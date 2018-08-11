Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras : Market Annoucement - 08.10.18 - Corporate Events Calendar Restatement

MARKET ANNOUCEMENT

CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26

OPEN COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. ("Company" or "Eletrobras") hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, in compliance with the provisions of item 5.5.1 of the Listing Level 1 Regulation of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("Regulation" and "B3", respectively) on this date, restated its Annual Calendar of Corporate Events, with the purpose of promoting a time change in the schedule of the Public Meeting with Analysts, to be held in the city of São Paulo/SP. According to the new schedule, it will take place at 10:00 am on August 16, 2018.

Such change allows the Company a better organization arrangement of the event.

In view of the foregoing, the Company informs that a new version of its Annual Calendar of Corporate Events, covering the aforementioned changes, is available for consultation on the websites of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) (www.cvm.gov.br) and of the Company (www.eletrobras.com/ri).

Rio de Janeiro, August 10, 2018.

Armando Casado de Araujo CFO and Investor Relations Officer

