CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS SA (ADR)

(EBR.B)
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras : Announcement of Transaction with Related Party - 07.11.19 - Furnas SPE Foz do Chapecó

07/11/2019 | 06:35pm EDT

ANNOUNCEMENT OF TRANSACTION WITH RELATED PARTY

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9

PUBLIC COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE:

EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) hereby in compliance with Annex 30-XXXIII of CVM Instruction No. 552, dated October 9, 2014, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general of the following related party transaction, realized on July 3, 2019:

Related Party Names

Furnas Centrais Elétricas S.A. ("seller") e Foz do

Chapecó Energia S/A ("buyer")

Issuer Relationships

Furnas Centrais Elétricas S.A is one of the

shareholders of Foz do Chapecó Energia S/A, with a

40% stake in the company's capital

Date of the transaction

07/03/2019

Object of the Agreement

Energy Commercialization Contract in the Free

Contracting Environment - CCEAL

Main Terms and Conditions

Original value of the agreement: R$ 117.1 million;

Index of readjustment: IPCA;

Term: 48 months

Volume: Strategic Information

Reasons

why

the

issuer's

Process carried out by means of a Purchase and Sale

management

considers

that

the

of Energy Auction promoted by the buyer, inviting 42

transaction

has

observed

market agents, which had proposals from 9

commutative

conditions

or

companies. The price of the transaction is in line with

provides

for

adequate

the proposals received by the buyer and the market

compensatory payment

references.

Possible

participation

of

the

Furnas owns 40% of the decision structure of Foz do

counterparty,

its

partners

or

Chapecó. However, for the operation in question, it

administrators

in

the

issuer's

abstained from the final decision-making process in

decision- making process regarding

the SPE, accepting it under the responsibility of the

the transaction or negotiation of the

other shareholders, so that there was no conflict of

transaction

as

the

issuer's

interest in the operation.

representatives, describing

these

participations

Rio de Janeiro, July 11, 2019.

Elvira Cavalcanti Presta

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

Internet: www.eletrobras.com/elb/ri

E-mail: ombudsman-ri@eletrobras.com

Address: Rua da Quitanda, 196 - 9º andar. 20091-005, Centro. Rio de Janeiro - RJ Telefone: (21) 2514-6333 / 4627

EBR & EBR.B

LISTED

ELET3 & ELET6

NYSE

This document may contain estimates and forecasts that are not statements of fact that occurred in the past but reflect our management beliefs and expectations and may constitute future events' forecasts and estimates under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "believe", "may", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect" and related words are intended to identify estimates that necessarily involve risks and uncertainties, known or unknown . Known risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, regulatory, political and commercial conditions in Brazil and abroad, changes in interest rates, inflation and value of the Real, changes in volumes and the pattern of use of electricity by consumer, competitive conditions, our level of indebtedness, the possibility of receiving payments related to our receivables, changes in rainfall and water levels in the reservoirs used to operate our hydroelectric plants, our financing and capital investment plans, existing and future government regulations , and other risks described in our annual report and other documents filed with CVM and SEC. Estimates and forecasts refer only to the date they were expressed and we assume no obligation to update any of these estimates or forecasts due to the occurrence of new information or future events. Future results of the Company's operations and initiatives may differ from current expectations and the investor should not rely solely on the information contained herein. This material contains calculations that may not reflect accurate results due to rounding.

Disclaimer

Eletrobrás - Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 22:34:02 UTC
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 33 957 M
EBIT 2019 8 793 M
Net income 2019 7 050 M
Debt 2019 39 134 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 2,71x
EV / Sales2020 2,51x
Capitalization 52 854 M
NameTitle
Wilson Pinto Ferreira President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
José Guimarães Monforte Chairman
Armando Casado de Araújo Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Carlos Eduardo Rodrigues Pereira Director
José Pais Rangel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS SA (ADR)39.97%13 131
NEXTERA ENERGY INC20.52%100 327
ENEL27.40%73 505
DUKE ENERGY CORP3.86%65 255
IBERDROLA22.74%61 181
SOUTHERN COMPANY29.58%59 203
