Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras : Market Announcement - 03.13.19 - Compulsory Loan

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE: EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general, that, the judgment of Special Appeals ("Recursos Especiais") 1583323 and 1576254 was restarted by the Superior Court ("STJ"), which deals with Eletrobras' redress lawsuits against the Federal Government, with a view to recognizing the Federal Government joint and several obligation for payments which have been carried out by Eletrobras, as a judicial conviction, in legal proceedings that discuss the difference in interest of monetary update of the Electric Energy Compulsory Loan.

The trial was suspended again with votes of 2 ministers against the thesis of the Company and 1 in favor. There are still 6 ministers to vote, besides the minister who presided the session, who only votes in case of a tie. Ministers who voted contrary to Eletrobras understood that the Federal Government would only have responsibility for payment in case Eletrobras is unable to pay.

At the session held on June 13, 2018, the representative of the Federal Public Prosecutor, present at the beginning of the trial of the appeal object of this announcement, was in favor of Eletrobras' thesis, in the sense of understanding that the Federal Government is jointly and severally responsibility to Eletrobras for the compulsory loan credits.

The Company maintains a provision of approximately R$ 18.2 billion on September 30, 2018, and through the highlighted appeals seeks the joint and several liability of the Federal Government for 50% (fifty percent) of its judicial convictions, as provided for in art. 4, paragraph 3, of Law 4,156/62, which ensured the Federal Government joint and several responsibility for the amounts taken as Compulsory Loan of Electric Energy.

Notwithstanding Eletrobras' understanding, the estimated amount of the responsibility of the Federal Government relating to the liability in question is not considered as a reduction in the Company's provision, since the present trial has not yet been concluded.

The Company will keep the market informed about the lawsuit in question.

Rio de Janeiro, March 13, 2019.

Elvira Baracuhy Cavalcanti Presta

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

