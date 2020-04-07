Log in
CENTR Brands Corp.    CNTR   CA15234A1030

CENTR BRANDS CORP.

(CNTR)
Delayed Quote. Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE - 04/07 01:03:24 pm
0.47 CAD   -7.84%
CENTR Brands Corp. Expands into Ohio

04/07/2020 | 05:05pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2020) - CENTR Brands Corp. (the "Company") (CSE: CNTR) (FSE: 303) is pleased to announce that it has commenced sales in Ohio, working with Premium Beverage Supply of Columbus ("Premium") as its distribution partner and hiring James Lampe as the Company's Regional Sales Manager.

Premium is a family-owned distributor that serves the 7th most populous state in the U.S. with a focus on emerging and craft beverage brands for the retail and on-premise market. Mr. Lampe is a seasoned sales executive with deep experience in the beverage industry, having worked both for leading craft brewers and major distributors.

"Premium has been a great partner for CENTR right out of the gate" said Company CEO Joseph Meehan. "They demonstrate a keen eye for brands that become national success stories, and CENTR is already selling exceptionally well into Premium's accounts. Jim Lampe will make Ohio an even stronger state for CENTR - his years of experience working with Premium ensures the strongest possible launch for us".

About CENTR Brands Corp. CENTR Brands Corp. is a better beverage company which develops and markets of non-alcoholic beverages for the global market. The Company's first product, named CENTR, is a sparkling, low-calorie, cannabidiol (CBD) infused beverage.

www.findyourcentr.com

For further information, contact Joseph Meehan at 1.604.733.1514.

On behalf of the Board,

CENTR BRANDS CORP.

/s/ Joseph Meehan

Joseph Meehan, Chief Executive Officer

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to the development of the business of CENTR Brands Corp., the timing for the launch of the Company's products and other matters and the use of the net proceeds of the Financing. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/54224


© Newsfilecorp 2020
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph E. Meehan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arjan J. Chima Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Paul F. Meehan Director
Anton Johnann Drescher Director
David T. Young Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTR BRANDS CORP.30.00%22
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY-15.68%189 983
KEURIG DR PEPPER-15.06%34 148
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED0.63%11 731
TINGYI (CAYMAN ISLANDS) HOLDING CORP.1.10%9 200
COCA-COLA HBC AG-28.42%7 863
