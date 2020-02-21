Log in
CENTERSTATE BANK CORPORATION

(CSFL)
New York Times plans to name Meredith Kopit Levien as next CEO: Bloomberg News

02/21/2020
The motorcade of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump makes its way past the New York Times building after a meeting in New York

New York Times Co is expected to name company insider Meredith Kopit Levien as its next chief executive officer to succeed Mark Thompson, Bloomberg News reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-02-21/new-york-times-poised-to-name-meredith-kopit-levien-as-next-ceo on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Levien, who joined the newspaper publisher in 2013, is currently the chief operating officer.

The company declined to comment, in response to a Reuters request.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 784 M
EBIT 2020 335 M
Net income 2020 252 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 2,28%
P/E ratio 2020 11,7x
P/E ratio 2021 11,2x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,79x
Capi. / Sales2021 3,67x
Capitalization 2 970 M
Chart CENTERSTATE BANK CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CenterState Bank Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTERSTATE BANK CORPORATI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 26,81  $
Last Close Price 23,73  $
Spread / Highest target 18,0%
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John C. Corbett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ernest S. Pinner Non-Executive Chairman
Stephen Dean Young Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
William E. Matthews Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Rodney A. Anthony Executive Vice President-Operations & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTERSTATE BANK CORPORATION-5.00%2 970
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-1.37%431 170
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-1.05%304 189
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-7.50%273 422
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-2.82%211 559
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-12.47%195 724
