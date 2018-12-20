Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA (ADR)    EBR.B

CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS SA (ADR) (EBR.B)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 12/19 08:16:16 pm
7.0899 USD   -6.96%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras : MME Ordinance 502

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/20/2018 | 11:00am CET

MINISTRY OF MINES AND ENERGY

ORDINANCE No 502 OF DECEMBER 18, 2018.

THE MINISTER OF STATE OF MINES AND ENERGY, in the use of the attributions granted by art. 87, sole paragraph, items II and IV, of the Constitution, in view of the provisions of Law No. 12,783 of January 11, 2013, Provisional Measure No. 856 of November 13, 2018, Decrees No. 7,805, of 14 of September 2, 2012 and No. 8,461 of June 2, 2015, and that contained in Case No. 48000.001049/2016-81, resolves:

Art. 1 The MME Ordinance No. 420, of August 3, 2016, will become effective with the following changes:

"Art. 2 The Provision of the Service referred to in art. 1 shall be in accordance with the terms and conditions established in MME Ordinance No. 388, of July 26, 2016, until the assumption of a new concessionaire or emergency and temporary provider, or until March 31, 2019, whichever occurs first, in areas corresponding to the Municipalities in the State of Amazonas listed below: Alvarães, Amaturá, Anamã, Anori, Apuí, Atalaia do Norte, Autazes, Barcelos, Barreirinha, Benjamin Constant, Beruri, Boa Vista do Ramos, Boca do Acre, Borba, Caapiranga, Canutama, Carauari, Careiro, Careiro da Várzea, Coari, Codajás, Eirunepé, Envira, Fonte Boa, Guajará, Humaitá, Ipixuna, Iranduba, Itacoatiara, Itamarati, Itapiranga, Japurá, Juruá, Jutaí, Lábrea, Manacapuru, Manaquiri, Manaus, Manicoré, Maraã, Maués, Nhamundá, Nova Olinda do Norte, Novo Airão, Novo Aripuanã, Parintins, Pauini, Presidente Figueiredo, Rio Preto da Eva, Santa Isabel do Rio Negro, Santo Antônio do Içá, São Gabriel da Cachoeira, São Paulo de Olivença, São Sebastião do Uatumã, Silves, Tabatinga, Tapauá, Tefé, Tonantins, Uarini, Urucará and Urucurituba." (NR)

Art. 2 - Ordinance MME no. 424, of August 3, 2016, becomes effective with the following changes:

"Art.2o ........................................................................................... ....................................................................................................... ................

II - under the terms and conditions established in Ordinance MME no. 388, of July 26, 2016, until the assumption of new concessionaire or emergency and temporary provider, or until March 31, 2019, whichever occurs first. "(NR)

Art. 3 Articles 1 and 5 of MME Ordinance no. 246, of June 12, 2018 are revoked.

Article 4 This Ordinance shall enter into force on the date of its publication.

W. MOREIRA FRANCO

Disclaimer

Eletrobrás - Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA published this content on 20 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2018 09:59:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILE
11:00aCENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS : Relevant Fact - 12.20.2018 - Designation Period
PU
11:00aCENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS : MME Ordinance 502
PU
12/19CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS : Market Annoucement - 12.19.18 - S e P rating
PU
12/17CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS : Relevant Fact - 12.17.2018 - Auction Changes CE..
PU
12/14CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS : Market Annoucement - 12.13.2018 - Injuction
PU
12/13CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS : Market Annoucement - 12.13.2018 - Class Action
PU
12/13CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS : Market Annoucement - 12.12.18 - Motion to Clari..
PU
12/10CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS : Relevant Fact - 12.10.18 - Stock Transfer Conto..
PU
12/10CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS : Corporate Events Calendar 2019
PU
12/10CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS : Relevant Fact - 12.10.18 - Amazonas Auction
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2015 10 155 M
EBIT 2015 -197 M
Net income 2015 -
Debt 2015 -
Yield 2015 -
P/E ratio 2015 -
P/E ratio 2016 -
Capi. / Sales 2015 -
Capi. / Sales 2016 -
Capitalization -
Chart CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS SA (ADR)
Duration : Period :
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA (ADR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Wilson Pinto Ferreira President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
José Guimarães Monforte Chairman
Armando Casado de Araújo Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Carlos Eduardo Rodrigues Pereira Director
José Pais Rangel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS SA (ADR)12.22%0
DUKE ENERGY CORP3.71%62 184
IBERDROLA9.16%51 425
DOMINION ENERGY-8.57%48 651
SOUTHERN COMPANY-5.84%46 588
EXELON CORPORATION16.01%44 212
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.