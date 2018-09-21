Log in
CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS SA (ADR) (EBR.B)
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras : Market Annoucement - 09.20.18 - Relevant Stake 3G Radar

09/21/2018 | 12:14am CEST

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9

OPEN COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE: EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that pursuant to article 12 of CVM Instruction No. 358/2002, as amended and currently in force, it has received correspondence from 3G RADAR GESTORA DE RECURSOS LTDA, representing the shareholders of 3G RADAR MASTER FIA, NORMANDIE MASTER FIA, XINGÓ FIA, MALIKO INVESTMENTS LLC, HELONA INVESTMENTS LLC and MANUKA INVESTMENTS LLC, hereby informs that, in aggregate, it increased its participation to 15.01% of the total class B preferred shares on September 19, 2018, informing to hold 39,852,200 of the total of these shares issued by the Company. In the referred correspondence, it was informed that the purpose of such participation is strictly for investment purposes, and is not intended to change management, control or regulate the operation of the Company, and that there is no agreement or contract regulating the exercise of voting rights or purchase and sale of securities issued by the Company of which it is a member. The full correspondence received by the Company is attached to this announcement.

Rio de Janeiro, September 20, 2018.

Armando Casado de Araujo CFO and Investor Relations Officer

Internet: www.eletrobras.com/elb/ri E-mail: ombudsman-ri@eletrobras.com Address: Av. Presidente Vargas, 409 - 9º andar. 20071-003, Centro. Rio de Janeiro - RJ Phone Number: (21) 2514-6333 / 4627

EBR & EBR.B

NYSE

LISTED

Free translation

Rio de Janeiro, September 19, 2018

To

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobras Avenida Presidente Vargas, 409/13th floor, Centro Rio de Janeiro - RJ

Cep: 20071-003

In attention of.: Sr. Armando Casado de Araujo (CFO and Investor Relations Officer) E-mail: invest@eletrobras.com

Ref.: Class B preferred shares of Eletrobras - Announcement IN CVM No. 358

Dear Sirs,

3G RADAR GESTORA DE RECURSOS LTDA. (CNPJ 17,776,271 / 0001-36), headquartered in the city and state of Rio de Janeiro, at Av. Borges de Medeiros No. 633, room 501, under the terms of CVM Instruction No. 358/2002, amended by CVM Instructions 369/02, 449/07, 547/14, 552/14 and 568/15, requests the disclosure through the IPE System, of the following "Market Announcement":

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

3G RADAR MASTER FIA (CNPJ 18.324.976/0001-85), NORMANDIE MASTER FIA (CNPJ 21.731.050/0001- 19), XINGÓ FIA (CNPJ 28.703.541/0001-03), MALIKO INVESTMENTS LLC (CNPJ 18.575.540/0001-69), HELONA INVESTMENTS LLC (CNPJ 28.049.606/0001-30) and MANUKA INVESTMENTS LLC (CNPJ 29.297.394/0001-73), Investment funds and non-resident investors with their discretionary portfolio managed by 3G RADAR GESTORA DE RECURSOS LTDA. ("Investors"), pursuant to CVM Instruction No. 358/2002, as amended, hereby announce that, in the trading sessions held on September 14, 2018, the Stock Exchange of São Paulo - BOVESPA acquired Class B preferred shares of Eletrobras ("Company") and, on this date, the Investors now hold the equivalent of 39,852,200 (thirty-nine million, eight hundred and fifty-two thousand and two hundred) class B preferred shares issued by the Company, approximately 15.01% (fifteen point zero percent) of the preferred shares issued by the Company.

The signatories declare that these acquisitions do not intend to acquire control of the Company, since it is an investment that does not aim to change the management, composition of control or regulate the operation of the company. In addition, there is no agreement or contract governing the exercise of voting rights or the purchase and sale of securities issued by the Company of which the signatory is a party.

We remain at your disposal for any clarification.

______________________________________________________________________________________

3G RADAR GESTORA DERECURSOS LTDA.

3G RADAR GESTORA DERECURSOS LTDA.

EBR & EBR.B

NYSE

LISTED

Disclaimer

Eletrobrás - Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 22:13:02 UTC
