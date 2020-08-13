CENTR Brands Corp. Announces New Sales Brokerage Partnership

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2020) - CENTR Brands Corp. (CSE: CNTR) (FSE: 303) (OTCQB: CNTRF) (the "Company") today announced a new brokerage partnership with Shankman & Associates, Inc. ("Shankman").

Serving Kentucky, Illinois, West Virginia, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, and Wisconsin for over 35 years, Shankman sells leading consumer brands to major grocery, convenience, drugstores and distributors across the U.S. Midwest. Shankman prides itself on representing strong national manufacturers and the largest retailers, including Kroger, Meijer, Speedway, and Circle K. CENTR is the first CBD beverage to be represented by Shankman to its clients.

CENTR CEO Joseph Meehan said, "We are proud to be Shankman's first CBD beverage, and thrilled with the opportunity to partner with them as we move into six new states, bringing us to twenty-three in total."

About CENTR Brands Corp. CENTR Brands Corp. is a better beverage company which develops and markets non-alcoholic beverages for the global market. The Company's first product, named CENTR, is a sparkling, low-calorie, CBD beverage.

www.findyourcentr.com

For further information, contact Joseph Meehan at jmeehan@centrcorp.com.

On behalf of the Board,

CENTR BRANDS CORP.

/s/ Joseph Meehan

Joseph Meehan, Chief Executive Officer

