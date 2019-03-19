Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras : Market Announcement - 03.19.19 - GSM New Date

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras")

EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that due to the extension of the discussions and understandings for the application of new accounting standards (IFRS 9 and IFRS15), the disclosure of results for the year ended December 31, 2018 has been postponed to March 27, 2019. Consequently, the events arising from the annual disclosure also suffered a change of date, as shown in the table below:

Annual Financial Statements and Consolidated Financial Statements, for the year ended December 31, 2018 EVENT DATE Disclosure to Shareholders CVM/B3/SEC/NYSE/Madri 03/27/2019 Standardized Financial Statements - DFP, for the year ended December 31, 2018 EVENT DATE Disclosure to Shareholders CVM/ B3/SEC/NYSE/Madri 03/27/2019 Ordinary Stockholders Meeting EVENT DATE Disclosure of the B3/SEC/NYSE/MadridAdministrationProposalinthewebsiteofCVM/ 03/27/2019 OGM Call Notice in the website of CVM/B3/SEC/NYSE/Madrid 03/27/2019 Publication of the Announcement to Shareholders 03/29/2019 Annual Shareholders Meeting 04/29/2019 Disclosure of the main deliberations of the Annual Shareholders Meeting in the website of CVM/B3/SEC/NYSE/Madrid 04/29/2019 Disclosure of the Minutes of the Annual Shareholders Meeting in the website to CVM/B3/SEC/NYSE/Madrid 05/09/2019 Public meeting with analysts/investors EVENT DATE Public meeting with analysts (Apimec São Paulo) at 05:00 pm. 04/02/2019 Conference Call EVENT DATE Conference Call at 2pm - Brasília time (presentation of the financial statements - December 2018). The access number will be announced through the site and specific Announcement 03/28/2019 Board of Directors meetings held EVENT DATE Board of Directors meeting. Subject: to deliberate on the approval of the Financial Statements) 03/27/2019 Submission of Board of Directors Minutes of Meeting 04/05/2019

The updated Annual Calendar of Corporate Events is available on the CVM and Company websites.

Rio de Janeiro, March 19, 2019.

Elvira Baracuhy Cavalcanti Presta

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

