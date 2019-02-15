Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras : Market Announcement - 02.15.19 - New CFO

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9

PUBLIC COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE:

EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general, in addition to the Market Announcement released on January 11, 2019, that, on this date, the Eletrobras' Board of Directors elected Mrs. Elvira Baracuhy Cavalcanti Presta to the position of Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer.

Mrs. Elvira Baracuhy Cavalcanti Presta is a business administrator, graduated from UFPE, with a master's degree in Business Management from the same institution and a post-graduate degree in Business Management from Fundação Dom Cabral. She has participated in executive education programs in IMD (Switzerland), ESADE (Spain), University of Chicago Graduate School of Business (USA) and Universidad Austral (Argentina) and took the IBGC Boared of Directors training course. She served as Neoenergia's Executive Director of Planning and Control from October 2013 to August 2016. She also served as fiscal council member for Norte Energia for 1 (one) year as a representative of Neoenergia. She was Finance Director of MRS Logística between July 2010 and September 2013 and controller of the Light Group between August 2010 and June 2013. She is currently a member of the Board of Directors of Eletrobras, elected by minority shareholders holding preferred shares and the Statutory Audit and Risk Committee - CAE.

The new Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer will take place within 30 (thirty) days and will be informed to the market. From the tenure of office, Mrs. Elvira will leave the Board of Directors of Eletrobras and the Statutory Audit and Risks Committee - CAE. The term of office shall be valid until July 24, 2019, without prejudice to the provisions of art. 26, caput, of Eletrobras' By-Laws.

Rio de Janeiro, February 15, 2019.

Wilson Ferreira Júnior

CEO and CFO and Investor Relations Officer

