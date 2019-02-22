Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras : Market Announcement - 02.22.19 - New member of Audit Committee

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9

PUBLIC COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE:

EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) informs its shareholders and the market in general that Luís Henrique Bassi Almeida was elected today as member of the statutory audit and risks committee ("audit committee").

Luís Henrique graduated in Electrical Engineering from the University of Brasilia (Universidade de Brasília) in 2000. He also holds a post-graduate degree in Regulatory Law for Electric Energy from the University of Brasilia and in Finance and Capital Markets from Fundação Getúlio Vargas - FGV. He also holds a Master's Degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Brasilia.

Currently, our audit committee is composed of three members Elvira Baracuhy Cavalcanti Presta, Mauro Gentile Rodrigues da Cunha and José Pais Rangel, members of the Board of Directors. As Elvira Baracuhy Cavalcanti Presta was elected to the position of chief financial and investor relations officer, she will leave the audit committee when she takes office in the new position. In accordance with the requirements of Brazilian law, the audit committee must have at least three members and at least one member must have a different mandate from the other members, while all members of the Board of Directors must have unified mandates.

In order to ensure that at least one member of the audit committee is elected for a different term of office, Luís Henrique Bassi Almeida is not a member of the board of directors of Eletrobras and will have a different mandate from the other members of the audit committee.

Luís Henrique Bassi Almeida will take office within 30 (thirty) days and we will inform the market accordingly.

Rio de Janeiro, February 22, 2019.

Wilson Ferreira Júnior

CEO and CFO and Investor Relations Officer

