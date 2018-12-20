Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras : MME Ordinance 502

MINISTRY OF MINES AND ENERGY

ORDINANCE No 502 OF DECEMBER 18, 2018.

THE MINISTER OF STATE OF MINES AND ENERGY, in the use of the attributions granted by art. 87, sole paragraph, items II and IV, of the Constitution, in view of the provisions of Law No. 12,783 of January 11, 2013, Provisional Measure No. 856 of November 13, 2018, Decrees No. 7,805, of 14 of September 2, 2012 and No. 8,461 of June 2, 2015, and that contained in Case No. 48000.001049/2016-81, resolves:

Art. 1 The MME Ordinance No. 420, of August 3, 2016, will become effective with the following changes:

"Art. 2 The Provision of the Service referred to in art. 1 shall be in accordance with the terms and conditions established in MME Ordinance No. 388, of July 26, 2016, until the assumption of a new concessionaire or emergency and temporary provider, or until March 31, 2019, whichever occurs first, in areas corresponding to the Municipalities in the State of Amazonas listed below: Alvarães, Amaturá, Anamã, Anori, Apuí, Atalaia do Norte, Autazes, Barcelos, Barreirinha, Benjamin Constant, Beruri, Boa Vista do Ramos, Boca do Acre, Borba, Caapiranga, Canutama, Carauari, Careiro, Careiro da Várzea, Coari, Codajás, Eirunepé, Envira, Fonte Boa, Guajará, Humaitá, Ipixuna, Iranduba, Itacoatiara, Itamarati, Itapiranga, Japurá, Juruá, Jutaí, Lábrea, Manacapuru, Manaquiri, Manaus, Manicoré, Maraã, Maués, Nhamundá, Nova Olinda do Norte, Novo Airão, Novo Aripuanã, Parintins, Pauini, Presidente Figueiredo, Rio Preto da Eva, Santa Isabel do Rio Negro, Santo Antônio do Içá, São Gabriel da Cachoeira, São Paulo de Olivença, São Sebastião do Uatumã, Silves, Tabatinga, Tapauá, Tefé, Tonantins, Uarini, Urucará and Urucurituba." (NR)

Art. 2 - Ordinance MME no. 424, of August 3, 2016, becomes effective with the following changes:

"Art.2o ........................................................................................... ....................................................................................................... ................

II - under the terms and conditions established in Ordinance MME no. 388, of July 26, 2016, until the assumption of new concessionaire or emergency and temporary provider, or until March 31, 2019, whichever occurs first. "(NR)

Art. 3 Articles 1 and 5 of MME Ordinance no. 246, of June 12, 2018 are revoked.

Article 4 This Ordinance shall enter into force on the date of its publication.

W. MOREIRA FRANCO