CENTR BRANDS CORP.

(CNTR)
CENTR Brands Corp. Announces New Sales Brokerage Partnership

08/13/2020 | 08:05am EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2020) - CENTR Brands Corp. (CSE: CNTR) (FSE: 303) (OTCQB: CNTRF) (the "Company") today announced a new brokerage partnership with Shankman & Associates, Inc. ("Shankman").

Serving Kentucky, Illinois, West Virginia, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, and Wisconsin for over 35 years, Shankman sells leading consumer brands to major grocery, convenience, drugstores and distributors across the U.S. Midwest. Shankman prides itself on representing strong national manufacturers and the largest retailers, including Kroger, Meijer, Speedway, and Circle K. CENTR is the first CBD beverage to be represented by Shankman to its clients.

CENTR CEO Joseph Meehan said, "We are proud to be Shankman's first CBD beverage, and thrilled with the opportunity to partner with them as we move into six new states, bringing us to twenty-three in total."

About CENTR Brands Corp. CENTR Brands Corp. is a better beverage company which develops and markets non-alcoholic beverages for the global market. The Company's first product, named CENTR, is a sparkling, low-calorie, CBD beverage.

www.findyourcentr.com

For further information, contact Joseph Meehan at jmeehan@centrcorp.com.

On behalf of the Board,

CENTR BRANDS CORP.

/s/ Joseph Meehan

Joseph Meehan, Chief Executive Officer

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to the development of the business of CENTR Brands Corp., the timing for the launch of the Company's products and other matters. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/61573


© Newsfilecorp 2020
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -4,69 M -3,55 M -3,55 M
Net cash 2019 1,98 M 1,50 M 1,50 M
P/E ratio 2019 -4,91x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 23,7 M 17,9 M 17,9 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees 11
Free-Float 72,3%
NameTitle
Joseph E. Meehan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arjan J. Chima Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Paul F. Meehan Director
Anton Johnann Drescher Director
David T. Young Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTR BRANDS CORP.-6.25%18
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY-13.41%208 028
KEURIG DR PEPPER4.01%42 371
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED-13.75%11 328
COCA-COLA HBC AG-16.34%10 196
TINGYI (CAYMAN ISLANDS) HOLDING CORP.3.91%10 028
