12,8x
Capi. / Sales2019 4,37x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,18x
Capitalization 3 235 M
