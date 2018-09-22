Log in
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras : Market Annoucement - 09.21.18 - Eletrosul

0
09/22/2018 | 12:09am CEST

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9

OPEN COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE: EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) in addition to the Market Announcements of November 17, 2017, June 5, 2017 and May 17, 2017, informs its shareholders and the market in general that:

1. On November 5, 2015, Eletrosul, through a Public Call Notice for Investors, made public its intention to select companies interested in forming a partnership for the implementation and exploration of electric energy transmission projects arising from the ANEEL Auction No. 004/2014, lots A and E, located in the state of Rio Grande do Sul and Mato Grosso do Sul, respectively ("Public Call").

2. With respect to Lot A, Eletrosul and Shanghai Electric Group Co. Ltd. signed a Structured Agreement with the purpose of transferring 100% (one hundred percent) of the electricity transmission projects, object of ANEEL concession contract No. 001/2015 (ANEEL Auction No. 004/2014 - Lot A), from Eletrosul to SZE Transmissora de Energia S.A, a special purpose company created by Shanghai Electric Group Co. Ltd. As reported, such transfer was subject to regulatory approval Brazilians.

3. However, on this date, Shanghai Electric Group Co. Ltd informed to ANEEL - National Electric Energy Agency, by means of registered correspondence, that it has withdrawn from the negotiation and will not deliver the Guarantee of Fulfillment to the ANEEL Concession Agreement No. 001/2015. This provision is indispensable for SZE Transmissora de Energia S.A to receive such concession, pursuant to the request submitted to that Regulatory Agency, on August 28, 2018.

4. The Company will keep the market informed about the subject matter of this release.

Rio de Janeiro, September 21, 2018.

Armando Casado de Araujo

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

Internet: www.eletrobras.com/elb/ri E-mail: ombudsman-ri@eletrobras.com Address: Av. Presidente Vargas, 409 - 9º andar. 20071-003, Centro. Rio de Janeiro - RJ Phone Number: (21) 2514-6333 / 4627

EBR & EBR.B

NYSE

LISTED

This document may contain estimates and forecasts that are not statements of fact that occurred in the past but reflect our management beliefs and expectations and may constitute future events' forecasts and estimates under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "believe", "may", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect" and related words are intended to identify estimates that necessarily involve risks and uncertainties, known or unknown . Known risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, regulatory, political and commercial conditions in Brazil and abroad, changes in interest rates, inflation and value of the Real, changes in volumes and the pattern of use of electricity by consumer, competitive conditions, our level of indebtedness, the possibility of receiving payments related to our receivables, changes in rainfall and water levels in the reservoirs used to operate our hydroelectric plants, our financing and capital investment plans, existing and future government regulations , and other risks described in our annual report and other documents filed with CVM and SEC. Estimates and forecasts refer only to the date they were expressed and we assume no obligation to update any of these estimates or forecasts due to the occurrence of new information or future events. Future results of the Company's operations and initiatives may differ from current expectations and the investor should not rely solely on the information contained herein. This material contains calculations that may not reflect accurate results due to rounding.

Disclaimer

Eletrobrás - Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 22:08:01 UTC
