Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras : Announcement of Transaction with Related Party - 07.11.19 - Furnas SPE Foz do Chapecó

EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) hereby in compliance with Annex 30-XXXIII of CVM Instruction No. 552, dated October 9, 2014, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general of the following related party transaction, realized on July 3, 2019:
Related Party Names
Furnas Centrais Elétricas S.A. ("seller") e Foz do
Chapecó Energia S/A ("buyer")
Issuer Relationships
Furnas Centrais Elétricas S.A is one of the
shareholders of Foz do Chapecó Energia S/A, with a
40% stake in the company's capital
Date of the transaction
07/03/2019
Object of the Agreement
Energy Commercialization Contract in the Free
Contracting Environment - CCEAL
Main Terms and Conditions
Original value of the agreement: R$ 117.1 million;
Index of readjustment: IPCA;
Term: 48 months
Volume: Strategic Information
Reasons
why
the
issuer's
Process carried out by means of a Purchase and Sale
management
considers
that
the
of Energy Auction promoted by the buyer, inviting 42
transaction
has
observed
market agents, which had proposals from 9
commutative
conditions
or
companies. The price of the transaction is in line with
provides
for
adequate
the proposals received by the buyer and the market
compensatory payment
references.
Possible
participation
of
the
Furnas owns 40% of the decision structure of Foz do
counterparty,
its
partners
or
Chapecó. However, for the operation in question, it
administrators
in
the
issuer's
abstained from the final decision-making process in
decision- making process regarding
the SPE, accepting it under the responsibility of the
the transaction or negotiation of the
other shareholders, so that there was no conflict of
transaction
as
the
issuer's
interest in the operation.
representatives, describing
these
participations
Rio de Janeiro, July 11, 2019.
Elvira Cavalcanti Presta
CFO and Investor Relations Officer
