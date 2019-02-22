Log in
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras : Market Announcement - 02.22.19 - Deadline Extension PDC

02/22/2019 | 06:02pm EST

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9

PUBLIC COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE: EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, in addition to the Market Announcement dated January 17, 2019, the deadline for voluntary joining to the 2019 Consensual Dismissal Plan ("PDC") was extended until March 22, 2019. The dismissals will occur in monthly groups until June 28, 2019.

Rio de Janeiro, February 22, 2019.

Wilson Ferreira Júnior

CEO and CFO and Investor Relations Officer

Internet: www.eletrobras.com/elb/ri E-mail: ombudsman-ri@eletrobras.com Address: Av. Presidente Vargas, 409 - 9º andar. 20071-003, Centro. Rio de Janeiro - RJ Phone Number: (21) 2514-6333 / 4627

EBR & EBR.B

LISTED

NYSE

This document may contain estimates and forecasts that are not statements of fact that occurred in the past but reflect our management beliefs and expectations and may constitute future events' forecasts and estimates under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "believe", "may", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect" and related words are intended to identify estimates that necessarily involve risks and uncertainties, known or unknown . Known risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, regulatory, political and commercial conditions in Brazil and abroad, changes in interest rates, inflation and value of the Real, changes in volumes and the pattern of use of electricity by consumer, competitive conditions, our level of indebtedness, the possibility of receiving payments related to our receivables, changes in rainfall and water levels in the reservoirs used to operate our hydroelectric plants, our financing and capital investment plans, existing and future government regulations , and other risks described in our annual report and other documents filed with CVM and SEC. Estimates and forecasts refer only to the date they were expressed and we assume no obligation to update any of these estimates or forecasts due to the occurrence of new information or future events. Future results of the Company's operations and initiatives may differ from current expectations and the investor should not rely solely on the information contained herein. This material contains calculations that may not reflect accurate results due to rounding.

Disclaimer

Eletrobrás - Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA published this content on 22 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2019 23:01:10 UTC
