Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras : Market Annoucement - 09.21.18 - Eletrosul

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE: EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) in addition to the Market Announcements of November 17, 2017, June 5, 2017 and May 17, 2017, informs its shareholders and the market in general that:

1. On November 5, 2015, Eletrosul, through a Public Call Notice for Investors, made public its intention to select companies interested in forming a partnership for the implementation and exploration of electric energy transmission projects arising from the ANEEL Auction No. 004/2014, lots A and E, located in the state of Rio Grande do Sul and Mato Grosso do Sul, respectively ("Public Call").

2. With respect to Lot A, Eletrosul and Shanghai Electric Group Co. Ltd. signed a Structured Agreement with the purpose of transferring 100% (one hundred percent) of the electricity transmission projects, object of ANEEL concession contract No. 001/2015 (ANEEL Auction No. 004/2014 - Lot A), from Eletrosul to SZE Transmissora de Energia S.A, a special purpose company created by Shanghai Electric Group Co. Ltd. As reported, such transfer was subject to regulatory approval Brazilians.

3. However, on this date, Shanghai Electric Group Co. Ltd informed to ANEEL - National Electric Energy Agency, by means of registered correspondence, that it has withdrawn from the negotiation and will not deliver the Guarantee of Fulfillment to the ANEEL Concession Agreement No. 001/2015. This provision is indispensable for SZE Transmissora de Energia S.A to receive such concession, pursuant to the request submitted to that Regulatory Agency, on August 28, 2018.

4. The Company will keep the market informed about the subject matter of this release.

Rio de Janeiro, September 21, 2018.

Armando Casado de Araujo

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

