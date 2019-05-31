Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras : Market Announcement - 05.31.19 - Annual Governance Letter 2018

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT
CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A
CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9
PUBLIC COMPANY
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE:
EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that its Board of Directors approved the Annual Letter of Public Policies and Corporate Governance 2018 in compliance with article 8, items I, III and VIII and paragraph 1 of Law 13,303 of June 30, 2016 and article 13, items I, III and VIII and paragraphs 1 and 2 of Decree No. 8.945/16, in order to meet the transparency requirements required by law.
This letter is intended for investors and the public in general and summarizes the main information contained in Reference Form 2019, as commitments to the achievement of public policy objectives, activities developed, controls structure, economic-financial data, risk factors, corporate governance practices and description of the composition and of the remuneration of the Company's management.
This measure reaffirms Eletrobras' commitment to continuous improvement of its governance, as well as its alignment with best practices in the market.
For more details, the Annual Letter of Public Policies and Corporate Governance 2018 is available on the Company's Investor Relations website: www.eletrobras.com/en/ri
Rio de Janeiro, May 31, 2019
Elvira Cavalcanti Presta
CFO and Investor Relations Officer
