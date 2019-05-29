Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras : Market Announcement - 05.29.19 - Boa Vista and Eletroacre Option

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9

PUBLIC COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE:

EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, related to the privatization of Companhia de Eletricidade do Acre ("Eletroacre") and Boa Vista Energia S/A ("Boa Vista Energia"), the Company entered into the Shareholders Agreements with the respective buyers Energisa S/A, in the case of Eletroacre, and the Consortium Oliveira Energia and Atem, in the case of Boa Vista Energia, pursuant to Bid Notice 2/2018-PPI/PND.

In the referred Shareholders' Agreements, the Company was allowed to exercise within 180 (one hundred and eighty) days, counted from the change of the shareholding control, the option to increase its participation in the capital stock of the privatized companies by up to 30% ( thirty percent).

At a meeting of the Eletrobras Board of Directors, held on this date, it was decided that these options would not be done.

Rio de Janeiro, May 29, 2019

Elvira Cavalcanti Presta

CFO and Investor Relations Officer