Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Centogene N.V.    CNTG   NL0014040206

CENTOGENE N.V.

(CNTG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CENTOGENE Announces Change in Supervisory Board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/23/2020 | 06:31am EDT

Cambridge, Mass. and ROSTOCK, Germany and BERLIN, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centogene N.V. (Nasdaq: CNTG), a commercial-stage company focused on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies, today announced that its Supervisory Board member Christoph Ehlers has resigned from office, effective June 15, 2020. After serving more than six years as member of the Company’s Supervisory Board, Mr. Ehlers has decided to step down due to personal circumstances.

“We are extremely grateful to Christoph for his contributions to CENTOGENE as both a member of the Supervisory Board and one of our initial stakeholders,” states Prof. Arndt Rolfs, CEO of CENTOGENE. “He has significantly contributed to the growth and direction of the Company. We are pleased that he will remain involved with CENTOGENE and continue to share his in-depth knowledge, extensive network, and experience. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”

“CENTOGENE has been a vital part of my life since 2008, and I am proud and grateful to have had the chance to participate in this marvellous corporate development for such a long time. I wish the Company and the team all the best for the future and will, of course, assist wherever possible,” stated Christoph Ehlers.

About CENTOGENE

CENTOGENE engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases transforming real-world clinical and genetic data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Our goal is to bring rationality to treatment decisions and to accelerate the development of new orphan drugs by using our extensive rare disease knowledge, including epidemiological and clinical data, as well as innovative biomarkers. CENTOGENE has developed a global proprietary rare disease platform based on our real-world data repository with approximately 3.0 billion weighted data points from over 530,000 patients representing over 120 different countries as of March 31, 2020.

The Company’s platform includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data that reflects a global population, and also a biobank of these patients’ blood samples. CENTOGENE believes this represents the only platform that comprehensively analyzes multi-level data to improve the understanding of rare hereditary diseases, which can aid in the identification of patients and improve our pharmaceutical partners’ ability to bring orphan drugs to the market. As of March 31, 2020, the Company collaborated with 39 pharmaceutical partners covering over 45 different rare diseases.

Media Contact:

CENTOGENE
Ben Legg
Corporate Communications
press@centogene.com

FTI Consulting
Bridie Lawlor 
+1.917.929.5684 
bridie.lawlor@fticonsulting.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CENTOGENE N.V.
06:31aCENTOGENE Announces Change in Supervisory Board
GL
06/15CENTOGENE Reports First-Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Corporate Progress
GL
06/08CENTOGENE N : to Report First-Quarter 2020 Financial Results on June 15, 2020
AQ
05/15CENTOGENE Announces Changes in Senior Management Team
GL
05/12CENTOGENE N : Announces Statewide COVID-19 Testing for Nursing Homes in Mecklenb..
AQ
05/08BLUEPRINT FOR GERMANY : CENTOGENE Provides Coronavirus Testing for German High S..
GL
05/06CENTOGENE Expands Senior Leadership Team with Newly Appointed Senior Vice Pre..
GL
05/05CENTOGENE Announces Global Expansion of COVID-19 Testing
GL
04/23Centogene Reports Financial Results For Full Year 2019 and Highlights Recent ..
GL
04/21CENTOGENE Releases a New Swab Product to Facilitate the Simple Diagnosis of C..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 54,1 M 61,1 M 61,1 M
Net income 2020 -28,5 M -32,1 M -32,1 M
Net cash 2020 19,1 M 21,5 M 21,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 -12,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 357 M 402 M 403 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 6,24x
Nbr of Employees 440
Free-Float 71,5%
Chart CENTOGENE N.V.
Duration : Period :
Centogene N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTOGENE N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 19,97 €
Last Close Price 17,95 €
Spread / Highest target 23,6%
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arndt Rolfs Chief Executive Officer
Flemming Ørnskov Chairman-Supervisory Board
Richard Stoffelen Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Volkmar Weckesser Chief Information Officer
Philip Lambert Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTOGENE N.V.101.09%402
LONZA GROUP38.17%38 245
CELLTRION, INC.64.09%32 815
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.49.59%29 587
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-10.99%26 263
MODERNA, INC.231.03%25 176
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group